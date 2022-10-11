ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrensburg, MO

Comments / 0

Related
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Pettis County Republican Headquarters Now Open

The Pettis County Republican headquarters officially opened Tuesday night at 811 Thompson Boulevard in Sedalia. Several candidates and their supporters attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at 5:30 in a room decked out with political signs, chairs, tables and a couch with a TV. Republican Committee Chairwoman Carla Young emceed the...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

SFCC Announces Garry Holstein as Daum Museum Director

State Fair Community College has named Garry Holstein as the new Daum Museum of Contemporary Art director and curator. The Daum Museum opened in 2002 on the SFCC Sedalia campus; Holstein is the museum’s third director. Before coming to SFCC, Holstein was the director of the Bradbury Art Museum...
SEDALIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Warrensburg, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Warrensburg, MO
Government
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

SFCC Plans Inauguration For Sixth President

State Fair Community College will hold a public inauguration for the college’s sixth president, Dr. Brent Bates, at 2 p.m. Oct. 23 in the Stauffacher Center for the Fine Arts Theatre on the Sedalia campus. A reception is planned immediately after the ceremony. The community is invited to attend.
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Funeral Announcements for October 14, 2022

Funeral service for Betty June Cary Brownfield, 84, Sedalia, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14 at McLaughlin Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral chapel. Funeral service for Lovell Louise Trout, 80,...
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Water Main Replacements Noted by City of Sedalia

The City of Sedalia’s Public Works Department wants to notify residents living in the following areas information about water main replacements that began Oct. 10. The water mains in these areas have been experiencing above-normal failure rates and will be replaced over the next few weeks. The following areas are scheduled for water main and service line replacement:
SEDALIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Missouri State#Constitutional Amendments#Johnson County Presiding#State Auditor
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Simcote to Build $17M Facility in Sedalia

Simcote, Inc. is expanding its presence in the U.S. with a new manufacturing facility in Sedalia. The company made the announcement Wednesday. Simcote is investing more than $17 million in the new facility and creating 35 new jobs in the region. “Missouri’s manufacturing industry continues to grow due to companies...
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Smart Women, Delicious Chicken, and Warm Feelings : The SBW Annual Chicken Dinner is Coming

The Sedalia Business Women have been getting together every year for over 40 years celebrating their accomplishments and achievements in Sedalia with their Chicken Dinner. The dinner this year will be their 42nd! It'll be held on Sunday, October 16th. It's normally on a Sunday, so people can get a good dinner after church or before their football time. It'll be held from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. It'll be at the Shrine Multipurpose Building, same spot as it's been every year I've been there. Just in case you need the address, that's 1375 Elm Hills Boulevard (easy for your GPS). The cost is only $12 for an adult, kids 5-10 are $6, and under four eat for free.
SEDALIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Thank Goodness! Tired Of Thanksgiving Lines? These Stores Are Closed

I had worked a fair amount of my youth and adulthood in the retail industry. Worked for Wal-Mart, Banana Republic, Coconuts Music & Video (FYE), Blockbuster, Hollywood Video, just to name a few. The holidays are super busy. Retail is hard. More and more stores were starting to be open on Thanksgiving for holiday shoppers who are looking for that perfect Christmas present or fantastic deal.
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two Green Ridge Residents Injured After Being Rear-ended by WAFB Man

Two Green Ridge residents were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday evening in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2000 Ford Ranger, was slowing to make a left turn at a crossover on Highway 50 and Carroll Road (east of La Monte) around 7 p.m., when a white eastbound 2018 Dodge Charger, driven by 22-year-old Kalex M. Miller of Whiteman Air Force Base, struck the Ford in the rear.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports for October 14, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday night, Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the Casey's parking lot, 1601 East Broadway Boulevard, for a vehicle defect. The driver was found to have a revoked driving status and was arrested. Enrique Serna Canseco, 30, of Sedalia, was arrested for Driving While Revoked and booked in the Pettis County Jail.
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For October 14, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Sunday afternoon, Pettis County Deputies arrested Sierra D. Vallejos, 35, of Hughesville, in the 500 block of North Main Street in Hughesville. Vallejos had an active Pettis County warrant for felony Leaving the Scene of an Accident (Exceeding $1,000 in Damage). Bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

No Goodwill Location Near You? Now You Can Go Online! Good News

We do not have a Goodwill location in Sedalia or Warrensburg. There are locations in Columbia, Jefferson City, Blue Springs, Lee's Summit, and Kansas City. We do have a Salvation Army location as well as the Open Door Thrift Shop where you can go to donate items, and perhaps pick up items on the cheap. Well, if you have ever gone into one of these places, and never seem to find what you were hoping for, now you can save your gas.
WARRENSBURG, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia, MO
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy