SFCC Plans Inauguration For Sixth President
State Fair Community College will hold a public inauguration for the college’s sixth president, Dr. Brent Bates, at 2 p.m. Oct. 23 in the Stauffacher Center for the Fine Arts Theatre on the Sedalia campus. A reception is planned immediately after the ceremony. The community is invited to attend.
Funeral Announcements for October 14, 2022
Funeral service for Betty June Cary Brownfield, 84, Sedalia, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14 at McLaughlin Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral chapel. Funeral service for Lovell Louise Trout, 80,...
The Creepiest Abandoned Mall Was In Missouri & What’s There Today
You can't visit the creepiest abandoned mall in the world anymore, it's no longer there. Yet for a short time back around 2016 this abandoned mall in Kansas City was known as the creepiest abandoned mall to visit. In fact, while the mall site has been redeveloped, it still topped a list of the "Top 10 Abandoned Malls That Will Creep You Out" on Listverse.
Water Main Replacements Noted by City of Sedalia
The City of Sedalia’s Public Works Department wants to notify residents living in the following areas information about water main replacements that began Oct. 10. The water mains in these areas have been experiencing above-normal failure rates and will be replaced over the next few weeks. The following areas are scheduled for water main and service line replacement:
Two Green Ridge Residents Injured After Being Rear-ended by WAFB Man
Two Green Ridge residents were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday evening in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2000 Ford Ranger, was slowing to make a left turn at a crossover on Highway 50 and Carroll Road (east of La Monte) around 7 p.m., when a white eastbound 2018 Dodge Charger, driven by 22-year-old Kalex M. Miller of Whiteman Air Force Base, struck the Ford in the rear.
Sedalia Police Reports for October 14, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday night, Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the Casey's parking lot, 1601 East Broadway Boulevard, for a vehicle defect. The driver was found to have a revoked driving status and was arrested. Enrique Serna Canseco, 30, of Sedalia, was arrested for Driving While Revoked and booked in the Pettis County Jail.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For October 14, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Sunday afternoon, Pettis County Deputies arrested Sierra D. Vallejos, 35, of Hughesville, in the 500 block of North Main Street in Hughesville. Vallejos had an active Pettis County warrant for felony Leaving the Scene of an Accident (Exceeding $1,000 in Damage). Bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety.
‘Stop Kiss’ Oct. 6-9 Kicks Off Theatre and Dance Season at UCM
University of Central Missouri (UCM) Theatre and Dance presents the play “Stop Kiss” by Diana Son in the Nickerson Black Box Theatre Oct. 6- 9. “Stop Kiss” is the opening play of UCM Theatre and Dance’s 2022-2023 Mainstage Season, which is themed “HERstory,” providing presentations dedicated to women and their stories.
Sedalia Man Arrested for DWS, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop for improper registration at 820 South Limit at 12:56 a.m., Tuesday. A check through DOR revealed that the driver, 22-year-old Ezra Jackson Greene of Sedalia, was suspended. Greene was taken into custody and transported to the Pettis County Jail where he was booked for...
