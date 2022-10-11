ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

What does WTV mean on Snapchat?

WTV is a term you may have seen used often on Snapchat, whether that’s in a direct message, or in a caption on someone’s story. Here’s everything you need to know about what it means. Multimedia instant messaging platform Snapchat is still one of the most popular...
Ludwig launches “greatest” toilet bidet with new company Swipe

It seems like YouTube streamer Ludwig Ahgren is aiming to wipe up the bidet industry after unveiling his new “secret” company called Swipe. Anyone who’s consumed YouTuber and streamer Ludwig Ahgren’s content knows that he’s an avid fan of bidets. The topic of conversation is...
Rings of Power fans “crying” over The Stranger’s Gandalf line in Episode 8

With the Stranger appearing to be Gandalf in the season finale of Rings of Power, a certain line has left fans crying on Twitter. Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has finally finished its first season, and it’s certainly made an impact. The finale has its highs and lows, one of which involved the identity of the Stranger, the man who crashed into Middle-Earth on a meteor in the first episode.
What does NTM mean on TikTok?

You might have seen the term NTM being used in TikTok comments or DMs, or on a number of other social media platforms — here’s everything to know about what NTM means. TikTok has millions of daily active users, with new accounts being made every day, and the app has become the best place to stay up to date with the latest trends spreading across the internet.
What is TikTok’s viral ‘big straw’ challenge?

The viral ‘big straw challenge’ is making a comeback on TikTok, with people using cardboard tubes as straws — but the trend could have potentially dangerous consequences. TikTok is the best place to go to stay up to date with the latest trends and challenges sweeping the...
Rings of Power Season 2: Release date prediction, cast, plot & more

Rings of Power Season 2 has recently begun production, so here’s everything we know so far, from a possible release date, to its cast, plot, and other details. Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is reaching the endgame now for its first season, so fans are both gearing up for the finale, and also wondering what will happen next.
Fortnite’s new Lizzo-inspired Emote will pump you up

The Pump Me Up emote in Fortnite features moves by Jaedan Gomez, who took inspiration from Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” single. TikTok star Jaedan Gomez went viral a few months ago for her “About Damn Time” dance. In addition to inspiring countless others to adopt the dance moves, the viral video also captured Lizzo’s attention.
Everything coming to Minecraft 1.20 update

The Minecraft 1.20 update is coming and it’s being with it a variety of new blocks, mobs, and elements for players to look forward to. Here’s everything currently coming to the Minecraft 1.20 update. While there is currently no confirmed release date for the Minecraft 1.20 update, certain...
Nessa Barrett releases first album ‘Young Forever’

Singer and TikTok star Nessa Barrett has released her debut album ‘Young Forever,’ featuring tracks like ‘Tired of California.’. 20-year-old Nessa Barrett is a singer who first rose to fame on short-form video platform TikTok. The star now has over 19 million followers on the app, where she shares various videos about her life, often featuring her own music.
How to watch Ludwig’s Mogul Chessboxing event: Fight card, date, more

Ludwig’s highly-anticipated Chessboxing event is only a few weeks away, so, here’s everything you need to know about what’s going down. Influencer boxing events have been on the rise over the last few years, starting out as a way for content creators to settle their beef, before expanding into some actually fighting real fighters and athletes.
Pokemon Go player calls out Niantic as Elite Raid eggs ruin Community Day

Pokemon Go players are furious following the announcement of Elite Raid battles, with many areas unable to spawn Litwick Community Day Lampent Raids thanks to the 24-hour timers. Pokemon Go players have expressed much-needed excitement over the spooky Litwick Community Day happening October 15, 2022, from 2 PM through 5...
Super Mario Bros. movie actors tease Toad and Bowser musical numbers

Super Mario Bros. movie actors Keegan-Michael Key and Jack Black may have just teased musical numbers for both Toad and Bowser. The hype surrounding the Super Mario Bros. movie has only increased following the recent trailer reveal. Still, fans don’t really know what to expect from the Mario movie, given...
VR dev recreates Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy and fans are dreading it

A game developer and content creator has recreated Getting Over It with Bennet Foddy in VR and fans are already dreading it. Video game fans likely remember the trend of indie developers creating games seemingly designed around extreme difficulty and player frustration. Games such as Getting Over It with Bennett...
