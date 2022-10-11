ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harmony, MN

Sasquatch 107.7

Why the Queen of Norway is Visiting Southern Minnesota This Week

It's not every day that we can say royalty is coming to Minnesota, but the Queen of Norway is not only visiting our state but our neck of the woods in southern Minnesota!. Queen Sonja of Norway is currently in Minnesota. She's visiting multiple places during her stay. Today, Thursday, October 13th, she's meeting with Governor Walz. According to WCCO the Minnesota National Guard and the Norweigan Home Guard have been in collaboration for 50 years!
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Where Is Rochester’s Most Famous TV Reporter Now?

Where's Rochester's Bank Robber Catching Reporter Now?. The story made worldwide headlines. KIMT's reporter, Adam Sallet, became a bank robber-catching reporter when he was reporting on one bank robbery when ANOTHER bank robbery happened right behind him in Rochester, Minnesota. Where Is Former KIMT Reporter Adam Sallet Now?. Sallet's broadcasting...
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Home Heating Bills Could Be Highest Ever in Minnesota This Winter

It's not the news Minnesotans wanted to hear as we inch closer to winter, but we could be paying the most ever to heat our homes this year. Inflation and rising prices have impacted just about every aspect of our lives here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes these days. Just about EVERYTHING seems to cost more these days, and now there's the sobering news that we'll all be paying more to keep our homes warm this winter.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Long-Time Rochester Business Has New Owners

A Rochester, Minnesota business that has been around since 1969 now has new owners. It's a business in the Apache Mall, and they've been at this location in the Apache Mall since the mall opened. Can you guess the business?. Their original name when they opened in 1969 was City...
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

5 Wineries Near Rochester with Amazing Fall Views

Sipping wine outside with friends at a winery... it doesn't get much better than that. Until you add in fall colors! I would argue that fall is either my favorite or second favorite season (you can't beat the summer heat). The crisp air that's not too cold feels nice and the colors are amazing. And at these 5 wineries near Rochester, Minnesota you can take in all of the fall views.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

15+ Vendors And Medical Experts At Free Event In Rochester Monday

1 in 8 women in the United States are going to hear "breast cancer" as a diagnosis. My mom in Iowa is one of those women. I've also got a handful of friends who have been blasted with chemo, zapped with radiation, and/or had surgery to remove breast cancer from their bodies as well. In fact, there was a good 6 months where it seemed like I heard of a new friend in Minnesota being diagnosed every other week. And most of those individuals found out they had breast cancer because of a routine mammogram.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Drought Conditions Worsen in Minnesota

Drought conditions continue to expand across Minnesota last week. The updated Drought Monitor Report from the National Weather Service shows just under 80% of the state is experiencing at least abnormally dry conditions. Olmsted County is included in the 43% of Minnesota that is currently rated as abnormally dry. Moderate...
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Who Let the Hogs Out in Southern Minnesota?

Blue Earth, MN (KDHL News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reporting they were recently called to round up some feral pigs found roaming in southern Minnesota late last month. A few adults and some piglets were found east of Blue Earth in Faribault County on September 24,...
FARIBAULT COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Why Did These 3 MN Restaurants Close After Being on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’?

There are quite a few Minnesota restaurants that have been featured on national TV, and specifically on the popular show 'Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives'. In fact, last I checked, there are 37 that have been featured on the Food Network in general that are still open and you can go check them out yourself. Sadly, some other restaurants featured can't say the same.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

4 Awesome Indoor Water Parks In Minnesota

The Farmer's Almanac says Minnesota will be a "Hibernation Zone" this winter. They are calling for a brutal winter where it's so cold that you don't want to leave your house. I hope they're wrong with their long-term forecast because it doesn't look like much fun. One of the worst...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Sasquatch 107.7

Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://therockofrochester.com

