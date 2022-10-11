Read full article on original website
Justice Dept. asks appeals court to overturn appointment of special master to review documents seized from Trump home
WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Dept. asks appeals court to overturn appointment of special master to review documents seized from Trump home. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Supreme Court rejects Trump plea to step into legal fight over FBI search of Florida estate
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court rejects Trump plea to step into legal fight over FBI search of Florida estate. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Judge extends Cleveland police reform deal for 2 more years
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Police Department will continue to be overseen by a federal monitor for at least two more years. U.S. District Judge Solomon Oliver decided Thursday to extend the consent decree the city has been under since 2015, rejecting Cleveland's attempt to end it. Citing the latest semiannual report issued by the independent monitoring team and other information, Oliver said it was clear the city has made substantial progress but "has not yet achieved substantial and effective compliance at this time."
What you missed this week in notable Lebanon crimes and court cases
Over the course of many years, several million dollars' worth of equipment were fraudulently purchased and resold.
