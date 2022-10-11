Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Abortion highlights Bacon, Vargas debate
The battle over abortion brought out one of the testier moments during today’s first debate in the Omaha race for Congress. Republican Congressman Don Bacon, insisting as he did during a recent interview with News Channel Nebraska, that while he supports a 12–15-week limit on abortions, his Democrat opponent is an extremist, backing abortions until the moment of birth.
News Channel Nebraska
CNN Exclusive: New footage shows congressional leadership at Fort McNair on January 6, scrambling to save the US Capitol
Never-before-seen footage, obtained exclusively by CNN, shows in vivid new detail how congressional leaders fled the US Capitol on January 6 and transformed a nearby military base into a command center, where they frantically coordinated with Vice President Mike Pence and Trump Cabinet members to quell the insurrection and finish certifying the 2020 election.
News Channel Nebraska
Sen. Patrick Leahy discharged after precautionary hospitalization
Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont was discharged from the hospital on Friday, following an "uneventful night" of "tests and observation," according to a statement from his office. His office said in a statement on Thursday evening that the senator was hospitalized "as a precaution" after "not feeling well." Leahy, 82,...
