Boulder, CO

ESPN outlines CU’s best assets in head coaching search

By Jack Carlough
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago

Athletic director Rick George has been selling the University of Colorado for several years now since his initial start as a recruiting coordinator in the 1980s. Boulder’s beauty has been an easy attractant over the years, but George is now tasked with convincing a brave soul to join him in resurrecting a once-great football program.

ESPN college football writer Adam Rittenberg touched on a few of those points and more in a recent article detailing each of the five Power Five vacant head coach jobs. While Rittenberg did rank Colorado as the least attractive opening, there are certainly a few upsides to the gig.

Here’s what Rittenberg considers to be the “pros” of taking on the Buffs’ rebuild:

Job pros: Colorado’s beautiful location, campus and stadium are among its strongest selling points, as well as a stretch of national success under coach Bill McCartney from 1989 to 1996, when the program won a national championship and had five AP top 10 finishes. With the right coaching staff, infrastructure and philosophy, Colorado can access both Texas and California for recruits and produce competitive teams in the Pac-12. Buffaloes fans will get behind a winner, and there’s administrative continuity with athletic director Rick George and chancellor Philip DiStefano.

