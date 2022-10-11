Read full article on original website
Cramer’s week ahead: Take any chance to sell stocks during a busy week of earnings
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors to take any chance to sell stocks next week as the busy earnings season continues. "The market's dominated by the tick, tick, tick of bonds, oil and the dollar. So, remember, if we have a big up day like yesterday, that is a chance to do some [selling] because there probably won't be any follow-through," he said.
CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Kroger Chairman & CEO Rodney McMullen Speaks with CNBC’s Sara Eisen on “Closing Bell” Today
WHERE: CNBC's "Closing Bell" Following is the unofficial transcript of a CNBC exclusive interview with Kroger Chairman & CEO Rodney McMullen on CNBC's "Closing Bell" (M-F, 3PM-4PM ET) today, Friday, October 14th. Following is a link to video on CNBC.com: https://www.cnbc.com/video/2022/10/14/kroger-to-buy-albertsons-in-24-billion-dollar-deal.html. All references must be sourced to CNBC. SARA EISEN:...
China is no longer just any emerging market — it has become its own beast
The share of Chinese stocks in the benchmark MSCI emerging markets index fell from a peak of 43.2% in October 2020 to 32% in July 2022, Morgan Stanley analysts pointed out. WisdomTree last month became the latest firm to launch an emerging markets ex-China fund, following Goldman Sachs earlier in the year.
Where is Alpha Now?
In an era of major crosscurrents, investors want to know where the greatest investment opportunities are today. Three influential players will examine the key issues influencing the markets, and share their perspective on delivering alpha.
Jim Cramer recaps 4 major banks' earnings reports
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday offered investors his thoughts on the major banks that reported earnings this week. "If the whole market hadn't already roared yesterday, I think we could've had a nice rally in response to these numbers," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday offered investors his thoughts...
Jim Cramer says 3 factors foreshadowed Thursday’s market comeback
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that there were three indicators during Thursday's trading session that suggested the initial market sell-off would fizzle out. Stocks made a stunning reversal on Thursday after the market fought off a hotter-than-expected consumer price index report to snap a six-day losing streak. The Dow...
Jamie Dimon says expect 'other surprises’ from choppy markets after U.K. pensions nearly imploded
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says investors should expect more blowups after a crash in U.K. government bonds last month nearly caused the collapse of hundreds of that country's pension funds. "My experience in life has been when you have things like what we're going through today, there are going...
Xi wanted China to be at the tech frontier. 5 years on, tensions with the U.S. have dented that goal
Xi Jinping once declared China should "prioritize innovation" in "cutting-edge frontier technologies, modern engineering technologies, and disruptive technologies." Five years on, at the Communist Party of China's 20th National Congress, Xi will take stock of China's achievements in science and technology, which have yielded mixed results. The global reality for...
Hounded at home, China's video game firms welcomed in Europe
China is investing billions in Europe's video game industry, but analysts have warned that there could be trouble along the road unless regulators start to take stricter notice. As Beijing tightens up on the video game industry at home, China's tech giants are looking to make investments overseas -- prompting concerns ranging from data security to limits on creative freedom.
CCTV Script 13/10/22
— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on October 13, 2022. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the so-called core PPI increased 0.3% in September and advanced 7.2% from a year earlier, which was broadly in line with market expectations. Two-thirds of the...
What Cramer is watching Thursday — hot inflation slams stocks, sends bond yields soaring
The Investing Club's October "Monthly Meeting" livestream for members is at noon ET. Find the link 15 minutes ahead of time at the top of the CNBC homepage. Too late to sell, or not? We'll explore that question and look ahead to the rest of the year. U.S. stock futures,...
Utah's cookie war heats up in court – and on social media
Crumbl Cookies is suing smaller competitors Crave and Dirty Dough, claiming their brands and packaging are too similar to Crumbl's. The defendants dismissed Crumbl's claims as half-baked. Dirty Dough, whose sales have increased, fired back with commercials mocking Crumbl. Crave says it also has seen sales jump. There's a war...
Cramer's lightning round: You are fighting the Fed with Discover Financial
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market. Questions for Cramer?. Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC.
Mark Zuckerberg said he missed a giant shift in social networking
People are increasingly using their social networking "feeds" to discover compelling content as opposed to viewing the media shared by the friends that they follow. Zuckerberg referred to TikTok as "very effective competitor." It's important for Meta to develop AI that can recommend a range of content including photos and...
Albertsons merger with Kroger could be announced this week
The companies may agree to a deal as soon as this week, sources told CNBC's David Faber. Kroger is the largest supermarket operator in the country with banners including Fred Meyer, Ralphs, King Soopers, Harris Teeter and its namesake brand. Shares of Albertsons jumped and were briefly halted Thursday morning...
