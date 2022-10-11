Read full article on original website
Russia’s nuclear saber rattling continues, making some wonder what to make of it. Elon Musk, for example, took it seriously enough to publish his own “peace plan'' on Twitter calling for Ukraine’s neutrality and for Ukraine to cede Crimea to Russia and tweeted that “nuclear war probability is rising rapidly.” If the world’s richest (according to Bloomberg) person is apparently worried, should we be too? The answer is no.
President Xi Jinping kicked off China's five-yearly Communist Party Congress on Sunday with a wide-ranging speech defending Beijing's zero-Covid approach, hailing its anti-graft efforts and reasserting its ambition to absorb Taiwan, by force if necessary. - Anti-graft drive - Xi told delegates that his long-running crackdown on corruption had put an end to "serious latent dangers" within the Communist Party and military.
