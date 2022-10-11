Read full article on original website
The Today Show did a segment on why people love being scared. They explained, “The moment we feel threatened, we feel increasingly more strong and powerful physically, and more intuitive emotionally. This charge to our physical and mental state is called an “adrenaline rush,” and as humans we are apparently hard-wired to be drawn to this type of feeling.”
I just recently learned that up in Alaska they do this competition that is now called Fat Bear Week. The winner of 2022 Fat Bear Week was recently announced, and we'll get to that in a second, but in response, Voyageurs Wolf Project of Minnesota tweeted a video of our very own fat bears in Minnesota.
We saw some flurries across parts of southeast Minnesota Friday but when in the season does the Med City usually see our first snow-- and when is the earliest it's ever snowed?. Well, it depends on what we're actually calling 'snow'. Reports of flurries, like we had Friday, aren't really...
To the stranger that came up to me while I was eating at Texas Roadhouse in Rochester, Minnesota... It was a normal Friday night for our Rochester, Minnesota family. We went through the typical "Where do you want to eat?" conversation and finally ended up at one of our go-to places: Texas Roadhouse. What happened while we were eating was not on the menu though.
It's not every day that we can say royalty is coming to Minnesota, but the Queen of Norway is not only visiting our state but our neck of the woods in southern Minnesota!. Queen Sonja of Norway is currently in Minnesota. She's visiting multiple places during her stay. Today, Thursday, October 13th, she's meeting with Governor Walz. According to WCCO the Minnesota National Guard and the Norweigan Home Guard have been in collaboration for 50 years!
Each year there are many contests to see who can grow the largest pumpkin. There are state-wide competitions, nationwide competitions, and worldwide competitions. And a teacher from Anoka, Minnesota just competed and WON in a worldwide competition!. The teacher's name is Travis Gienger. KARE 11 writes that Travis is a...
Where's Rochester's Bank Robber Catching Reporter Now?. The story made worldwide headlines. KIMT's reporter, Adam Sallet, became a bank robber-catching reporter when he was reporting on one bank robbery when ANOTHER bank robbery happened right behind him in Rochester, Minnesota. Where Is Former KIMT Reporter Adam Sallet Now?. Sallet's broadcasting...
It's consistently listed as one of the restaurants we miss the most here in Rochester. But did you know this restaurant is actually still around today?!?. I'm talking about Shakey's Pizza. Rochesterites have routinely listed that restaurant numerous times whenever we've asked about a local restaurant everyone loved but that isn't around anymore.
We now know what's going into the former Northern Lights and Furnishings building off North Broadway in Rochester, Minnesota...and it might make your heart beat faster. A business that has been serving the Rochester, Minnesota area for over 44 years has announced that they are closing. Northern Lights and Furnishings,...
It's not the news Minnesotans wanted to hear as we inch closer to winter, but we could be paying the most ever to heat our homes this year. Inflation and rising prices have impacted just about every aspect of our lives here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes these days. Just about EVERYTHING seems to cost more these days, and now there's the sobering news that we'll all be paying more to keep our homes warm this winter.
A Rochester, Minnesota business that has been around since 1969 now has new owners. It's a business in the Apache Mall, and they've been at this location in the Apache Mall since the mall opened. Can you guess the business?. Their original name when they opened in 1969 was City...
One of my driving pet peeves isn’t those people who blow by you going way faster than you are, but instead, it's the drivers who insist on driving way slower. Which is why I think Rochester should follow Florida’s lead when it comes to slowpoke drivers on our highways and interstates.
Sipping wine outside with friends at a winery... it doesn't get much better than that. Until you add in fall colors! I would argue that fall is either my favorite or second favorite season (you can't beat the summer heat). The crisp air that's not too cold feels nice and the colors are amazing. And at these 5 wineries near Rochester, Minnesota you can take in all of the fall views.
1 in 8 women in the United States are going to hear "breast cancer" as a diagnosis. My mom in Iowa is one of those women. I've also got a handful of friends who have been blasted with chemo, zapped with radiation, and/or had surgery to remove breast cancer from their bodies as well. In fact, there was a good 6 months where it seemed like I heard of a new friend in Minnesota being diagnosed every other week. And most of those individuals found out they had breast cancer because of a routine mammogram.
Drought conditions continue to expand across Minnesota last week. The updated Drought Monitor Report from the National Weather Service shows just under 80% of the state is experiencing at least abnormally dry conditions. Olmsted County is included in the 43% of Minnesota that is currently rated as abnormally dry. Moderate...
Blue Earth, MN (KDHL News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reporting they were recently called to round up some feral pigs found roaming in southern Minnesota late last month. A few adults and some piglets were found east of Blue Earth in Faribault County on September 24,...
There are quite a few Minnesota restaurants that have been featured on national TV, and specifically on the popular show 'Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives'. In fact, last I checked, there are 37 that have been featured on the Food Network in general that are still open and you can go check them out yourself. Sadly, some other restaurants featured can't say the same.
Long Time Downtown Rochester Bank Closing In January. Their 33rd year will be the last for the U.S. Bank Branch in the U.S.Bank Building in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota. Why Is the U.S. Bank Branch In the U.S. Bank Building Closing?. According to a letter that went out to their customers,...
The Farmer's Almanac says Minnesota will be a "Hibernation Zone" this winter. They are calling for a brutal winter where it's so cold that you don't want to leave your house. I hope they're wrong with their long-term forecast because it doesn't look like much fun. One of the worst...
There are plenty of small towns to cozy up in Minnesota this winter. MyDatingAdvisor.com took on the task of ranking 170 of the coziest towns in the country to find the best of the best. We’ve swept the country to find some of the coziest towns in America for a...
