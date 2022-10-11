ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

2022 Zozo Championship odds, field notes, best bets and picks to win

By Riley Hamel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Photo by Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

After a week in the Sin City, the PGA Tour heads to the other side of the globe for the Zozo Championship at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan. There are 78 players in the field and there will be no cut Friday night.

Several stars of the game have made the lengthy trip to East Asia including defending champion Hideki Matsuyama, who sits at +1200 to repeat. The betting favorite, however, is Xander Schauffele at +750. Schauffele played for the U.S. at the Presidents Cup last month but this will be his first start of the new 2022-23 season.

Other big names in the field include last week’s winner Tom Kim, Sungjae Im, Collin Morikawa, Cameron Young and Viktor Hovland.

Golf course

The 16th hole at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club for the 2021 Zozo Championship in Chiba, Japan. (Photo: Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images)

Key statistics

  • Total driving
  • Strokes Gained: Approach

Data Golf Information

Course Fit (compares golf courses based on the degree to which different golfer attributes — such as driving distance — to predict who performs well at each course – DataGolf): 1. Caves Valley Golf Club, 2. Torrey Pines, 3. Atunyote GC

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

