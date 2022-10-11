Read full article on original website
UPDATED: Woman Found Dead In Friday Morning South Fort Wayne Stabbing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): For the second time in less than 24 hours, Fort Wayne Police responded to a call on a reported stabbing. This one was in the early morning hours Friday, shortly after 2:30 A.M. Police were called to the 7900 block of Decatur Rd where they found an adult female victim suffering from stab wounds who was pronounced deceased at the scene. A second victim, an adult male, was transported to a local hospital with non-life threating injuries.
UPDATED: One Man Dead In Thursday Night Stabbing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police in Fort Wayne are investigating a Thursday Night stabbing that happened shortly after 6 P.M. when police were called to Fire Station One on Main Street with reports of a stabbing involving an adult male. The male was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. During the investigation police were led to a home in the 2200 block of Oliver Street. It is not yet determined if this is the location of the crime scene and is currently being processed for evidence.
City Officials Deny Request For Release of Body Cam Footage In Mayor’s Arrest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): City of Fort Wayne officials have denied a request to release police video in Mayor Henry’s arrest. The request was made by our partners in news at ABC21. Attorneys representing the City of Fort Wayne have denied the request to release body and dash cam video of the investigation of Mayor Tom Henry’s OWI crash Saturday evening. WPTA independently obtained a crash report concerning Mayor Henry’s arrest that shows that his blood alcohol content registered at .152% at the time of the crash, nearly two times the state’s legal limit of .08%. A probable cause document filed in the case shows he admitted that he “had too many glasses of wine” at an area fundraiser before crashing into a woman driving along Old Mill Road.
Fatal crash in Van Wert County
VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO) – The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a Thursday morning fatal crash. Shortly after 10 a.m. a 911 call was received from a concerned citizen following an S.U.V. that the caller said was all over the roadway while going southbound on U.S. Route 127, near State Route 709. While on the phone, the caller said the S.U.V. had struck a semi.
Friday Morning Apartment Fire In Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fire crews in Fort Wayne were called into action early Friday morning in the 9800 block of Dupont Lakes Drive. It is there where they responded to an apartment fire. Details in the cause and severity of the fire damage are limited at this time. Stay...
LPGA Amateurs Fort Wayne Chapter Players Focusing For National Competition
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A group of female golfers have their sites set on a National competition. Recently the Fort Wayne Chapter of the LPGA Amateur’s Golf Association had three teams qualify for the LPGA Amateur Match Play Cup Finals at Horseshoe Bay Resort in Texas. Qualifying was held at eight different locations countrywide with Fort Wayne sending three teams of eight players to the Gull Lake View Golf Club Qualifier in Augusta, MI September 24th and 25th. All three Fort Wayne teams finishing 3rd, 4th and 9th in the qualifier are headed to the 2022 LPGA Amateur Cup Finals October 29th and 30th. The local Fort Wayne Chapter of the LPGA Amateurs has 136 female golfers who play at Chestnut Hills Golf Club and Autumn Ridge Golf Club in three leagues during the summer months.
Weekend Events
Thursday, October 13 – Sunday, October 16 • Cinema Center. Don’t miss the area’s largest celebration of film! Film lovers, filmmakers, and casual film. consumers are all welcome at Hobnobben Fim Festival, presented by Cinema Center. Fright Night 2022. Saturday, October 15 • Downtown Fort Wayne...
