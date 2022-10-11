Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
NPD: man arrested for trespassing on alleged ex's property
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities in Norfolk arrested a man after they were called to a home for a him not leaving his alleged ex's home. The Norfolk Police Division said that on Wednesday around 10:13 p.m., officers were called to a residence in the 200 block of Maple Ave. According...
News Channel Nebraska
NPD: Norfolk man arrested in connection to local business robbery
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A 54-year-old Norfolk man was arrested following a robbery at a local business. The Norfolk Police Division said around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched a the 100 block of Norfolk Ave. for a reported robbery. When officers got the the scene, NPD said they were able...
News Channel Nebraska
Single-vehicle crash sends unknown occupants to hospital in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb.-- A car crash that happened in the early morning hours of Saturday sent unknown occupants to the hospital. The crash occurred at 1229 Omaha Ave. near Perkins Restaurant at approximately 3:27 a.m. NCN talked with a witness that said the driver left the O Lounge to go to...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk teen missing since Saturday
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Norfolk teen has been missing for almost a week. Eighteen-year-old Makayla Wheeler has been missing since Saturday. Family said she was last seen near Arby's last Saturday. Wheeler was reported missing Oct. 8. Wheeler has brown eyes, is 5'8" and weighs 175 lbs. When she was...
News Channel Nebraska
Monday morning accident leaves multiple injured in Platte County
COLUMBUS, Neb -- A two-vehicle collision with injuries happened in the early hours of Monday morning near Columbus. The Platte County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a two-vehicle accident that happened near 205th Ave. on 325th St. PCSO said that when they investigated the crash, it showed that a...
News Channel Nebraska
Multiple counties respond to Thursday afternoon fire near Humphrey
HUMPHREY, Neb. -- Fire units from across northeast Nebraska responded to a fire near Humphrey late Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening. The grass fire was located north of the Highway 81/91 junction. No information about the cause of the fire or the extent of any damage has been released at...
News Channel Nebraska
'Fork Fest' brings community members together in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- An 8th annual community festival was held in a northeast Nebraska town on Saturday. ‘Fork Fest’ was held at Liberty Bell Park in Norfolk to celebrate all of the things that drive the Norfolk area. The festival that’s run by members of the Norfolk Arts Center...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolkans wins Take 'em Fishing grand prize
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The Nebraska Game and Parks announced the winners for their Nebraska Take 'em Fishing program at the beginning of October. Nebraska's Take 'em Fishing had four winners across the state of Nebraska, and one was Norfolk's very own, Dacia Caskey. Caskey said that she entered two pictures...
News Channel Nebraska
Donation to go toward expansion of skate park
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A former Norfolk resident is ensuring his legacy will be felt at a local skate park. The City of Norfolk announced Thursday that they've received a donation of over $114,000 from the late Lee Dekarske. The former owner of Lee's Jewelry in Norfolk requested that the money...
News Channel Nebraska
LCC dominates to clinch first unbeaten regular season
LAUREL - It would be fair to assume Laurel-Concord-Coleridge is ready for the post-season. The #2 team in Class D1 dominated from the start, rolling to an 82-26 win over Tri County Northeast on Friday. The Bears rattled off big play after big play, tallying 597 total yards of offense...
News Channel Nebraska
Blue Jays Soar Past Cardinals to Stay Perfect
ALBION - Pierce played every bit like you'd expect an undefeated number 2 ranked team to play, going up by double digits early and winning going away in the 4th quarter, in a 48-26 drubbing of Boone Central Friday Night. Blue Jays QB Abram Scholting accounted for five TDs, 4...
