Marvel Zombies: Release date window, cast, plot & more

Marvel Zombies is about to rise from the grave into the MCU – so, here’s everything we know so far, from its release date to cast, plot, and other details. Marvel Zombies, a spin-off series from another MCU animated series, What If…? is well in the works, and fans are getting very excited for it.
Rings of Power fans “crying” over The Stranger’s Gandalf line in Episode 8

With the Stranger appearing to be Gandalf in the season finale of Rings of Power, a certain line has left fans crying on Twitter. Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has finally finished its first season, and it’s certainly made an impact. The finale has its highs and lows, one of which involved the identity of the Stranger, the man who crashed into Middle-Earth on a meteor in the first episode.
Super Mario Bros. movie actors tease Toad and Bowser musical numbers

Super Mario Bros. movie actors Keegan-Michael Key and Jack Black may have just teased musical numbers for both Toad and Bowser. The hype surrounding the Super Mario Bros. movie has only increased following the recent trailer reveal. Still, fans don’t really know what to expect from the Mario movie, given...
Nessa Barrett releases first album ‘Young Forever’

Singer and TikTok star Nessa Barrett has released her debut album ‘Young Forever,’ featuring tracks like ‘Tired of California.’. 20-year-old Nessa Barrett is a singer who first rose to fame on short-form video platform TikTok. The star now has over 19 million followers on the app, where she shares various videos about her life, often featuring her own music.
The best ’80s horror movies

If you’re planning a horror-themed Halloween movie night and are looking for some of the best scary movies from the ’80s, read on, as the following is a list of the very best horror movies from the 1980s, plus details of where you can watch them. With October...
The ending of Halloween Ends explained, plus is there a post-credit scene?

Halloween Ends concludes the beloved horror franchise this week, so read on to find out how the Laurie Strode and Michael Myers story played out, plus what the horror sequel sets up for the future. The Halloween franchise is all over the places, with numerous sequels and reboots hitting screens...
Dr Disrespect reveals big reason he won’t talk about Deadrop on stream

Dr Disrespect is not only one of the biggest streamers in the world, but he’s also the founder of Midnight Society, the development team behind upcoming vertical extraction shooter Deadrop. Doc’s position as the face of the company combined with the high accessibility to fans as a content creator...
Overwatch 2’s Junker Queen is female representation in gaming done right

Overwatch 2’s Junker Queen, and the game’s generally diverse hero roster, are inspiring inclusions and an example of just how far the gaming space has come in regards to nuanced and fully-realized female representation and diversity in their characters. As a queer female-identifying gamer, finding video game characters...
Halloween Ends review: Finale fumbles the journey but sticks the landing

The final film in this iteration of the Halloween series ends Laurie and Michael’s stories in satisfying and suitably gory fashion, but what comes before feels like it’s from a different franchise. Halloween Kills is credited to four writers – director David Gordon Green, and screenwriters Danny McBride,...
