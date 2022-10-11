Read full article on original website
The spirits of the season come alive at Casa Ramirez Dias de los Muertos events
I never considered this but Dias de los Muertos, aka Day of the Dead, is over two days, November 1-2. The Days of the Dead at Casa Ramirez Folkart Gallery in the Heights, encompass several weeks leading to the holidays and are full of opportunities for learning, celebrating and reflecting and we’re right in the middle of that now.
Man fatally shot outside Inwood apartment complex
Police are searching for suspects in a fatal shooting of a man at a Greater Inwood apartment complex last week, according to the Houston Police Department. The victim’s identity is still pending an autopsy from the Harris County medical examiner, according to the department. Officers just after 7 p.m....
