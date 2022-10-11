Read full article on original website
Nevada Appeal
Prep Roundup: Lady Wave soccer drops two in Elko County
The Lady Wave soccer team left Elko County empty-handed, falling to Spring Creek, 1-0, and Elko, 7-0, last week. In the seventh minute of the game against Spring Creek, the Lady Greenwave appeared to take a 1-0 lead with a goal by freshman Kylee Simper, but the score was taken off the board with an offside call.
Sheridan Media
Cross Country Regional Meets will be run on Friday / Bronc Football at NC Friday Night / Rams and Eagles tee it up in Big Horn Friday Afternoon
CROSS COUNTRY – The post season begins Friday for cross country, the Sheridan Broncs and Lady Broncs will run at their regional meet in Cheyenne while the Tongue River Eagles and Lady Eagles host their regional. Sheridan high school Head coach Art Bauers sat down with us Tuesday to...
KHQ Right Now
Shadle Park boys cross country taking steps toward ending team state meet drought
A day after defeating Pullman in a league meet last Wednesday, the Shadle Park boys cross country team gathered in the school’s courtyard to ring the victory bell – a monumental moment all Shadle Park athletes get to share together after coming away with a collective win. As...
Oregon high school football media poll: Top 10 teams in Class 5A entering Week 7
Each week throughout the football season, SBLive Oregon’s high school sports contributors and other members of the Oregon media will be voting on the top 10 teams in Class 6A, 5A and 4A. Here’s how the Class 5A media vote shakes out entering Week 7. (Photo by Leon Neuschwander) (Note: If you ...
FOX 21 Online
Prep Soccer: Esko Girls Advance to Section 7A Quarterfinals
ESKO, Minn.- The Esko girls soccer team opened up postseason play on Monday with a 5 to 2 victory over Proctor in round 1 of the Section 7A tournament. Next up for the Eskomos, they’ll host Two Harbors in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. Gametime is at 4 PM.
KHQ Right Now
Prep roundup: Natalie Thompson lifts Ridgeline girls soccer; Shadle Park boys XC win GSL 2A
Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League. Gonzaga Prep 3, Lewis and Clark 2 (OT): Samantha Mudge scored in the 88th minute and the Bullpups (11-2, 7-0) edged the visiting Tigers (11-3, 5-2) in overtime. G-Prep's Ava Felice tied it in the 78th minute to force overtime.
Top stars, best performances in Week 6 of the 2022 Washington high school football season
We're getting closer to crunch time in the regular season. With league titles and playoff spots on the line, the state's best are continuing to show out on the field. These players stood out in Week 6. Top stars, best performances of Week 6 Kaleb Ames, Montesano (1A) Did it all in Montesano's upset ...
Rappahannock Record
LHS junior varsity shows improvement
After a three-year hiatus courtesy of COVID-19 and decreased participation, the Lancaster High School junior varsity football team is back on the gridiron. Off to an 0-2-1 start, coach Tyrell Henderson and staff are celebrating an increased interest in the program. Lancaster couldn’t field a complete JV team last year and instead suited up a freshmen-heavy varsity team.
