itrwrestling.com
IRS Tweets Hilarious Response To His Son Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return
Following Bray Wyatt’s triumphant WWE return at Extreme Rules his father sent him a hilarious warning. On October 8th Bray Wyatt returned to WWE a little over 14 months after being released by the company. As Extreme Rules came to a close, all of the characters from the Firefly Fun House appeared around the arena, sound-tracked by Wyatt singing “He’s got the whole world in his hands.”
ringsidenews.com
Spoiler On WWE’s Plan For Charlotte Flair’s Return
Charlotte Flair has one of the most reputed careers in the women’s division. She made her main roster debut in 2015 and has continued to embark on a phenomenal journey. Now, it is time for The Queen to return to her kingdom. Flair last wrestled at WrestleMania Backlash on...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Makes Big Decision About Ronda Rousey’s Future On SmackDown
Ronda Rousey is undoubtedly one of the most well-known names to make her way from the world of combat sports to professional wrestling. She continues to hone her craft and is now more comfortable in her current role as well. Since losing the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Liv Morgan, Ronda...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Eva Marie's Racy Photo
Former WWE star Eva Marie, who's since branched out into things like acting, fashion designing and modeling, is making waves on social media. Marie, who sported iconic red hair during her wrestling days, has a new look. "📸 in my Calvin’s Do we like my natural hair color or nah?!🤔,"...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Raw Star Says “I’m Done”
One star of the Raw brand has stated simply “I’m done” as they release a video where they air their frustrations and vow that they won’t be kept down. Mustafa Ali has had something of a stop-start career in WWE to date. A standout of the company’s cruiserweight division at the time, Ali was moved to SmackDown in 2018 where he instantly made a splash sharing the ring with some of the brand’s biggest names such as AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan.
wrestlinginc.com
There's Reportedly A Chance Adam Cole Will Never Wrestle Again
AEW's Adam Cole is reportedly dealing with a "real bad" injury that could potentially have a life-changing outcome. According to the latest edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Cole is currently recovering from a nasty concussion and has yet to be cleared to return to action. The Observer's Dave Meltzer disclosed that Cole could be cleared tomorrow, or it "could be never."
411mania.com
Karrion Kross Gets In ‘Car Accident’ On WWE Smackdown, Attacked By Drew McIntyre
It doesn’t appear as if Karrion Kross will be competing on Smackdown tonight after a “car accident” and an attack by Drew McIntyre. Friday night’s show kicked off with Kross and Scarlett being the victim of a car accident that appeared to be caused by McIntyre. McIntyre, who was being held back by WWE officials, burst free and began attacking Kross, slamming him headfirst into the pickup truck that collided with Kross’ car. McIntyre was pulled away, shouting, “This is just the beginning!”
ringsidenews.com
Rhea Ripley Trolls Rey Mysterio After His WWE SmackDown Move
Rhea Ripley worked hard to establish herself as one of the top Superstars in WWE’s women’s division. She found success in both NXT and the main roster so far. The former RAW Women’s Champion has gone through several changes over the years. She is currently part of the Judgment Day stable and fans are happy about her booking.
wrestlinginc.com
Finn Bálor Makes Bold Claim About Dominik Mysterio's Future
Since joining The Judgment Day, Finn Bálor's presentation to the WWE Universe has been noticeably different. Those changes have come with additional responsibility, as well, with Bálor tasked with helping the recently-turned Dominik Mysterio adjust to life as a heel. While turning on his father, wrestling legend Rey Mysterio, has resulted in many fans turning on Dom, Bálor believes he knows the real reason behind the fans' betrayal.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On Former Champion Turning Down Offer To Return To WWE
You can never say never in the world of professional wrestling as former WWE Divas Champion Saraya recently made her AEW debut and it seems that she’s being set up for a feud with Britt Baker. Fightful Select reports that even though Saraya was sidelined due to injury for...
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar Left Another Wrestler ‘On The Ground About Ready To Cry’ In OVW
Brock Lesnar is one of the most aggressive wrestlers of all time. He has held the titles of UFC Heavyweight Champion and NCAA Division I Heavyweight Champion outside of WWE. Brock Lesnar allegedly “backhanded” a wrestler once after getting the wrong end of a locker room joke. Rip...
Uriah Hall reveals the “only reason” he’s boxing Le’Veon Bell is to secure the Jake Paul fight next
Uriah Hall is hoping to land the Jake Paul fight next time out. Hall is set to make his pro boxing debut on the Paul vs. Anderson Silva undercard against former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell. The news caught many by surprise given that Hall announced his retirement from MMA just months prior but admits he is coming back to hopefully secure the Paul fight.
wrestletalk.com
Find Out What Happened Between The Bloodline On WWE SmackDown
Find out what happened on tonight’s WWE SmackDown with the Bloodline as Sami Zayn appeared alongside Jey Uso. Sami Zayn and Jey Uso continue to be the most unlikely of pairs as the Honorary Uce took on Kofi Kingston on WWE SmackDown. In a backstage segment before the match,...
stillrealtous.com
Popular Weapon Banned From WWE
When it comes to wrestling matches weapons can take a match to a whole new level. Over the years fans have seen many wrestlers get creative when using weapons and some have even used thumbtacks to bring pain to their opponents. Ronda Rousey recently challenged Liv Morgan in an Extreme...
wrestlinginc.com
Fantasy Booking Who Else WWE Could Bring Into The Bloodline
Few would argue against the idea that, in recent weeks, WWE's most consistently compelling story has been that of Sami Zayn and The Bloodline. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has secured a nearly unprecedented level of dominance over WWE, and he's done it with the help of his cousins — fellow members of the legendary Anoa'i family — Jimmy and Jey Uso, and more recently, their brother, Solo Sikoa. The final member, aside from "the Wise Man" Paul Heyman, is Zayn, who is not a member of the family, but who has been so earnest and persistent in his attempts to join the group that after months of trying, he's finally found himself accepted by Reigns and adopted as "the Honorary Uce."
PWMania
Former WWE Star Teases Return and Joining Bray Wyatt’s Stable
As Triple H begins to bring in more names that were released under the Vince McMahon administration, an increasing number of wrestlers are expressing interest in having one more run with the business. When former WWE star Eva Marie posted a video of herself tossing a Lily doll in the...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Rock Says Roman Reigns Is Doing A ‘Pretty Good Job’ In WWE
During a recent appearance on the “Insight with Chris Van Vliet” podcast, The Rock commented on the changes within WWE recently, how Roman Reigns and The Usos are doing in WWE, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On the changes within WWE...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – October 14, 2022
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. We see an auto accident outside the arena involving Karrion Kross and Scarlett. Drew McIntyre comes out to attack Kross despite Kross being in the accident. Drew sends Kross into the truck and then he tries to slam the door into Kross’ head but Drew is pulled away. Drew says this is just the beginning.
bodyslam.net
WWE Have No Immediate Plans For Former SmackDown Star
It doesn’t look like we will be seeing the return of the former SmackDown star anytime soon. When Apollo Crews turned heel during the Thunderdome era, he would also bring in some muscle in the form of Commander Azeez. However, once Crews returned to NXT he turned babyface and Azeez was left in limbo.
