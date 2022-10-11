Check out the best running headphones deals on Amazon Prime Day 2!

If there is one thing you can count on is that if there is an Amazon sales event, such as the ongoing Prime Early Access Sales , there will be plenty of running headphones deals to choose from. So it should be no surprise that there are tons of cans on offer from all major brands, including Beats, Bose, Shokz, Sony, Anker and more.

Some of the models on offer (e.g. Beats Fit Pro ) are listed in T3's best running headphones guide, so you can bet your a** on it that they sound great and perform even better under any circumstances. There is only one minor issue: so many Prime Day headphone deals are available that it's hard to decide which one to get. That's why we went through all the sales and selected the best ones, so you don't have to!

Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Earbuds: £219.99 £119.99 at Amazon UK

Save £100 (45%) - Jabra's Elite 85t headphones might have been out for a couple of years, but they are on par with other premium true wireless performance buds on the market today. For this price, they are a steal! View Deal

Shokz OpenMove: £79.95 £55.96 at Amazon UK

Save £23.99 (30%) - Runners love bone-conduction headphones (BCH) because they allow them to listen to their surroundings while also enjoying podcasts or music. Shokz is admittedly the biggest name on the BCH market, and its OpenMove headphones are regarded as the best entry-level headphones. Now 30% cheaper! View Deal

Beats Fit Pro: £219.99 £179 at Amazon UK

Save £40.99 (19%) - The Beats Fit Pro headphones are what you would call Apple AirPods killers; for active (i.e. like to exercise) iPhone users, the Beats Fit Pro are an essential purchase. Active Noise Cancelling; Sweat Resistant Build; Excellent Sound – what more can you ask for? View Deal

JLab Go Air Sport: £29.99 £24.99 at Amazon UK

Save £5 (17%) - The JLab Go Air Sport headphones are cheap at RRP, but now they are even cheaper for Prime Day 2! For this friendly price, you get IP55 construction, 32 hours of playtime (8 hours in the buds, plus 24 hours in the case), a secure fit, and decent enough sound. Grab a bargain! View Deal

LG TONE Free fit UTF8: £179.99 £149.99 at Amazon UK

Save £30 (17%) - The LG TONE Free fit UTF8 buds are ready to work out! These lightweight running headphones have an IP67 water rating and come in a case that kills 99.9% of Bacteria in just 10 minutes (apparently). You also get ANC, multi-point pairing, 10 hours of playtime (plus 20 more in the case) and more! View Deal