Military

Russian Women Pay the Price in Protests Against Putin's War

LONDON (Reuters) - Women in Russia make up a rising proportion of those being detained in protests against President Vladimir Putin's mobilisation for the war in Ukraine, data show, as many Russian men fear being sent to the frontlines if they demonstrate. Court documents also show more women in Moscow...
PROTESTS
Putin Says No Need for Massive New Strikes on Ukraine

ASTANA (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday there was no need for massive new strikes on Ukraine and that Russia was not looking to destroy the country. Putin told a news conference at the end of a summit in Kazakhstan that his call-up of Russian reservists would be over within two weeks and there were no plans for a further mobilisation.
POLITICS
Russia Says Its Forces Repelled Ukrainian Advances in Several Regions

(Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday its forces had repelled efforts by Ukrainian troops to advance in the Donetsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, inflicting what it described as significant losses against the enemy. The battlefield reports could not immediately be verified. Russia also said it was continuing air...
MILITARY
IMF Countries Strengthen Calls to End Ukraine War, Russia Blocks Communique

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -International Monetary Fund member countries on Friday issued a near-unanimous call for Russia to end its war in Ukraine, the IMF's steering committee chair said, calling the conflict the single biggest factor fueling inflation and slowing the global economy. But Nadia Calvino, Spain's economy minister, told a news...
BUSINESS
Germany's Scholz Calls for Bigger European Union

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday called for an expanded European Union, telling a gathering of European social democrats that it would then be able to better pull its weight in global affairs. Since assuming office, Scholz has made European Union expansion to include the Balkans and...
EUROPE
French Development Minister Backs World Bank Reforms, Calls for U.S. SDR Loans

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - France's development minister is backing U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's call for the World Bank and similar institutions to vastly expand their lending, but said the United States needs to join France and other countries in channeling its IMF monetary reserves to poorer countries. Chrysoula Zacharopoulou, Secretary...
WORLD
Zelenskiy: Ukraine Troops Hold Key Town, Russia Firing More Missiles

(Reuters) - Ukrainian troops are still holding the strategic eastern town of Bakhmut despite repeated Russian attacks while the situation in the Donbas region remains very difficult, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday. Zelenskiy, speaking in an evening address, also said Russian missiles and drones had continued to hit Ukrainian...
MILITARY
Donetsk's City Administration Building Hit by Shelling - Russian-Backed Officials

(Reuters) - Ukrainian forces shelling damaged the administration building in the city of Donetsk, the capital of the Donetsk region, Russian-backed administration of the city said on Sunday. The administration said on the Telegram messaging app that the main entry into the building was hit and several nearby cars damaged.
POLITICS
Don't Push Nuclear-Armed Russia Into a Corner, Says Lukashenko

(Reuters) -Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko warned Ukraine and the West on Friday not to force his ally Russia into a corner, saying Moscow had nuclear weapons for a reason. In extracts of an interview with the American TV channel NBC released by Belarus's state news agency, Lukashenko said: "The most...
POLITICS
Venezuelans Fret Over New U.S. Border Plan, Saying 'We Can't Go Back'

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (Reuters) - Venezuelan migrants stranded on the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday worried they might never reach the United States after a bilateral deal this week sought to put a lid on a recent sharp increase in crossings by the South Americans. Under the plan announced Wednesday, Washington...
IMMIGRATION
Kherson Plan Is for 'Deportation', Not 'Evacuation - Ukrainian Official

KYIV (Reuters) -Calls by a Russian-installed official for residents to flee the Russian-occupied Kherson region of southern Ukraine and go to Russia amount to "deportation", a Ukrainian regional official said on Friday. Vladimir Saldo, who was appointed head of the region by Moscow after Russian forces seized it early in...
POLITICS
Biden Will Act 'Methodically' in Re-Evaluating U.S.-Saudi Relationship-Sullivan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday that President Joe Biden will act "methodically" in re-evaluating the U.S. relationship with Saudi Arabia, but options include changes to security assistance to the major oil producer. Sullivan, speaking on CNN, said Biden had no plans to...
FOREIGN POLICY
Ukraine's Zelenskiy Says Red Cross Inactive on Prisoners of War

(Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday accused the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) of inaction in upholding the rights of Ukrainian prisoners of war and urged it to undertake a mission to a camp in the Russian-occupied east of the country. His chief of staff issued an...
POLITICS
Pakistan Summons US Ambassador Over Biden's Nuclear Remarks

KARACHI, Pakistan, (Reuters) -Pakistan's foreign minister said on Saturday he had summoned the U.S. ambassador after President Joe Biden questioned the safety of Pakistan's nuclear programme. In a speech on Thursday, Biden said Pakistan is "maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world" as it has "nuclear weapons...
WORLD
Gunmen Kill 11 at Russian Army Base in New Blow to Moscow's Ukraine Campaign

KYIV (Reuters) -Russia has opened a criminal investigation after gunmen shot dead 11 people at a military training ground near the Ukrainian border, authorities said on Sunday, as fighting raged in eastern and southern Ukraine. Russia's RIA news agency, citing the defence ministry, said two gunmen had opened fire during...
MILITARY
African Union Chair Calls for Unconditional Ceasefire, Peace Talks in Ethiopia

NAIROBI (Reuters) -The chair of the African Union on Sunday called on those involved in the two-year-old conflict in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region to implement an immediate, unconditional ceasefire and agree to direct peace talks. AU chair Moussa Faki said he was following reports of escalating violence in Tigray with...
AFRICA
Nigeria's Zamfara State Orders Media to Close for Covering Political Rally

KADUNA, Nigeria (Reuters) - Zamfara state in northwestern Nigeria ordered five media outlets to close on Sunday after they covered a political rally for the opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP), which took place in violation of a state ban on political activities. The order to close came after Governor Bello...
AFRICA

