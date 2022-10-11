it About Time They See The Light On The Democrats Devils & The Rionos Republicans Things Are Going 2 Change November 8thIt Going Turn Red Red Red Red Wave In The House and Senate Watch And See. ❤🙏🇺🇸❤🙏🇺🇸❤🙏🇺🇸❤🙏🇺🇸❤🙏🇺🇸❤🙏🇺🇸❤
woohoo! now if she runs for president I could vote for her! of course Ron DeSantis is going to win but she'd make an awesome vice president!
She is treated poorly in the Democrat Party and denied good committee appointments despite being considerably more knowledgeable in foreign affairs and national security than those currently possessing those powerful leadership roles. With the GOP taking over the House on January 3, she will fair much better as an independent than as a pariah in the minority. Regardless, this is what real integrity looks like as opposed to that bitter harpy Liz Cheney who's clear motivation was the grinding of her and her patron tribe of warmongering, defense industry shills' personal axe against Trump.
Comments / 223