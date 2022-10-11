Read full article on original website
Two Of The Most Beautiful Streets In The Entire World Are Here In NYC
With all the beauty the world has to offer, taking the scenic route is never a bad idea! And while as native NYers we all know that there are some parts of NYC that are so gorgeous we feel like we’ve been swept away to a different world (think: the city’s gorgeous brownstone-lined streets, cobblestoned roads, and countless beautiful parks), we’re not the only ones who realize and appreciate the beauty of our city! Architectural Digest just released their list of the 53 most beautiful streets in the world, and our very own NYC made the list–twice! Coming in at #2 is Brooklyn!
Visit 10+ Stunning Art Galleries For Free Each Month During DUMBO Gallery Walks
Nestled in between the Brooklyn and Manhattan Bridges, DUMBO is the center of Brooklyn’s art and creativity, and on the first Thursday of every month DUMBO’s galleries stay open late for their DUMBO Gallery Walks – and they’re completely free! Art aficionado’s can enjoy special events put on by the galleries, such as digital projections on the Manhattan Bridge from 7p.m. – 10p.m. by Light Year, among many other exciting events. Those interested can also experience an insider’s tour, which includes a special look at several rotating exhibitions (COVID-19 vaccination is recommended, and masks must be worn during the tour). 11 different galleries participate in the Gallery Walk, including:
These Sober Bars And Retailers Are Serving Up The Best Booze-Free Fun In NYC
Whether you’re participating in Sober October or are just looking for something new to do in NYC, there are some alcohol-free options available! Booze-free bars and retailers have been an emerging trend in the city for about a year or so now, and we wanted to round up our favorite spots for our sober curious friends. No matter if you’re in the mood for a non-alcoholic IPA or a stunning and colorful mocktail, we’ve got some ideas for you! Abby Ehmann, the founder of Hekate firmly believes that “booze shouldn’t be the only basis for socializing.” At her brand new dive bar located in the East Village, this elixir lounge is proudly serving all sorts of alcohol-free cocktails, beers, and more. Try one of their standouts like the “Jalapeno Margarita” (Seedlip Grove, lime juice, seltzer, and jalapeno simple syrup) or “The Healer” (Apothekary’s Blue Me Away, lemonade, seltzer, and lavender simple syrup), all while in a cozy atmosphere around like-minded people. They also host frequent events and are even crafting new concoctions daily to celebrate Sober October! Where: 167 Avenue B
These 5 NYC Restaurants Are Among The NY Times’ Best Places To Dine In America
NYC is known for its delicious food, so it’s no surprise that multiple restaurants from NYC made their way on the NY Times’s Best U.S. Restaurants list for 2022. Of the chosen 50, some restaurants are old timers, while others are fairly new to the dining scene, but their one thing in common–the food is amazing. Here’s a look into the five restaurants (three in Manhattan, one in Brooklyn, and one in Queens) that made their way onto the highly regarded list: Cantonese restaurant Bonnie’s is named after the owner’s mother, who was born and raised in Brooklyn. The place is packed practically from open to close, but with a menu as good as theirs it’s easy to see why.
8 Best Halloween Stores In NYC To Find Your Costume At This Year
Halloween is a few weeks away and while you try and figure out which Halloween events are on your radar this year, it’s also time to think about your costume too. Whether you’re going for this year’s equivalent of Joe Exotic or keeping it simple with a never-go-wrong devil or ghost, you’re going to have get some costume supplies somewhere, and we’ve got some places to help you out! Before costumes begin selling out, start planning your trip to one of these Halloween stores in NYC. Nothing quite says Halloween like the annual Spirit Halloween stores randomly popping up around...
Iconic Angelina Bakery Launches Adorable Dessert Vending Machine In NYC
Beloved Italian bakeshop, Angelina Bakery, has launched a one-of-a-kind vending machine outside their Garment District location at 575 8th Avenue. The machine is filled with more than 100 delicious desserts, highlighting the brand new “Angelina Pop” (mini cakes packaged in adorable soda cans), coming in four flavors: tiramisu, fresh strawberry, mango, and pistachio & caramel. Other desserts such as hazelnut cream puffs and Nutella cake pops will be available in the machine. Items will be freshly restocked each day, ranging between $5-$10. The vending machine will be open during store hours Sunday – Thursday 8am to 9pm and Friday – Saturday 8am to 11pm
Popular Asian Grocery Chain H Mart Will Open A Long Island City Location
Nothing is worse than when the supermarket located conveniently around the corner from your apartment closes down, and while many were disappointed about the announcement of LIC’s Stop & Shop closing this month, there’s no need to fear–a different grocery chain will take its place! According to Patch, H Mart spokesperson Sam Q. Kim stated in an email that the popular Asian grocer “will take over” the former Stop & Shop space at 34-51 48th Street. This isn’t the first Queens-based location for the grocery chain. It originated in Woodside back in 1982, though Kim said the Woodside location has an independent owner unaffiliated with the rest of the company. It’s since grown to have more than 97 locations across the U.S., including several locations in NYC. The news about the new location was actually first discovered on Reddit earlier this week. Overall the reaction seems to be a positive one, with one user stating they’re “So excited for this,” while another user joked that while they’re excited they’re also “concerned because [they] always get way too many snacks whenever [they] go.” We, of course, support their snack purchasing.
Get A Taste Of Autumn Upstate, 1,250-Ft Above NYC Streets
Well…sort of! Angry Orchard and One World Observatory have teamed up to bring New Yorkers the joy of autumn in upstate NY to downtown NYC. So forget hauling miles up north to an apple orchard and instead explore One World Observatory’s “Orchard in the Sky,” inspired by Angry Orchard’s very own Walden location. Visitors can strike a pose on the orchard-themed hanging chair, perfectly framed by the New York Harbor. See 45 miles into every direction along the Observatory’s expansive 360° views. The installation will be up until November 4th, so that means you’ll be able to catch all the beautiful colors of NYC’s fall foliage when it starts to peak from more than one thousand feet above. Everyone knows no day at the orchard is complete without a crisp cider! That’s why One World Observatory and Angry Orchard will be serving a specialty flight featuring exclusive ciders that are only available at Walden Orchard, until now! Try the cider flight featuring Margil, FLX Cherry and Albany Post at ONE Dine, or order Crisp and FLX Cherry for a limited time at ONE Sip, the Observatory’s 100th floor bar.
Lady Liberty’s Crown Will Finally Reopen To The Public Tomorrow
On Tuesday, October 11th, Lady Liberty’s crown will reopen to the public after two years of closure, first announced NYC: The Official Guide. Visitors have been able to explore her pedestal shortly after Liberty Island reopened on July 20th, 2020. Pedestal tickets include entrance to the Statue of Liberty Museum in addition to the pedestal’s interior. The 26,000-square-foot museum further explores the national monument’s history and displays the statue’s original torch. With access to the crown, guests can once again get to the highest point in the monument. However, there is no elevator to get to from the pedestal to the crown. Therefore, guests must walk up the 162 narrow steps to reach the crown. According to NYC: The Official Guide, ticket reservations for the crown fill up fast—sometimes even months ahead. You can reserve yours here.
11 Best Boxing Gyms In NYC For Classes and Training
For those looking to get a good workout and improve their strength and endurance, you should seriously consider taking a boxing lesson. It’s a great way to put your body to the test and learn some self-defense skills that will benefit you for life! But it’s also a difficult pursuit and requires proper training and plenty of practice to master. And while many gyms in NYC offer boxing, it’s essential to find a place you feel comfortable and relaxed. If you’re ready to get started, we put together a list of the best boxing gyms in NYC to start your...
Enjoy A Series Of Intimate Dinners At Season 5 Of The Seaport Food Lab
Running from Wednesday, November 2 through Saturday, November 19, Season 5 of the Seaport Food Lab will bring the internet’s favorite food stars together for a series of intimate dinners–including slow food advocate and recipe developer Pierce Abernathy, bon appétit’s former Senior Food Editor and Test Kitchen host Christina Chaey, and chef DeVonn Francis, founder of creative studio Yardy. Each chef will get a four-night residency to debut an exclusive multi-course food and beverage menu illustrating their talents and cultural flavors while exploring the themes of culture and community. 50 guests will be invited each evening, allowing for the chance to enjoy each culinary creators’ version of a perfect meal in an intimate setting, along with surprise elements throughout each residency. Seaport Food Lab has served as a platform for today’s leading gastronomic personalities since 2017, and Season 5 adds to the Seaport’s expanding dining scene, including the newly opened Tin Building, a 53,000-square-foot food marketplace that brought a number of dining and retail offerings to the area.
The Tastiest Affordable Restaurants In NYC, According To The Michelin Guide
Though the words “Michelin Guide” immediately evoke the quintessential definition of fine dining, its restaurant reviews are actually scaled through a system of symbols to offer insight for everyone’s price range. Hence, the Michelin Guide’s Bib Gourmand award recognizes restaurants for their quality at moderate prices. It’s not equivalent to a Michelin star, but it’s pretty damn close. The award is derived from Bibendum the Michelin Man, otherwise known as the Michelin Group mascot. His friendly persona matches Bib Gourmands “high-quality food at pocket-friendly prices.” According to the Michelin Guide, “Michelin inspectors have noted the increase in the number of restaurateurs dedicated to providing authentic dining experiences by way of quality cuisine at affordable prices in approachable and friendly establishments,” since the Bib Gourmand was introduced. The Michelin Guide just released their full 2022 New York Bib Gourmands, with 18 new restaurants making an appearance. Here are the 16 NYC restaurants that made it on this year’s list. Antoya, Koreatown
A Guide To All The New Broadway Shows Coming This Fall
Fall is officially here, and if you’re looking for something to do that’s not Halloween related, we suggest an upcoming Broadway show! Since shows are constantly coming and going, it’s hard to keep track of what’s currently on. To make it a little easier, we’ve compiled a list of productions that are kicking off and leading us into 2023! From comedies to musicals, we’ve got you covered. This Pulitzer Prize winning production opened its doors yesterday (Oct 3) and is a heartwarming tale about the complexity of caring and being cared for. With a focus on human connection, the plot follows the lives of 4 different characters with unique hardships just trying to get by. This play is now currently on show! Where: Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, 261 W 47th St Set in 1899 Vienna, Leopoldstadt follows the lives of a Jewish family over the course of 50+ years, testing their love, strength, and courage along the way. The family fled from the east of the country and this 5 act play takes the audience through a Holocaust-driven ride that’s admirable and heartwarming. Their opening night was Oct 2 and is currently showing now!
5 Ways To Celebrate And Honor Indigenous Peoples’ Day In NYC
Last year Indigenous Peoples’ Day was declared a national holiday and, being celebrated this year today, Monday October 10th, it’s a day dedicated to “recogniz[ing] Indigenous peoples’ resilience and strength as well as the immeasurable positive impact that they have made on every aspect of American society.” And since NYC used to be inhabited by a group of Native Americans called the Lenape people, honoring Indigenous Peoples’ Day hits much closer to home for us New Yorkers. There’s no shortage of ways to celebrate and honor Indigenous Peoples, and here are some ways to do so in NYC: One of the largest Indigenous celebrations in the Northeast, this celebration takes place on Randall’s Island and is filled with music, dancing, food, and endless Indigenous Peoples culture. Attendees can enjoy speakers, activists, and cultural songs and dances today (10/10) from 10a.m. – 2p.m. The celebration is free to attend. Learn more at their Instagram here.
12-Foot Floral Mannequins Are Blooming At Hudson Yards This Week
A blossoming exhibition from floral show company, Fleurs de Villes, is celebrating remarkable women this October at The Shop in Hudson Yards. Titled Fleurs de Villes FEMMES, NYC’s top florists will come together to “spread joy through the beauty of fresh floral works of art” with stunning mannequins, shares the press release. Each mannequin will tower over 10 feet tall, and depict one of sixteen inspirational women. “It is with great excitement that we return to Hudson Yards for the third time with our new show Fleurs de Villes FEMMES,” said Karen Marshall, Co-founder of Fleurs de Villes Inc. “Bringing...
Stuff Yourself Silly At Pierozek’s Second Annual Pierogi Eating Contest
Did you know theres an entire day dedicated to pierogis, the delicious dumplings that are often stuffed with savory fillings before being boiled and then baked or fried? National Pierogi Day is Saturday, October 8, and that means Pierozek will be hosting their second annual pierogi eating contest! Deliciously authentic and handmade, Pierozek specializes in this delicious Polish dish. In fact, their pierogi is so delicious that last year’s winner, YouTuber Joel Hansen, ate a whopping 88 pierogis in 5 minutes! In addition to being able to hold the title for pierogi eating champion, first place winner will receive a prize of $500, while the runner up will receive $300. Plus, there will even be an appearance by Mr. Pierogi himself!
NYC Leads This Year’s ‘World’s 50 Best Bars’ List
The 14th annual list was announced yesterday, October 4th and six NYC bars made the ranking—more than any other city worldwide! Though Barcelona claimed the No. 1 spot with Paradiso, NYC still made it twice in the top ten with Lower East Side’s Double Chicken Please ranking at No. 6 and the Village’s Katana Kitten at No.9. Beloved favorites such as Attaboy (No.22), Overstory (No. 34), Dante (No.36) and Employees Only (No.47) also made it onto the list. To determine the rankings, votes are casted by The World’s 50 Best Bars Academy, made up of over 650 drink experts (equal in gender) across 28 global geographic regions. Each member is granted seven votes based on their bar experiences throughout the past year and a half. Double Chicken Please was awarded the Disaronno Highest New Entry, making it onto the list for the very first time at No.6. The special spot comes from co-founders GN Chang and Faye Chen. The dual concept space offers a luxe cocktail lounge with an eclectic menu in the back room and a fancy-casual space serving up monstrous chicken sandwiches in the front room.
The Insanely Popular All’Antico Vinaio Sandwich Shop Has Gotten A Second Home In NYC
Legendary Florentine sandwich shop All’Antico Vinaio turned into quite the NYC go-to when it opened its doors on 8th avenue last year, and now it has gotten a second home at 225 Sullivan Street in Greenwich Village. Officially opened as of yesterday (10/4), the restaurant first teased the opening in an Instagram post before sharing a photo of them cutting the red ribbon at their official opening this past Tuesday. The menus seem to be the same at both locations, so hungry visitors can expect to find all the tasty items from the Midtown brick-and-mortar, which of course includes the infamous square, stuffed sandwich. From the La Broadway, made with Pistachio cream, stracciatella, sun dried tomato, spicy zucchini, and arugula to the La Schiacciata Di Manolo, made with Prosciutto cotto, mozzarella, truffle cream, and spicy eggplant, you truly can’t go wrong, and your taste buds will thank you regardless of which sandwich you order.
NYPL To Launch Limited-Edition Spider-Man Library Cards
The NYPL is teaming up with Marvel for the most epic alliance yet! Celebrate the power of reading with a brand new, limited-edition Spider-Man library card coming to select branches this month. The limited-edition library cards will honor the superhero’s 60th anniversary since his first appearance in Amazing Fantasy #15 in 1962. Vintage comic book images of Spider-Man with Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy will decorate the cards, perfect for a soon-to-be collector’s item. These new library cards will be available starting Tuesday, October 11th across branches in Manhattan, the Bronx, and Staten Island. Spider-Senses will be tingling across New York City as we join forces with @NYPL to bring you a special, limited-edition Spider-Man library card on October 11! Tap into the power of reading and discover your inner Super Hero: https://t.co/LCHPJGesXo
A Small Coyote Population Is Living In NYC
Coyotes have been spotted wandering areas of NYC as early as 1994, with proof of breeding groups first stablished in 2016, shares the journal. Carol Henger, an urban ecologist at Fordham University, estimates a total of 20-30 coyotes are currently residing in the city, reports the New York Times. So where are they living in NYC you might ask? Well according to Urban Coyote Research, urban coyotes like to keep their distance from humans, choosing habitats in parks or wooded patches. Specifically in NYC, Dr. Henger and Gotham Coyote Project, an organization of researchers, educators, and students studying the coyote...
