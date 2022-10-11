Read full article on original website
Laist.com
What You Need To Know Today: City Council Breakdown, AG Redistricting Investigation, Cheap Fast Eats
Good morning, L.A. It's Thursday, October...
Laist.com
What You Need To Know Today: Dodger Playoffs Guide, City Council Protests, History of LA Politics Corruption
Good morning, L.A. It's Wednesday, October...
Laist.com
Why Isn't The Karen Bass Versus Rick Caruso LA Mayoral Race On My Ballot?
The race for L.A. mayor is everywhere you look — on television, on the radio, on billboards, and on Angelenos' front lawns. But it might not be on your ballot. If you got your ballot for the November general election and you don’t see the L.A. mayor race on it, it's probably not an error. You probably live in L.A. County, but not in the City of L.A. — and the L.A. mayor only represents the city of L.A.
Laist.com
LA City Council
Those who follow city government closely say Los Angeles’ City Council is the most powerful city council in the United States. At just 15 members, each person elected to serve represents about 260,000 residents within a specific geographic area. How does that stack up against other big cities? Well,...
Laist.com
What You Need To Know Today: LAUSD Board, Canceled Council Meeting, Spooky Trails
Good morning, L.A. It's Friday, October...
Laist.com
Los Angeles Valley College Installs Monument To The Tribe That Calls Its Land Home
For the first time, a school...
Laist.com
LAUSD Board Candidate Interview, District 6: Kelly Gonez
In 2017, voters elected Kelly Gonez — a former classroom teacher and U.S. Department of Education staffer — to represent the east San Fernando Valley on the L.A. Unified School Board. Now, Gonez is running for re-election in Board District 6. Gonez and her opponent, Marvin Rodríguez, both...
Laist.com
LA City Controller
The controller’s job is all about reviewing the way the city spends money. At the heart of that is uncovering the mishandling of public funds and putting City Hall on blast for it. The city controller oversees about 160 employees — a relatively small number compared to, for example,...
Laist.com
Musician With East LA's Quetzal Awarded $800,000 MacArthur 'Genius Grant'
Topline:. Los Angeles's Martha Gonzalez, described...
Laist.com
LA County Board of Supervisors
What does the L.A. County Board of Supervisors do?. The L.A. County supervisors are some of the most powerful local government officials in the country. The five board members oversee a county of about 10 million residents, a number that exceeds the population of most U.S. states. The supervisors also hire the powerful county chief executive.
Laist.com
Public Outrage Prompts LA City Council To Adjourn Tuesday’s Session
If Los Angeles city council members...
Laist.com
Deputy Gangs In The LA Sheriff’s Department — 7 Takeaways From Episode 3 Of Our Podcast About Sheriff Villanueva
The Grim Reapers. The Vikings. The...
Laist.com
LAUSD Approves Deal To Move Extra Learning Days, With Unions Divided
Topline:. Los Angeles Unified School District...
