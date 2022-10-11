ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Puma presents $1 million check to CAU for scholarships

ATLANTA — Puma is making sure students at Clark Atlanta University can follow their dreams of a career in sports. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Saturday, the company presented the university with a $1 million dollar check. The first-of-its-kind partnership will create scholarships...
rolling out

Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

