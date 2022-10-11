ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youth initiative "Healing Through Justice" gets $10 million grant for mental health efforts

By CBS Chicago Team
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A youth-led movement for mental healing in Chicago is getting a major grant to expand its activism and leadership training.

The Kellogg Foundation is awarding $10 million to the Healing Through Justice project in the next eight years.

Healing Through Justice is a partnership between the non-profit Communities United and Lurie Children's Hospital, which focuses on supporting Black and Brown youth in Chicago as they work to create and modify traditional mental health systems to recognize systemic racism and be accountable to the communities they serve.

"We are facing a national youth mental health crisis compounded by a pandemic and our city is looking for solutions to address its impact on safety and the wellbeing of young people," said Laqueanda Reneau, Youth Organizer of Communities United. "Young people are leading us in an effort to address the trauma, especially in communities of color, that they and their families are experiencing."

The initiative also focuses on allowing Black and Brown youth to lead efforts to find new pathways to recovery for those suffering a mental health crisis. The project will use the money to invest in 3,000 young leaders and implement new mental wellness strategies.

CBS Chicago

Chicago Fire Department opening application process to the public

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For the first time in eight years, the Chicago Fire Department has opened its application process to the public. On Friday, the top brass at CDF was asked how those efforts are going.   "So far, the turnout is looking really good. Of course, in 2014, we had 25,000 people sign up. But we only hire so many people a year," said Cmsr. Annette Nance-Holt of the Chicago Fire Department. "So right now, the turnout is excellent. We're still waiting for that diversity number to kick up, though."The Chicago Fire is taking applications until Monday. There's a rigorous testing process for anyone hoping to make the cut. Right now, a number of suburban fire departments are also looking for new recruits, particularly women.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago leaders ask for winter clothing donations to help more than 3,000 migrants who've arrived from Texas

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than 3,000 migrants have been bused to the city of Chicago from the Texas border in just over six weeks.Now, officials are asking for help to get them ready for winter. The city created websites with ways you can donate coats, clothes and other items.Click here or go to Chicago.gov/support. You can buy items from an Amazon wish list or take new clothing to one of several drop-off locations.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

State, local leaders join Rev. Jesse Jackson for 81st birthday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fitting celebration was held Friday night for the Rev. Jesse Jackson.State and local leaders joined Jackson for his 81st birthday. They did the same thing the civil rights icon has done for most of his life – calling for change.Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and others attended the event at the Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, 4543 S. Princeton Ave.Speaking to reporters, Jackson and the staff of his Rainbow PUSH Coalition talked about their 2022 agenda, and all they hope to accomplish.Organizers also called for an end to the War in Ukraine.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Affordable housing projects to be built in two vacant schools in Aurora

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The city of Aurora will break ground Thursday morning on two new affordable apartment complexes at vacant former elementary schools.Visionary Ventures NFP is redeveloping the former Lincoln Elementary School and former Todd Elementary School.Overall, the projects will bring 47 new affordable apartments to Aurora.The old Lincoln Elementary School will get 14 apartments in its existing building, and 22 more in a new building; while the former Todd Elementary School will get 11 apartments, and a new medical facility to serve West Aurora School District families.Both buildings also will have a community room, laundry facility, and a library with a computer area and lounge.
AURORA, IL
CBS Chicago

Food Truck Saturday continues in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago's city-led Food Truck Friday may be over, but Food Truck Saturday is still happening in Chatham at the new Mahalia Jackson Court.Along with food trucks, there will be music and other activities. The Mahalia Jackson Court opened last month and honors the singer for her contributions to gospel music and civil rights.Food Truck Saturday in the plaza will happen every Saturday throughout the month.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Portage Park neighbors rally around homeless man after CDOT removes bus shelter where he lived

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A few hundred Portage Park neighbors are rallying behind a man they call the CandyMan, who is experiencing homelessness with their neighborhood, after the city's Department of Transportation removed the local bus stop he was using as a shelter.As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported Thursday night, the man is known as the CandyMan not because he gives out any candy, but because his friendship with Stacy Roszak started over a candy bar."I asked him, what did he like? And he said, 'Sweets and chocolate,' so I just kind of, 'CandyMan!'" Roszak said.Roszak said for years, about 400...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Violent crime is spiking along the CTA train system: A look at the numbers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's public transit has been on the ropes with a pandemic drop in ridership coupled with spikes of violent crime. A man was seriously wounded after being stabbed and robbed on the Belmont Red Line station Thursday night. He's one of about 500 victims on the Chicago Transit Authority's trains and stations this year, which is on pace to be the most violent in two decades, according to an analysis of Chicago Police Department data. While the Chicago Police Department boosted its presence at stations this summer, an analysis of the department's dispatch data shows...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CPS kids go viral jamming out to Silk Sonic at "silent" school party

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A moment of youthful fun is turning into a social media sensation for some Chicago Public Schools students.The kids at Murray Language Academy in Hyde Park cut loose to the tune "Leave the Door Open," by Silk Sonic, during a "silent school party recently, where they all listened to the same music on headphones.The party with a big hit, as the talented kids sang along in the school gym.Maybe someday a new generation of kids will be singing their songs.
CHICAGO, IL
