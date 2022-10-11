Nothing is worse than when the supermarket located conveniently around the corner from your apartment closes down, and while many were disappointed about the announcement of LIC’s Stop & Shop closing this month, there’s no need to fear–a different grocery chain will take its place! According to Patch, H Mart spokesperson Sam Q. Kim stated in an email that the popular Asian grocer “will take over” the former Stop & Shop space at 34-51 48th Street. This isn’t the first Queens-based location for the grocery chain. It originated in Woodside back in 1982, though Kim said the Woodside location has an independent owner unaffiliated with the rest of the company. It’s since grown to have more than 97 locations across the U.S., including several locations in NYC. The news about the new location was actually first discovered on Reddit earlier this week. Overall the reaction seems to be a positive one, with one user stating they’re “So excited for this,” while another user joked that while they’re excited they’re also “concerned because [they] always get way too many snacks whenever [they] go.” We, of course, support their snack purchasing.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO