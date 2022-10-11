Linus Sebastian of Linus Tech Tips fame tweeted that he may “skip” the RTX 4000 series. While no reasons were directly given, we’ve got an inkling as to why. The RTX 40-series is finally here, with the advent of the extremely powerful RTX 4090. In reviews, the card smashed through any and all performance scores of any graphics cards that we’ve seen before it. However, while the grass may indeed be green for Nvidia when it comes to pure performance, there’s more going on under the hood.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO