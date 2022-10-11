ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Nevada Appeal

Prep Roundup: Lady Wave soccer drops two in Elko County

The Lady Wave soccer team left Elko County empty-handed, falling to Spring Creek, 1-0, and Elko, 7-0, last week. In the seventh minute of the game against Spring Creek, the Lady Greenwave appeared to take a 1-0 lead with a goal by freshman Kylee Simper, but the score was taken off the board with an offside call.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Nevada State
FOX 21 Online

Prep Soccer: Esko Girls Advance to Section 7A Quarterfinals

ESKO, Minn.- The Esko girls soccer team opened up postseason play on Monday with a 5 to 2 victory over Proctor in round 1 of the Section 7A tournament. Next up for the Eskomos, they’ll host Two Harbors in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. Gametime is at 4 PM.
ESKO, MN
Rappahannock Record

LHS junior varsity shows improvement

After a three-year hiatus courtesy of COVID-19 and decreased participation, the Lancaster High School junior varsity football team is back on the gridiron. Off to an 0-2-1 start, coach Tyrell Henderson and staff are celebrating an increased interest in the program. Lancaster couldn’t field a complete JV team last year and instead suited up a freshmen-heavy varsity team.
LANCASTER, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy