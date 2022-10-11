Read full article on original website
Related
Bernie Sanders sees opening for Dems to court Trump voters: Dems should fight for middle class
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said the Democratic Party needs to fight for middle-class voters to appeal to some who previously voted for former President Donald Trump.
WNBA Star Brittney Griner Release Is Not A Main Concern, Russian Aide Declares – Update
An aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday that WNBA star Brittney Griner’s release is not imminent. “In this tense situation, I think that he (Biden) is thinking first and foremost about the upcoming midterm elections,” said Yury Ushakov on state-run TV program Moscow.Kremlin.Putin. “He keeps emphasizing the need to bring (Griner) back home… However, it’s not the main issue that we are concerned about.” EARLIER: Brittney Griner is still languishing in a Russian prison, but President Joe Biden hasn’t forgotten her. He met today with her wife, Cherelle Griner, and let her know that he is working to gain the WNBA...
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
Ukraine envoy hopeful about fate of Musk's satellite network
A Ukrainian diplomat is expressing optimism about securing the money needed for the continued operation of a satellite network funded by billionaire Elon Musk
Comments / 0