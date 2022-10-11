ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
dexerto.com

How to get GTA Online Halloween masks (2022): Pumpkin Head, Frankenstein, more

Rockstar Games are, once again, celebrating Halloween in GTA Online with the arrival of some iconic horror masks. So, here’s how you can get your hands on them. Over the last decade of GTA Online, Rockstar Games have been sure to celebrate real-world holidays like Christmas, Halloween, and Valentine’s Day with plenty of in-game items and updates.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Rings of Power Season 2: Release date prediction, cast, plot & more

Rings of Power Season 2 has recently begun production, so here’s everything we know so far, from a possible release date, to its cast, plot, and other details. Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is reaching the endgame now for its first season, so fans are both gearing up for the finale, and also wondering what will happen next.
TV SERIES
dexerto.com

Everything coming to Minecraft 1.20 update

The Minecraft 1.20 update is coming and it’s being with it a variety of new blocks, mobs, and elements for players to look forward to. Here’s everything currently coming to the Minecraft 1.20 update. While there is currently no confirmed release date for the Minecraft 1.20 update, certain...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Rings of Power Episode 8 review: A finale filled with the future

Rings of Power Season 1 finishes Episode 8, but does it end with anything as epic as The Lord of the Rings?. Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has finally finished its first season, and it’s certainly made an impact. Love or hate the show, there’s clearly a lot going on across Middle-earth, much of which is revealed during this finale.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Zombie
dexerto.com

Rings of Power fans “crying” over The Stranger’s Gandalf line in Episode 8

With the Stranger appearing to be Gandalf in the season finale of Rings of Power, a certain line has left fans crying on Twitter. Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has finally finished its first season, and it’s certainly made an impact. The finale has its highs and lows, one of which involved the identity of the Stranger, the man who crashed into Middle-Earth on a meteor in the first episode.
TV SERIES
dexerto.com

What is TikTok’s viral ‘big straw’ challenge?

The viral ‘big straw challenge’ is making a comeback on TikTok, with people using cardboard tubes as straws — but the trend could have potentially dangerous consequences. TikTok is the best place to go to stay up to date with the latest trends and challenges sweeping the...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies#Amazon Prime Day#Horror Films
dexerto.com

Stranded: Alien Dawn – Release date, platforms, gameplay

Stranded: Alien Dawn is a planet survival sim where you manage a marooned group of survivors. Here’s everything you need to know about the game including the release date, platforms, and more. Haemimont Games is a studio that has been making city-building strategy games for over two decades now.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Halloween
dexerto.com

Charli D’Amelio reveals aftermath of Marge Simpson costume after DWTS performance

TikTok sensation Charli D’Amelio has revealed the chaotic aftermath of taking off her Marge Simpson costume after her performance on Dancing with the Stars. 18-year-old Charli D’Amelio is one of the biggest stars on TikTok, and since 2019, she has garnered over 140 million followers, currently the second most followed account on the whole app.
TV & VIDEOS
dexerto.com

Steam Deck user makes horrible mistake after setting Shrek as boot up video

A Redditor made the entire original Shrek movie their boot-up video on their Steam Deck in one of the most hilarious blunders in recent memory. Shrek is one of the most beloved and iconic animated movies of all time. While it has grown a huge amount of fans, one person, in particular, may have taken their love of the movie a little bit too far.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Marvel Zombies: Release date window, cast, plot & more

Marvel Zombies is about to rise from the grave into the MCU – so, here’s everything we know so far, from its release date to cast, plot, and other details. Marvel Zombies, a spin-off series from another MCU animated series, What If…? is well in the works, and fans are getting very excited for it.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy