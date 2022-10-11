ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, WI

Comments / 1

Related
seehafernews.com

Fourteen Area Meat Processors Receive State Resiliency Grants

The State of Wisconsin and the DATCP have announced that 91 meat processors in the state will be getting some grant money. The $10 million comes from the Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grant fund, and fourteen area processors are on the list. Starting in Sheboygan County, J&L Meat...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin COVID-19 community levels rising again, two counties in high level

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,655,417 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,576 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s Total10/07/2022’s Total. Total positive cases1,655,4171,649,510 (+5,907) Received one dose of vaccine3,821,279 (65.5%)3,819,280 (65.5%)
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Police Warn of Counterfeit Cash Circulating the City

Counterfeit cash is circulating in the City of Green Bay. The Green Bay Police Department has announced that they have seized over $1,000 in fake currency over the past six weeks in denominations ranging from $1 bills all the way up to $100 bills. The cash looks and feels real,...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Green Bay, WI
Government
City
Shawano, WI
County
Brown County, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Brown County, WI
Government
City
Green Bay, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
wearegreenbay.com

Several packaged foods recalled from a Wisconsin sausage shop

RIO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is issuing a voluntary Class I recall of packaged foods from Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe. The Class I recall includes packaged foods purchased on or before October 12, 2022, with an inspection label of No. 293.
WISCONSIN STATE
94.3 Jack FM

Oshkosh Businesses Caught In An Employee Shortage Crisis

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 75-year-old ice cream shop and a pizza bar are just two recent examples of Oshkosh businesses struggling to find workers. “It’s brutal,” Jon Doemel, owner of ZaRonis Pizza tells FOX 11. “I’m very thankful for friends and my daughters and their children....
OSHKOSH, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Disposal#Prescription Drugs#Wisconsinites
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - October 14, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Friday, October 14, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
spectrumnews1.com

Smaller community 'micro-hospitals' planned for eastern Wisconsin

OSHKOSH, Wis. — In a little more than a year, an empty space near downtown Oshkosh will be transformed into a new health campus that includes a community-focused “micro-hospital.”. Officials from ThedaCare and Froedtert Health announced plans for the Oshkosh location, as well as one in Fond du...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Lawsuit filed against Florida Company for defrauding ‘hundreds of thousands’ from over 6k Wisconsin businesses

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a lawsuit against a Florida-based company that allegedly sent deceptive mailers to newly-created Wisconsin businesses. According to the complaint, Centurion Filing Sevices, LLC, operating under the name ‘WI Certificate Service’ sent tens of thousands of deceptive letters to Wisconsin businesses...
WISCONSIN STATE
doorcountydailynews.com

Missing person found in Egg Harbor

A 78-year-old man is safe after being missing for two-and-a-half hours on Thursday. The Egg Harbor Fire Department joined the Door County Sheriff’s Department at approximately 6:45 p.m. for the report of the missing man. The Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS) was activated shortly after that, mobilizing emergency personnel from the Sturgeon Bay Police Department, Sturgeon Bay Fire Department, Door County Emergency Services, Jacksonport Fire Department, Baileys Harbor Fire Department, Gibraltar Fire Department, and Sister Bay/Liberty Grove Fire Department. Crews were searching by foot and UTV when they located the missing man at 9:15 p.m. No other details, including how the man got lost and his current condition, were shared in a press release on the Egg Harbor Fire Department Facebook page. All units cleared the scene at 10 p.m.
EGG HARBOR, WI
wtaq.com

New Hospitals Planned In Oshkosh And Fond Du Lac

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) – Fox Valley and Milwaukee-based health systems that recently announced a partnership now plan to build hospitals in Oshkosh and Fond du Lac. ThedaCare and Froedtert Health called a news conference today (Thursday). Officials called them modern, smaller scale hospitals. “Smaller scale hospitals are actually what...
OSHKOSH, WI
WNCY

Haze Remains Nearly A Week After Mill Fire

MENOMINEE, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A warehouse fire in Menominee, Mich. is still smoldering after five days. Fire crews from both Michigan and Wisconsin responded to fight the fire. EPA air monitoring showed the air quality had gone down. Public health agencies advise residents to continue to avoid smoky areas.
MENOMINEE, MI
wxpr.org

Texas homicide suspect captured in Forest County

Police captured a homicide suspect from Texas in the Northwoods. The Forest County Sheriff’s Office says they were contacted by a Task Force Officer with the U.S. Marshals Service the afternoon of October 4th. They were told Oneida County Investigators were tracking a suspect possibly wanted for a homicide...
FOREST COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy