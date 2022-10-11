ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#Episodes#Teases#Rings Of Power Episode 8#The Rings Of Power#Celebrimbor
ohmymag.co.uk

Harry Potter: Alan Rickman, Helen McCrory, and other actors who have passed away

J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World is one of the highest-grossing franchises in the world, which according to Buisnessinsider, raked in $9 million in profits worldwide. The success of the Harry Potter books and the consecutive movies spans 10 years and counting, with children as well as adults enjoying and engaging with 7 books and 8 films, and recently the spin-off movies Fantastic Beasts.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Amazon
FanSided

Blue Bloods cast: Is Tom Selleck leaving Blue Bloods?

For over a decade, fans have been inviting the Reagan family into their households every Friday night with new episodes of Blue Bloods. The Reagan family might be fictional, but they feel like old friends at this point as we’ve been alongside the family through all the ups and downs life has brought their way over the last 12 years as they’ve protected and served the citizens of New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Ana de Armas Says It’s ‘Disgusting’ That ‘Blonde’ Nudity Will Circulate the Internet, but ‘I Can’t Control It’

Ana de Armas is earning some of the best reviews of her career for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” and yet she’s well aware that it will be her nude scenes that end up getting the most exposure online. As the actor said during her Variety cover story interview, “I know what’s going to go viral, and it’s disgusting.” “Blonde” is set to stream globally on Netflix starting Sept. 28, which means viewers will have the ability to clip scenes from the film or take screenshots and share them online. De Armas expects her nude scenes to...
MOVIES
Parade

Michael J. Fox Reveals Why His Late Mother Didn't Want Him to Film 'Back to the Future'

While it's hard to imagine anyone else in the role of Marty McFly, Michael J. Fox revealed his mother was hesitant about him filming the now-iconic movie, Back to the Future. The actor was in attendance for the Back to the Future reunion panel at New York Comic Con on Saturday, where he shared a story about his mother, revealing she passed away on Sept. 24 at the age of 92.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves

Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

House of the Dragon Episode 8: Helaena Possibly Predicted Her Own Terrifying Fate

House of the Dragon Episode 8 is already turning out to be one of the most talked-about episodes so far and there's a good reason for that. The Lord of the Tides featured the first major clash between the Greens and the Blacks where the latter emerged victorious. In addition to that, Helaena Targaryen dropped another ominous prophecy and this time, it might be referring to her own terrifying fate!
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy