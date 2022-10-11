ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check out the best running headphones deals on Amazon Prime Day 2!

By Matt Kollat
 3 days ago

If there is one thing you can count on is that if there is an Amazon sales event, such as the ongoing Prime Early Access Sales , there will be plenty of running headphones deals to choose from. So it should be no surprise that there are tons of cans on offer from all major brands, including Beats, Bose, Shokz, Sony, Anker and more.

Some of the models on offer (e.g. Beats Fit Pro ) are listed in T3's best running headphones guide, so you can bet your a** on it that they sound great and perform even better under any circumstances. There is only one minor issue: so many Prime Day headphone deals are available that it's hard to decide which one to get. That's why we went through all the sales and selected the best ones, so you don't have to!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3riwVn_0iUWgrks00

Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Earbuds: £219.99 £119.99 at Amazon UK
Save £100 (45%) - Jabra's Elite 85t headphones might have been out for a couple of years, but they are on par with other premium true wireless performance buds on the market today. For this price, they are a steal! View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16dPvz_0iUWgrks00

Shokz OpenMove: £79.95 £55.96 at Amazon UK
Save £23.99 (30%) - Runners love bone-conduction headphones (BCH) because they allow them to listen to their surroundings while also enjoying podcasts or music. Shokz is admittedly the biggest name on the BCH market, and its OpenMove headphones are regarded as the best entry-level headphones. Now 30% cheaper! View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OPpNi_0iUWgrks00

Beats Fit Pro: £219.99 £179 at Amazon UK
Save £40.99 (19%) - The Beats Fit Pro headphones are what you would call Apple AirPods killers; for active (i.e. like to exercise) iPhone users, the Beats Fit Pro are an essential purchase. Active Noise Cancelling; Sweat Resistant Build; Excellent Sound – what more can you ask for? View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Blvn_0iUWgrks00

JLab Go Air Sport: £29.99 £24.99 at Amazon UK
Save £5 (17%) - The JLab Go Air Sport headphones are cheap at RRP, but now they are even cheaper for Prime Day 2! For this friendly price, you get IP55 construction, 32 hours of playtime (8 hours in the buds, plus 24 hours in the case), a secure fit, and decent enough sound. Grab a bargain! View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wHkIV_0iUWgrks00

LG TONE Free fit UTF8: £179.99 £149.99 at Amazon UK
Save £30 (17%) - The LG TONE Free fit UTF8 buds are ready to work out! These lightweight running headphones have an IP67 water rating and come in a case that kills 99.9% of Bacteria in just 10 minutes (apparently). You also get ANC, multi-point pairing, 10 hours of playtime (plus 20 more in the case) and more! View Deal

This Samsung Smart TV reaches its minimum today on Amazon

Autumn is here and that means that we spend more time at home, enjoying the home and, why not say it, consuming content on our TV. We get hooked on new series that have just started, we watch new premiere movies on Netflix, HBO Max… and to do so, nothing better than having a good SmartTVdon’t you think? Like for example the one that is now on sale on Amazon: a Samsung QLED 4K of this same 2022 that has been put to your minimal price. What are you waiting for to hunt her down?
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day 2 Amazon devices deals: Best Early Access Sale offers Echo dots, fire tablets and more

Calling all deal hunters, the Prime Early Access Sale is here. After months of speculation, the online giant is officially hosting a second Prime Day shopping event for 2022.With deals dropping until midnight tonight, the 48-hour event offers whopping discounts on big-ticket items spanning everything from air fryers, robot vacuums, mattresses and beauty to gaming consoles, laptops, and other big-name tech.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogHowever, given that it’s an Amazon event, some of the most competitive deals are found on its own-brand devices. Prices have been slashed across all of Amazon’s gadgets, including Echo speakers, Ring...
The Independent

This Dyson airwrap dupe changed my hair game and it’s on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is here, just three months after the retailer’s Prime Day event, and it’s brimming with stellar discounts across tech, home appliances, Apple products and more.One product that sale shoppers always seek is the coveted Dyson airwrap. The sad news is that the IndyBest team has yet to find a Prime Early Access Sale deal on the bestselling tool, but I have found the next best thing. When it launched in 2018, Dyson’s airwrap rapidly rose to cult status among beauty buffs thanks to its multi-purpose design – despite its hefty £500 price tag. Allowing you...
PC Magazine

Samsung Smart TVs With Alexa Are Selling Fast for Prime Day, Save Up to 36%

Looking out the window will pale in comparison to the picture available on stunning displays from Samsung, all currently part of the mega-sale at Amazon. It’s common knowledge that upgrading your TV for the right price is something you should do on Black Friday or right before the Super Bowl. But that was before Amazon started playing fast and loose with pricing via sales like Prime Day and this week's Prime Early Access Sale.
ETOnline.com

The Best Tech Deals to Shop at Walmart: Save on Smartwatches, TVs, Laptops and More

Walmart's tech deals are some of the best of the season — thanks to its competing Prime Day sale happening right now. Best-selling tech from TVs and tablets to laptops and headphones are on sale so now is the perfect time to upgrade all your gadgets. Walmart offers big savings on highly sought-after tech items like Apple Watches and smart home appliances.
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day: Aveeno’s daily moisturising body lotion is nearly half price

Amazon Prime Day is hotting up, and we’ve found scorching savings across all shopping sections – from gaming, TVs and tech, to home appliances, laptops, fitness and much more. You’d better be quick to bag a bargain, though, as the deals end at midnight tonight. Whether you’ve been browsing big-name brands like Shark, Simba, Apple and Nintendo, or fancy finding a surprise saving, our shopping experts have come across price drops on everything from AirPods and GHD straighteners to headphones and watches.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogIt’s not just electronics and larger, pricier purchases on sale, though – we’ve been keeping a keen...
ETOnline.com

44 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals 2022 Still Available to Shop

There are still so many deals available after Amazon's second Prime Day — the Prime Early Access Sale — and you don't want to miss shopping the hundreds of early Black Friday deals. Whether you're hunting down a new piece of furniture, kitchen appliance, electronics, or need to restock your skincare routine, you can save on everything with the best Amazon Prime Day deals 2022.
Rolling Stone

Amazon Just Discounted the Beats Powerbeats Pro Earbuds (and More Headphones) to Their Lowest Price of the Season

Time to upgrade your buds: Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale on Oct. 11 and 12 — you can think of it like a second Amazon Prime Day — is finally here this week. There’s no shortage of deals that you can score on the site right this very second, especially if you’re shopping for a pair of top-rated earbuds. That includes one of our favorite headphone brands, Beats by Dre. Whether you’re a fan of the Beats by Dre brand or just in the market for a new pair of wireless earbuds, Amazon’s got a surprise sale right now that...
