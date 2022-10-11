ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Thunberg: Burning coal is worse than German nuclear plants

KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38fXz5_0iUWkgrb00

BERLIN — (AP) — Climate activist Greta Thunberg says it would be "a mistake" for Germany to switch off its nuclear power plants if that means the country must burn more planet-heating coal.

The German government is now debating whether to phase out nuclear power as planned this year, despite the specter of a looming energy crisis due to the war in Ukraine.

Thunberg, who inspired a youth climate movement with her solo protests outside the Swedish parliament in 2018, told German public broadcaster ARD that it was “a very bad idea to focus on coal when this (nuclear power) is already in place.”

But she acknowledged in the interview, which will be aired Wednesday, that there was a strong debate over the issue in Germany.

Asked whether it would be better for the planet for Germany keep its three remaining nuclear plants going, Thunberg responded: “It depends. If we have them already running, I feel that it’s a mistake to close them down in order to focus on coal.”

The 19-year-old's comments come as Germany's three-party governing coalition is arguing over the possibility of suspending the country's nuclear phaseout.

Economy Minister Robert Habeck, a member of the anti-nuclear Green party, has suggested that two of the plants could exceptionally operate until April but opposes running them longer for safety reasons. Habeck has separately approved reactivating several coal and oil-fired power plants to ensure energy supplies following Russia's decision to cut natural gas deliveries to Europe.

Environmental activists warn that Germany risks defaulting on its climate goals by burning more fossil fuels, while conservative lawmakers say the government should use all available means to generate energy given the tense energy situation, with supplies narrowing and prices soaring.

___

Follow all AP stories on climate change issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

In France, fuel crisis frays nerves and workers' resilience

VERSAILLES, France — (AP) — Even close to midnight on a school night, the tipoff was too important to ignore: A nearby gas station had just been resupplied. So Aicha Far scooped up her 6-year-old and set off into the night. The home carer needed to refuel her car so she could continue looking after the vulnerable people on the outskirts of Paris who rely on her to keep them fed, clean and safe. The prospect of a full tank was worth dragging the kid out of bed for.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KIRO 7 Seattle

EXPLAINER: How iodine tablets block some nuclear radiation

NEW YORK — (AP) — The war in Ukraine has heightened fears about nuclear exposure — and interest in iodine pills that can help protect the body from some radiation. Concerns have grown in recent weeks over periodic power cuts to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant that have increased the risk of a meltdown. And threats from Russian President Vladimir Putin that he will use "all means necessary" to win the war in Ukraine has raised the specter of nuclear warfare.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Plants#Nuclear Power#Business Industry#Linus Business#Climate#Swedish#Green Party
KIRO 7 Seattle

As the causes of US inflation grow, so do the dangers

WASHINGTON — (AP) — What keeps driving inflation so high? The answer, it seems, is nearly everything. Supply chain snarls and parts shortages inflated the cost of factory goods when the economy rocketed out of the pandemic recession two years ago. Then it was a surge in consumer spending fueled by federal stimulus checks. Then Russia's invasion of Ukraine disrupted gas and food supplies and sent those prices skyward.
BUSINESS
KIRO 7 Seattle

Ukraine and Russia work to gain advantage in annexed regions

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine — (AP) — Regions of southern Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin illegally annexed saw more heavy fighting Saturday as Ukrainian soldiers pressed a ground campaign to recapture one, and Russian forces fired long-range missiles and deployed Iranian-made drones in another. And even as the fighting...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
KIRO 7 Seattle

US migrant policy 'bucket of cold water' to some Venezuelans

NECOCLI, Colombia — (AP) — Venezuelan Gilbert Fernández still plans to cross the dangerous Darien jungle into Panama and head toward the United States over land, despite a U.S. announcement that it will grant conditional humanitarian permits only to 24,000 Venezuelan migrants arriving by air. “The news...
IMMIGRATION
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

China's Xi calls for military growth amid tension with US

BEIJING — (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Sunday called for faster military development and announced no change in policies that have strained relations with Washington and tightened the ruling Communist Party's control over society and the economy. China’s most influential figure in decades spoke as the...
POLITICS
KIRO 7 Seattle

China opens congress expected to give Xi 5 more years

BEIJING — (AP) — China opened a twice-a-decade Communist Party conference Sunday at the end of which leader Xi Jinping is expected to receive a third five-year term, breaking with recent precedent and establishing him as arguably the most powerful Chinese politician since Mao Zedong. Xi was delivering...
CHINA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Russia military range shooting leaves 11 dead, 15 wounded

MOSCOW — (AP) — Two men fired at soldiers on a Russian military firing range near Ukraine on Saturday, killing 11 and wounding 15 before being slain themselves, the Russian Defense Ministry said. The ministry said in a statement that the shooting took place in the Belgorod region...
MILITARY
KIRO 7 Seattle

Rights group: 233 killed in Iran, protests enter fifth week

BAGHDAD — (AP) — Protesters intensified anti-government demonstrations along main streets and at universities in some cities across Iran on Saturday. Human rights monitors reported hundreds dead, including children, as the movement entered its fifth week. Demonstrators chanted “Down with the Dictator” on the streets of Ardabil in...
PROTESTS
KIRO 7 Seattle

11 Russian troops slain at shooting range as fighting rages

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine — (AP) — At least 11 Russian soldiers were killed Saturday in a shooting incident that underlined the challenges posed by Russian President Vladimir Putin's hasty mobilization, just as Ukrainian troops pressed an offensive to reclaim the areas in the country's south that were illegally annexed by Moscow.
MILITARY
KIRO 7 Seattle

China party meets to grant Xi Jinping 5 more years in office

BEIJING — (AP) — China on Sunday opened a twice-a-decade Communist Party conference at which leader Xi Jinping is expected to receive a third five-year term that breaks with recent precedent and establishes him as arguably the most powerful Chinese politician since Mao Zedong. Xi is expected to...
CHINA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Activists in UK court after soup thrown at Van Gogh picture

LONDON — (AP) — Three climate activists appeared in a London court on Saturday on charges of criminal damage after protests including throwing soup over Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers" painting in the National Gallery. Two women, age 20 and 21, were charged in relation to the soup-throwing protest...
PROTESTS
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
109K+
Followers
136K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy