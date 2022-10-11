Hospice of San Luis Obispo to host remembrance ceremony in November
Attendees can also pay to have their loved ones’ names read aloud
– The Hospice of San Luis Obispo County will host its thirty-eight annual “Light Up a Life” remembrance ceremony on Nov. 29 starting at 6 p.m. at 751 Palm Street, San Luis Obispo.
The event aims to offer people a venue to celebrate and honor lost loved ones.
The event will be in-person, but also live-streamed and recorded.
Anybody interested can donate $25 or more to have the names of their lost loved ones read at the ceremony.
For more information, visit the event webpage.
Comments / 0