Puma presents $1 million check to CAU for scholarships
ATLANTA — Puma is making sure students at Clark Atlanta University can follow their dreams of a career in sports. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Saturday, the company presented the university with a $1 million dollar check. The first-of-its-kind partnership will create scholarships...
Lady Danzy promotes diversity with Fit for a Queen luxury dress store
Atlanta entrepreneur Lady Danzy is taking fashion to a new level with her elegant prom, formal, pageant, and bridal store, Fit for a Queen in Midtown Atlanta. The company started in a smaller storefront but is now located in Midtown only a couple of doors down from the Fox Theatre.
Darius Thomas brings a new approach to theater in the South
Writer and producer Darius Thomas Jr. is making a mark on Atlanta’s entertainment scene with his Broadway-like approach to music, dance and acting. He wishes to help spark a revolution in the community and he does that through the art of theater. Thomas brings the musical style of rap...
