ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB: Cleveland Indians at New York Yankees

By Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pTK6c_0iUWgbsU00

Sep 19, 2021; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Gonzalez, Guardians walk off Yankees for 2-1 ALDS lead

CLEVELAND (AP) — The affable rookie who loves SpongeBob SquarePants has backed the New York Yankees into a postseason corner. Oscar Gonzalez hit a two-run single with two outs in the ninth inning, rallying the Cleveland Guardians to a 6-5 win over New York on Saturday night for a 2-1 lead in their AL Division Series. Gonzalez, a postseason hero just a week ago, lined a 1-2 pitch from Clarke Schmidt through the middle to score rookie Steven Kwan and Amed Rosario as the young Guardians, who have shown no fear during this storybook season, rallied once again and pushed the Yankees to the brink of elimination. “We’ve seen it in two series so far from this guy,” Guardians starter Triston McKenzie said. “He comes up in the 15th inning and hits a home run, has a game-winning hit in another game, has the hit tonight.
MLB
Wyoming News

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

Sep 26, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush (10) warms up with injured Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) watching at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
NFL
Wyoming News

NFL: Carolina Panthers at New York Giants

Sep 18, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
NFL
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
23K+
Post
662K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy