Wisconsin State

Iowa & Wisconsin To Receive Funds; USDA Send $9.4 Million Nationwide For Chronic Wasting Disease

According to a press release from the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, or APHIS, $9.4 million dollars will be provided to 27 states and 6 Tribes or Tribal organizations to further develop and implement Chronic Wasting Disease management and response activities in wild and farmed cervids (members of the deer/elk family).
This Street Fair Is a Perfect Excuse For a Great River Road Trip

October brings the best of autumn, with colorful leaves lining the countryside and a long list of fall festivals and community events. There may be no better time to take a drive than this weekend to make the trip along the Great River Road to Balltown, Iowa, where the tiny hamlet is hosting the Annual Fall Flea Market & Street Sale.
Exactly How Much Money Do You Need to Retire in Iowa?

If you're imagining a tropical retirement awaits you when you've put in your decades of service, you might want to take a look at some recent data from Bankrate... The website Bankrate looked at all 50 states to determine the best and worst places to retire, based on how much money it would be necessary to live in those respective states. If you're planning on shacking up in Hawaii during your glory years, check your finances: Bankrate says in order to retire "comfortably" in the island, you're going to need about $2 million saved up. California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Jersey round out the top five, all states you've probably heard boast high taxes and high gas prices alike.
Hy-Vee Issues Recall on Several Foods for Possible Contamination

Hy-Vee has issued a voluntary recall of eight cheese products due to potential contamination. The regional grocery store was alerted by the manufacturer of a possible listeria monocytogenes contamination. There are several products impacted by this potential outbreak. The products are: Cranberry Brie Torte, Apricot Brie Torte, Triple Crème Brie,...
Wisconsin State
Will This Former Iowan Be Elected the Next Arizona Governor?

Raised and educated in Iowa, longtime news anchor Kari Lake may become the next Governor of Arizona - America's 14th largest state. Kari Lake, the Republican nominee, faces Democrat Secretary of State Katie Hobbs in an election with national implications and plenty of controversial positions. Kari Lake grew up in...
Read Any Good Books Lately? Here’s 2 From an Iowa Native

Seems like we are all tied to our electronic devices these days. Whether it's a laptop computer like the one I'm using to type this. Or a cell phone or work computer, we spend the majority of our time on these devices. Here's your chance to "unplug" and relax with...
Y105 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa.

