Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Grippo’s recalling some Bar-B-Q flavored chips

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati-based Grippo Food, Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of some of its Bar-B-Q chips, according to the Ohio Department of Agriculture. The recall issued is for chips sold in 24-count packs with a use-by date of Jan. 16, 2023, the department’s website shows. The product...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati Zoo’s HallZOOween kicks off this weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Zoo & BOO-tanical Garden’s HallZOOween kicks off this weekend. Guests can enjoy activities like train rides on the Hogwart’s Express, festive fall-themed foods, and fun photo stations throughout the zoo. The zoo says guests are also encouraged to find the three hidden Fiona...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Inaugural Skatefest Cincy launches during BLINK

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - If you are heading downtown for BLINK, you might also want to bring a pair of skates for Skatefest Cincy. The rollerblading fun goes through Saturday at two different locations. Will Osborne, a skating enthusiast says, “it’s going to be very fun - it’s going to be...
CINCINNATI, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati Area

If you're in the Cincinnati area, you should check out these local restaurants. If you find yourself in the Clifton neighborhood, you should check out the fried chicken at this cash-only diner. Customers say their golden fried chicken has a perfectly crispy exterior and a deliciously juicy interior. Get two pieces, three pieces, or a full half. They also have chicken tenders, which are served with fries and coleslaw. Patrons also highly recommend their goetta.
CINCINNATI, OH
birchrestaurant.com

9 Best Restaurants in Kettering, OH

It can be overwhelming to get to know a new city. There are so many things to do and places to see in any town, and you will want to figure out where your favorite spots are right away. It is important to have go-to places to hang out wherever...
KETTERING, OH
Fox 19

Saturday Evening Good for BLINK

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Dry conditions and seasonable temperatures are on the way this weekend. All of next week will be colder than normal with several spots not making it to 50º Tuesday afternoon and again Wednesday afternoon. Morning lows below freezing are likely Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday next week. A hard freeze and killing frost are both possible in many locations each morning.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

LaRosa's debuts $1 million overhaul of flagship pizzeria

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Hometown favorite LaRosa's Family Pizzeria is gearing up to welcome guests back to its flagship West Side restaurant after it underwent a $1 million transformation. LaRosa's pizzeria at 2411 Boudinot Ave. – on the same property that founder Donald "Buddy" LaRosa opened his first restaurant...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Kenwood Towne Center will be closed on Thanksgiving

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kenwood Towne Center will not be open on Thanksgiving. The Kenwood Towne Center will open at 9 a.m. on Black Friday. The shopping mall is not alone in choosing to be closed for Thanksgiving. Best Buy, Kohl’s and Target have already announced their doors will also be...
CINCINNATI, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers from time to time, I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

First Financial Bank hosting food drive to help those in need

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - First Financial Bank is hosting a food drive through Oct. 21 to help raise awareness and action for those who suffer from hunger. The United Nations has designated Oct. 16 as World Food Day. In an effort to help those in need, First Financial Bank began collecting...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Breezy Friday with a weekend warm up!

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mostly sunny skies expected on Friday with afternoon temperatures in the mid 60s. Breezy gusts up to 30 miles per hour will cause some problems, as the grounds are dry given the lack of rain. Fire Weather Warnings are in effect for much of the tri-state until 8pm, so be fire-wise and it’s best not to have an open flame out during the day outside.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

First-of-its-kind housing project opens in Northside

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The region’s first LGBTQ+ friendly affordable senior housing complex opened Thursday in Northside. The John Arthur Flats will house up to 57 residents in studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments with rents ranging from $400-$1,200. The development goes on the former Save-a-Lot land. It’s named after John...
CINCINNATI, OH
andnowuknow.com

Costco Prepares to Open New Store in Liberty Township, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH - Costco is packing its bags and moving a hop, skip, and a jump to a new, expanded location in Southern Ohio. The retailer teased plans for its newest store in Liberty Township, Ohio, which is replacing its store in Springdale that is set to close on November 16.
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
Fox 19

Warmer Sunday before blustery cold arrives next week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday night will have clouds decrease late with overnight lows in the lower 40s and a few upper 30s on home thermometers. Sunday will be warmer with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Winds won’t be too much of an issue, though gusts up to 20 miles per hour will be possible late in the day ahead of a cold front that brings an arctic airmass that delivers well-below normal temperatures to the region.
CINCINNATI, OH

