ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Joseph Baena Has ‘For Sure’ Lost Weight While Competing on ‘DWTS’: It’s a ‘Completely Different’ Workout

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uY5VC_0iUWh86300

Seeing the results! Joseph Baena opened up about how competing on Dancing With the Stars compares to his bodybuilding workouts, describing how his physique has changed throughout rehearsals.

Every Time ‘DWTS’ Partners Have Defended Their Onstage Chemistry

Read article

"I feel like I'm getting a little leaner," the 25-year-old son of Arnold Schwarzenegger exclusively told Us Weekly following his performance with pro Daniella Karagach on the Monday, October 10, episode. "I'm losing weight, for sure. It's definitely a change of pace. ... The body's changing a little bit."

Baena explained that dancing requires "a lot more cardio" than he expected. "It's a lot more core [work]," he added. "[Daniella's] kicking my butt in the ballroom. ... [I'm] drenched in sweat basically every night because of these workouts."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ppl5G_0iUWh86300
Joseph Baena. Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

The fitness model joked that it was "a blessing in disguise" that Karagach, 29, had to sit out for the previous two weeks of the competition after testing positive for COVID-19. Baena teamed up with troupe member Alexis Warr in Karagach's absence — and he thinks his partner's rest paid off.

'DWTS' Pros Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov's Relationship Timeline

Read article

"We have been beating each other up [with these flips]," he teased on Monday. "I have bruises under the sparkles here. ... I have scrapes, I have marks. But the regimen of working out [is] completely different."

The dynamic duo performed a Charleston to "A Star Is Born" from Hercules in honor of Disney+ night, scoring a 28 from the judges. In rehearsal footage, Baena opened up about feeling "very insecure" about his body while growing up because he "was overweight," comparing his own fitness journey to what Hercules goes through in the animated film.

Carrie Ann Inaba was quick to praise the real estate agent's vulnerability — and muscles — as the dance concluded. "Put your shirt back on because it was distracting," she teased, while fellow judge Bruno Tonioli raved over Baena's "pecs appeal."

Monday night's performance held another special meaning for Baena, whose Hercules tribute doubled as a shout-out to his famous father , 75, who played the same character in 1970's Hercules in New York . When asked how it felt to be compared to Schwarzenegger , the California native said he doesn't let the pressure get to him.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Family Members: A Comprehensive Guide

Read article

"He's so happy, he's so proud [of me]," Baena told Us and other reporters. "I love my father. He's the smartest, best man I can think of. So, you know, to be compared to him — to be in the same character, Hercules — it's amazing. It's awesome. And, you know, who doesn't want to be like their father, right? It's great."

Schwarzenegger shares Baena with former housekeeper Mildred Baena . The Terminator actor is also the father of Katherine, 32, Christina, 31, Patrick, 29, and Christopher, 25, whom he shares with ex-wife Maria Shriver .

Dancing With the Stars airs on Disney+ Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

Comments / 0

Related
People

Arnold Schwarzenegger's 5 Kids: Everything to Know

Arnold Schwarzenegger is a proud dad to five children. The Terminator star and former Governor of California shares four kids with ex-wife Maria Shriver: daughters Katherine, 32, and Christina, 31, and sons Patrick, 29, and Christopher, 25. In 2011, the actor publicly revealed that he had fathered another child, son...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver Reunite 11 Years After Split For Son Patrick’s 29th Birthday

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver posed with their son Patrick for a cute family photo to celebrate his 29th birthday on Monday, September 19. The Terminator star and his ex-wife had huge smiles on as Patrick held up a dessert with a birthday message on it. Despite having split up back in 2011, Arnold, 75, and Maria, 66, both looked glad to celebrate their son’s special day.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Christopher Schwarzenegger Shows Off Amazing Weight Loss At Patrick’s 29th Birthday: Before & After Pics

Christopher Schwarzenegger, 24, showed off the jaw-dropping results of his two-year weight loss journey at his brother Patrick Schwarzenegger‘s 29th birthday party on September 18. Christopher arrived at Nobu Malibu looking remarkably skinny and healthy, dressed in a grey collard shirt and a pair of blue pants. The youngest son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, 75, and Maria Shriver, 66, rocked some beard scruff along with his curly hair, as seen in the photo below.
MALIBU, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maria Shriver
Person
Carrie Ann Inaba
Person
Bruno Tonioli
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Ex Jennifer Garner Reunite To Visit Son Samuel, 10, At School: Rare Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunited on Friday (October 7) as they both stopped by their 10-year-old son Samuel’s school in the tony Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood. The former power couple put on a solid show of co-parenting by arriving with smiles on their faces, as they both appeared to be in high spirits. Ben kept it cool and casual in a in a grey puffer jacket and matching pants, while Jen looked fitness-chic in her camouflage leggings, sweatshirt and baseball cap.
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Why She Told Simon Cowell To ‘Stay Away From Me’ During ‘American Idol’

Before Kelly Clarkson was the multi-talented hitmaker, 3-time Grammy winner, and talk show host that we know and love now, she was a hopeful contestant on the very first season of American Idol. As Clarkson, 40, was just honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the “Since U Been Gone” singer reunited with the original AI judges— Simon Cowell, 62, Paula Abdul, 60, and Randy Jackson, 66. During the event, Cowell delivered a speech in her honor, and reflected back on the moment he met the “Breakaway” crooner at her audition, and heard her powerhouse vocals. What he didn’t expect— he revealed— was her clever tactic to win the competition.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Dancing With The Stars#Overweight And Obesity
Us Weekly

Kathy Hilton Says Sister Kyle Richards Is ‘Finally’ Seeing Truth Amid Feud: ‘Nobody’s Gonna Come Between Us’

Turning a corner? Amid Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards’ ongoing feud, the fashion designer is offering an update about their future relationship. “I think she's finally seeing true and the forest through the trees,” Hilton, 63, exclusively told Us Weekly at BravoCon 2022 on Friday, October 14. “I think that, sure, [there’s a chance at reconciliation]. I mean, […]
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Downcast Sarah Jessica Parker Spotted Out For First Time Since Revealing Heartbreaking Death Of Stepfather

A grieving Sarah Jessica Parker was seen stepping out in New York City for the first time since revealing her stepfather had suddenly died. On Thursday, September 29, the day the actress shared the heartbreaking news, the Sex and the City alum was photographed walking the city streets with her head down and sunglasses on. Wearing light grey joggers with a cozy, dark grey sweater and black clogs, Parker strolled down the street with a purse and backpack as oversized headphones covered her ears, silencing the sound of the bustling city.The sighting comes on the heels of a statement from...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Brad Pitt Reportedly Has His Eye on This Newly-Single Supermodel & We Never Saw This Couple Coming

After Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split up back in 2019, both have been seen attached to some pretty unexpected celebrities. (Yes, we’re talking about those Jolie and The Weeknd rumors, and Pitt being linked to Arrested Development alum Alia Shawkat!) But this new match may be the most unexpected one yet. According to Page Six, Pitt has been out a few times with newly single model Emily Ratajkowski. We know; we didn’t expect that either. Per the new report, they “have been out a few times together,” but “are not officially dating.” Another source said, “People have been speculating about this...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

227K+
Followers
23K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy