ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

US, global stocks fall after IMF cuts economic forecast

By DAMIAN J. TROISE
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NsB5F_0iUWjjXz00

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks fell in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday as global fears about a looming recession were stoked by dour forecast from the International Monetary Fund.

The S&P 500 fell 1% as of 10:16 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 57 points, or 0.2%, to 29,143 and the Nasdaq fell 1.4%.

Technology stocks were the biggest weights on the market. Chipmakers continued slipping in the wake of the U.S. government's decision to tighten export controls on semiconductors and chip manufacturing equipment to China. Intel fell 1.3%.

Markets in Europe and Asia slipped.

Uber fell 12.7% and Lyft slumped 12.6% after the Department of Labor published a proposal on how workers should be classified, which could change the status of the ride-hailing companies' workers.

Household good makers and utilities held up better than the rest of the market as investors shifted more money into the sectors, which are considered less risky.

Bond yields were mixed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, rose to 3.95% from 3.88% late Friday. The yield on the 2-year Treasury, which follows Federal Reserve action, fell to 4.27% from 4.30% late Friday. Bond markets were closed on Monday for a holiday.

Recession fears have been weighing heavily on markets as stubbornly hot inflation burns businesses and consumers. U.S. stocks are coming off of four straight losses. Economic growth has been slowing as consumers temper spending and the central banks globally raise interest rates.

Wall Street is closely watching the Federal Reserve as it continues to aggressively raise its benchmark interest rate to make borrowing more expensive and slow economic growth. The goal is to cool inflation, but the strategy carries the risk of slowing the economy too much and pushing it into a recession.

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday cut its forecast for global economic growth in 2023 to 2.7%, down from the 2.9% it had estimated in July. The cut comes as Europe faces a particularly high risk of a recession with energy costs soaring amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Investors have a busy week ahead of economic and corporate earnings reports that could provide a clearer picture of inflation's impact, while also raising questions about whether the Fed should continue with its aggressive rate hikes.

Investors still expect the Fed to raise its overnight rate by three-quarters of a percentage point next month. It would be the fourth such increase, which is triple the usual amount, and bring the rate up to a range of 3.75% to 4%. It started the year at virtually zero.

The Fed will release minutes from its last meeting on Wednesday, possibly giving Wall Street more insight into its views on inflation and next steps. The government will also release its report on wholesale prices, which will help provide more details on how inflation is hitting businesses.

The closely watched report on consumer prices will be released on Thursday and a report on retail sales is due Friday.

The latest round of corporate earnings will ramp up this week with reports from PepsiCo, Delta Air Lines and Domino's Pizza. Banks, including Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase, will also report results.

___

Yuri Kageyama contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

World faces full-blown recession if China economy collapses: Expert

China's economy is in terrible shape. Unemployment is skyrocketing, the housing market is collapsing, and growth is stalling. Constant covid lockdowns are dragging on virtually every part of the country's economy. Swathes of the population are struggling to make ends meet. CNN's Selina Wang speaks to people who aren't seeing the economic benefits Xi has pledged under his rule.
ECONOMY
KIRO 7 Seattle

EXPLAINER: What to expect from China's party congress

BEIJING — (AP) — China's ruling Communist Party is holding its twice-a-decade national congress starting Sunday, at which Xi Jinping is expected to receive a third five-year term as the uncontested head of the party, government and military of the world's second-largest economy. The proceedings surrounding the event...
CHINA
KIRO 7 Seattle

China party meets to grant Xi Jinping 5 more years in office

BEIJING — (AP) — China on Sunday opened a twice-a-decade Communist Party conference at which leader Xi Jinping is expected to receive a third five-year term that breaks with recent precedent and establishes him as arguably the most powerful Chinese politician since Mao Zedong. Xi is expected to...
CHINA
KIRO 7 Seattle

In France, fuel crisis frays nerves and workers' resilience

VERSAILLES, France — (AP) — Even close to midnight on a school night, the tipoff was too important to ignore: A nearby gas station had just been resupplied. So Aicha Far scooped up her 6-year-old and set off into the night. The home carer needed to refuel her car so she could continue looking after the vulnerable people on the outskirts of Paris who rely on her to keep them fed, clean and safe. The prospect of a full tank was worth dragging the kid out of bed for.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Imf#Stock#Global Stocks#Technology Stocks#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Nasdaq#The Department Of Labor#Treasury#Federal Reserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
KIRO 7 Seattle

US migrant policy 'bucket of cold water' to some Venezuelans

NECOCLI, Colombia — (AP) — Venezuelan Gilbert Fernández still plans to cross the dangerous Darien jungle into Panama and head toward the United States over land, despite a U.S. announcement that it will grant conditional humanitarian permits only to 24,000 Venezuelan migrants arriving by air. “The news...
IMMIGRATION
KIRO 7 Seattle

EXPLAINER: How iodine tablets block some nuclear radiation

NEW YORK — (AP) — The war in Ukraine has heightened fears about nuclear exposure — and interest in iodine pills that can help protect the body from some radiation. Concerns have grown in recent weeks over periodic power cuts to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant that have increased the risk of a meltdown. And threats from Russian President Vladimir Putin that he will use "all means necessary" to win the war in Ukraine has raised the specter of nuclear warfare.
SCIENCE
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
109K+
Followers
136K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy