News Channel Nebraska
NPD: man arrested for trespassing on alleged ex's property
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities in Norfolk arrested a man after they were called to a home for a him not leaving his alleged ex's home. The Norfolk Police Division said that on Wednesday around 10:13 p.m., officers were called to a residence in the 200 block of Maple Ave. According...
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk man arrested after not leaving woman alone
Norfolk Police arrested a man Wednesday night after he wouldn’t leave his ex-girlfriend alone. Captain Chad Reiman said police were called to the 200 block of Maple Avenue around 10:15 p.m. after a female said there was a man standing outside her house that wouldn’t leave. Police identified...
News Channel Nebraska
NPD: Norfolk man arrested in connection to local business robbery
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A 54-year-old Norfolk man was arrested following a robbery at a local business. The Norfolk Police Division said around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched a the 100 block of Norfolk Ave. for a reported robbery. When officers got the the scene, NPD said they were able...
kscj.com
NORFOLK ROBBERY SUSPECT IN CUSTODY
A NORFOLK, NEBRASKA MAN IS IN CUSTODY CHARGED IN A STRONG ARM ROBBERY OF A BUSINESS IN THAT CITY. POLICE SAY THE INCIDENT HAPPENED AROUND 10:15 A.M. WEDNESDAY AT A BUSINESS IN THE 100 BLOCK OF NORFOLK AVENUE WHEN THE SUSPECT ENTERED THE BUSINESS, TOOK MONEY OUT OF THE CASH REGISTER AND ATTEMPTED TO LEAVE.
News Channel Nebraska
Single-vehicle crash sends unknown occupants to hospital in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb.-- A car crash that happened in the early morning hours of Saturday sent unknown occupants to the hospital. The crash occurred at 1229 Omaha Ave. near Perkins Restaurant at approximately 3:27 a.m. NCN talked with a witness that said the driver left the O Lounge to go to...
Norfolk man calls police after allegedly trying to kill his girlfriend
A Norfolk man allegedly called the police on himself during an incident in which he attempted to kill his girlfriend.
kscj.com
NORFOLK MAN CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER
A NORFOLK, NEBRASKA MAN IS IN CUSTODY IN MADISON COUNTY, CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER AND OTHER COUNTS FOLLOWING AN INCIDENT LATE MONDAY NIGHT. 36-YEAR-OLD WAYNE HACKEL WAS ARRESTED BY NORFOLK POLICE IN THE 600 BLOCK OF MICHIGAN AVENUE. AROUND 10:45 P.M. POLICE SAY WHEN THEY ARRIVED, HACKEL MADE STATEMENTS ABOUT...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk teen missing since Saturday
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Norfolk teen has been missing for almost a week. Eighteen-year-old Makayla Wheeler has been missing since Saturday. Family said she was last seen near Arby's last Saturday. Wheeler was reported missing Oct. 8. Wheeler has brown eyes, is 5'8" and weighs 175 lbs. When she was...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man caught by Ring doorbell, arrested after fleeing
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities in Norfolk arrested a man after he was caught on Ring camera footage. The Norfolk Police Division said that around 2 a.m. Monday, they were called to a residence in the 300 block of 10th St. for a report of a suspicious person. Authorities said the...
News Channel Nebraska
Monday morning accident leaves multiple injured in Platte County
COLUMBUS, Neb -- A two-vehicle collision with injuries happened in the early hours of Monday morning near Columbus. The Platte County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a two-vehicle accident that happened near 205th Ave. on 325th St. PCSO said that when they investigated the crash, it showed that a...
News Channel Nebraska
Single-vehicle accident leaves person needing to be removed
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities were working to remove a person after a one-vehicle crash in northeast Nebraska Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened near S 1st St. and W Airport Road in Norfolk at approximately 2 p.m. No details have been provided about the cause of the crash or the severity...
wnax.com
Yankton Woman Faces Federal Drug Charges
US Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell announced that a Yankton, South Dakota, woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury for two counts of Tampering with Consumer Products and two counts of Obtaining a Controlled Substance by Misrepresentation, Fraud, Forgery, Deception, and Subterfuge. 54 yeary old Lis Merrigan, was indicted this month. She appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Veronica L. Duffy on October 6, 2022 and pleaded not guilty to the Indictment. The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 10 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release, and up to $400 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered. Counts one and two of the Indictment allege that on August 23, 2021, and September 7, 2021, Merrigan, who was working as a registered nurse in a hospital, tampered with vials of fentanyl citrate for injection stored inside the hospital’s Omnicell machine by removing the fentanyl citrate from the vials and replacing them with another liquid, knowing that the diluted fentanyl citrate could be dispensed to patients at the hospital.
News Channel Nebraska
Multiple counties respond to Thursday afternoon fire near Humphrey
HUMPHREY, Neb. -- Fire units from across northeast Nebraska responded to a fire near Humphrey late Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening. The grass fire was located north of the Highway 81/91 junction. No information about the cause of the fire or the extent of any damage has been released at...
siouxlandnews.com
Authorities in South Dakota warn parents of new TikTok challenge
YANKTON, S.D. — Police in Sioux Falls say a report of an active shooter at Lincoln High School Thursday, Oct. 13th was a hoax, possibly a challenge from the social media site "TikTok." Authorities in Yankton are also sending a message to their school community in response, calling the...
News Channel Nebraska
'Fork Fest' brings community members together in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- An 8th annual community festival was held in a northeast Nebraska town on Saturday. ‘Fork Fest’ was held at Liberty Bell Park in Norfolk to celebrate all of the things that drive the Norfolk area. The festival that’s run by members of the Norfolk Arts Center...
Body of Nebraska woman missing since last month found; homicide suspected
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — The Nebraska State Patrol is able to release additional information regarding the discovery of a deceased individual Wednesday morning just east of Harvard. Following preliminary investigation, investigators believe the remains are those of Jasmine Garnett, 25, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since September...
klkntv.com
Nebraska farmers asked to help fight wildfires amid dangerous conditions
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska farmers are being called on to help battle wildfires, with one agency saying it cannot handle these out-of-control blazes without their assistance. Osceola Fire and Rescue sent the plea on social media after at least a dozen departments from across the state spent hours...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolkans wins Take 'em Fishing grand prize
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The Nebraska Game and Parks announced the winners for their Nebraska Take 'em Fishing program at the beginning of October. Nebraska's Take 'em Fishing had four winners across the state of Nebraska, and one was Norfolk's very own, Dacia Caskey. Caskey said that she entered two pictures...
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk Water Division Reminder - Use Care When Blowing Out Sprinkler Systems
With the arrival of cold weather, the Norfolk Water Division asks to use care when blowing out sprinkler systems. They remind residents to close the water supply valve to the sprinklers before blowing in air. If the valve is not closed, air will end up in the city water main. That could cause dirty water and cause water mains to break. That can be a costly repair to the city.
News Channel Nebraska
Dr. Jenna Hatfield-Waite resigns citing criticism made over her personal life
NORFOLK, Neb. -- On Monday, the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education member Dr. Jenna Hatfield-Waite resigned from her position. Before her resignation was voted on, several board members thanked Hatfield-Waite for her time on the board, stating they hoped she would continue to advocate for NPS. Hatfield-Waite thanked the past and present board members she worked alongside, as well as the administration and teachers of NPS. Hatfield-Waite said when she moved back to Norfolk, she wanted for her and her husband to have a direct hand in creating a better future for her children. Hatfield-Waite said the time sacrificed was worth it, until recently when she said her personal life became the subject of ridicule and criticism.
