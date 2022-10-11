Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Fourteen Area Meat Processors Receive State Resiliency Grants
The State of Wisconsin and the DATCP have announced that 91 meat processors in the state will be getting some grant money. The $10 million comes from the Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grant fund, and fourteen area processors are on the list. Starting in Sheboygan County, J&L Meat...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin COVID-19 community levels rising again, two counties in high level
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,655,417 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,576 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s Total10/07/2022’s Total. Total positive cases1,655,4171,649,510 (+5,907) Received one dose of vaccine3,821,279 (65.5%)3,819,280 (65.5%)
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Police Warn of Counterfeit Cash Circulating the City
Counterfeit cash is circulating in the City of Green Bay. The Green Bay Police Department has announced that they have seized over $1,000 in fake currency over the past six weeks in denominations ranging from $1 bills all the way up to $100 bills. The cash looks and feels real,...
WNCY
Northeast Wisconsin Sees Early Snowfall on Friday
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — There was some snow that fell last night in the local area. Some minor snowfall was reported in Outagamie County. Brown County saw a bit of a rain/snow mix to the west. It’s the first snowfall since April.
Bonfire explosion in Wisconsin sends several to hospital with serious burns
MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – A bonfire that ‘exploded’ in the Town of Maple Grove, Wisconsin sent multiple people to local hospitals with serious burn injuries. According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, it was made aware of the incident during the early morning hours of October 15 when several people showed up at Green […]
wearegreenbay.com
Several packaged foods recalled from a Wisconsin sausage shop
RIO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is issuing a voluntary Class I recall of packaged foods from Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe. The Class I recall includes packaged foods purchased on or before October 12, 2022, with an inspection label of No. 293.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man charged with stealing Menards’ rebate checks while working for USPS
CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – Waiting on a Menards rebate check that never arrived in the mail? Well, one man in Wisconsin is accused of stealing them while working for the United States Postal Service. According to the Department of Justice, 37-year-old Joshua Copas was charged with theft of mail....
94.3 Jack FM
Oshkosh Businesses Caught In An Employee Shortage Crisis
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 75-year-old ice cream shop and a pizza bar are just two recent examples of Oshkosh businesses struggling to find workers. “It’s brutal,” Jon Doemel, owner of ZaRonis Pizza tells FOX 11. “I’m very thankful for friends and my daughters and their children....
wearegreenbay.com
DNR, Wisconsin libraries testing out program to offer free passes to state parks
(WFRV) – A new program being tested out by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will make state park and forest vehicle admission day passes available to library card holders across Wisconsin. Starting on November 1, library cardholders will be able to check out a pass from participating...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - October 14, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Friday, October 14, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
Multiple people seriously burned after bonfire explosion in Shawano County
Multiple people have been hospitalized with serious burns following what was described as a bonfire "explosion" Friday night, authorities said.
CBS 58
A fundraising 'Holiday Train' is set to make stops throughout Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is set to make its first cross-continent tour in three years, raising money, food and awareness for food banks in local communities along its rail network. That includes 14 stops across Wisconsin, including local stops in Wauwatosa on December 9 at...
spectrumnews1.com
Smaller community 'micro-hospitals' planned for eastern Wisconsin
OSHKOSH, Wis. — In a little more than a year, an empty space near downtown Oshkosh will be transformed into a new health campus that includes a community-focused “micro-hospital.”. Officials from ThedaCare and Froedtert Health announced plans for the Oshkosh location, as well as one in Fond du...
wearegreenbay.com
Lawsuit filed against Florida Company for defrauding ‘hundreds of thousands’ from over 6k Wisconsin businesses
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a lawsuit against a Florida-based company that allegedly sent deceptive mailers to newly-created Wisconsin businesses. According to the complaint, Centurion Filing Sevices, LLC, operating under the name ‘WI Certificate Service’ sent tens of thousands of deceptive letters to Wisconsin businesses...
doorcountydailynews.com
Missing person found in Egg Harbor
A 78-year-old man is safe after being missing for two-and-a-half hours on Thursday. The Egg Harbor Fire Department joined the Door County Sheriff’s Department at approximately 6:45 p.m. for the report of the missing man. The Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS) was activated shortly after that, mobilizing emergency personnel from the Sturgeon Bay Police Department, Sturgeon Bay Fire Department, Door County Emergency Services, Jacksonport Fire Department, Baileys Harbor Fire Department, Gibraltar Fire Department, and Sister Bay/Liberty Grove Fire Department. Crews were searching by foot and UTV when they located the missing man at 9:15 p.m. No other details, including how the man got lost and his current condition, were shared in a press release on the Egg Harbor Fire Department Facebook page. All units cleared the scene at 10 p.m.
ThedaCare, Froedtert Health announce two new health campuses
As a part of the joint venture, the partner organizations will be creating two health campuses that include hospital and outpatient care services in Fond du Lac and Oshkosh.
tomahawkleader.com
Pine River, Merrill, Brantwood processors receive Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grants
WISCONSIN – Governor Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) Secretary Randy Romanski announced on Wednesday, Oct. 12 that 91 meat processors had been selected to receive a total of $10 million through the governor’s Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grants. Evers...
wtaq.com
New Hospitals Planned In Oshkosh And Fond Du Lac
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) – Fox Valley and Milwaukee-based health systems that recently announced a partnership now plan to build hospitals in Oshkosh and Fond du Lac. ThedaCare and Froedtert Health called a news conference today (Thursday). Officials called them modern, smaller scale hospitals. “Smaller scale hospitals are actually what...
WNCY
Haze Remains Nearly A Week After Mill Fire
MENOMINEE, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A warehouse fire in Menominee, Mich. is still smoldering after five days. Fire crews from both Michigan and Wisconsin responded to fight the fire. EPA air monitoring showed the air quality had gone down. Public health agencies advise residents to continue to avoid smoky areas.
wxpr.org
Texas homicide suspect captured in Forest County
Police captured a homicide suspect from Texas in the Northwoods. The Forest County Sheriff’s Office says they were contacted by a Task Force Officer with the U.S. Marshals Service the afternoon of October 4th. They were told Oneida County Investigators were tracking a suspect possibly wanted for a homicide...
