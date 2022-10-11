ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Flood Watch issued starting noon Tuesday for parts of LA County

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Id6D_0iUWaNVA00

Tuesday weather forecast (Oct. 11) 01:55

A flood watch has been issued for parts of Los Angeles County starting at noon Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Los Angeles County mountain areas and deserts are under the flood watch until Tuesday evening. Flooding caused by heavy rain is possible in Lancaster, Palmdale, Mount Wilson, Lockwood Valley, San Rafael Mountain, Big Pine Mountain, Mount Pinos, Figeurora Mountain, and Acton.

Excessive rain can result in flooding in rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Mud and debris flows are also possible in and around recent burn areas.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS LA

Potential for rain showers and thunderstorms put burn scar areas on notice

Evacuation warnings are in place for some mountain communities in the Southland due to expected heavy rainfall and flooding.Residents in Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Angelus Oaks, and northeast Yucaipa have been put on notice due to the rainfall that is expected to fall on Saturday. These communities considered burn scar areas where there is a high risk for mud and debris flows.CBSLA Meteorologist Alex Biston reports that a low pressure system will pass through the Southland on Saturday.Therefore residents of the mountain communities should be on alert if the evacuation warnings are changed into mandatory evacuations.Additionally, a flash flood warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for Riverside County until 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.
ANGELUS OAKS, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Here's When to Expect Rain on a Cool Weekend in SoCal

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms developed to start a cloudy and wet weekend in Southern California. Many woke up to drizzle and brief periods of light rain Saturday, when showers and storms are possible throughout the day. Chances of rain will increase in the afternoon from Ventura County and into areas to the south.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Thunderstorms Expected In Santa Clarita Weekend Forecast

Thunderstorms and rain are expected in Santa Clarita skies this coming weekend. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), showers and thunderstorms are expected across southwest California through late Saturday. “Saturday is looking most active, with widespread rain over and near Los Angeles Counties. Adjust weekend plans accordingly and stay...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Acton, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Lancaster, CA
City
Lockwood, CA
City
Palmdale, CA
CBS LA

Officials issue water use warnings at several beaches due to high bacteria levels

Health officials have issued a series of water use warnings after unusually high levels of bacteria detected at several Southland beaches. Mother's Beach in Marina Del Rey, Redondo Beach at Sapphire Street and the Santa Monica Pier were included in the warning issued by Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Saturday.Beachgoers were advised to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in the ocean water. LADPH did however lift the warnings previously issued at White Point at Royal Palms Beach, Malaga Cove in Palos Verdes Estates, Castlerock Storm Drain at Topanga County Beach and the 28th Street extension in Manhattan Beach. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

First Alert Weather Alert Saturday due to storm potential

An area of low pressure that is ushering more moisture into Southern California is generating showers and thunderstorms across the mountains and deserts. The primary concern is heavy rain that could lead to runoff flooding in low-lying areas, including desert roadways. A Flood Watch has been issued from 8:00 a.m. Saturday until 5:00 a.m. Sunday The post First Alert Weather Alert Saturday due to storm potential appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain
Fontana Herald News

WEATHER UPDATE: There is a strong possibility of rain in Fontana on Saturday, Oct. 15

There will be a strong possibility of rain in Fontana on Saturday, Oct. 15, according to the National Weather Service. Saturday, Oct. 15 — A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
FONTANA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Flood Watch
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KTLA

Car bursts into flames on 101 Freeway in Ventura County

Firefighters doused a vehicle fire on the 101 Freeway in Newbury Park early Saturday morning. Authorities told RMG News that a black Toyota Prius burst into flames around midnight in the northbound lanes of the 101 on the Conejo Grade. It took Ventura County fire crews roughly 40 minutes to extinguish the fire. No injuries […]
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Lightning strike warnings shut down LA, OC beaches

Officials in Los Angeles and Orange Counties closed many Southern California beaches for the second day in a row because of the threat of lightning storms."We'll go to the pier, to the beaches and anybody in the water and tell them to seek shelter," said Long Beach Marine Safety Chief Gonzalo Medina said. The National Weather Service warned of possible lightning strikes Wednesday starting at 11 a.m. along the coastal areas of Orange County. Isolated thunderstorms are expected to bring cloud-to-ground lightning strikes at beaches.Due to lightning, Los Angeles County lifeguards closed beaches from Cabrillo through Torrance/Redondo Beach, along with Hermosa...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
nypressnews.com

Scattered storms, lightning hit Southern California, with more expected

Scattered thunderstorms and lightning rumbled through parts of Southern California early Wednesday, with wet weather expected to continue through most of the day. A cluster of storms developed over southern Los Angeles County at around 2:30 a.m. and have been quickly moving over the area, traveling into Inglewood, downtown Los Angeles, Malibu and Pacific Palisades, said Todd Hall a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Lightning storms prompt closure of beaches in Long Beach

For a second straight day, beaches were closed to the public in Long Beach due to the threat of lightning storms. On Tuesday, Southern California residents saw rain showers all across the region were subsequently followed by lightning storms, including at local beaches. Though there was some light rain Wednesday morning, officials opted to play it safe. "We'll go out to the pier, to the beaches, and anybody in the water, and tell them to seek shelter," Long Beach Fire-Marine Safety Chief Gonzalo Medina said. It was unfortunate for some families like the Crumedy family, who are visiting Southern California from Houston. "We came to...
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in 10 Freeway Crash Identified

A 19-year-old man who was killed in a traffic crash on the westbound Santa Monica (10) Freeway in the downtown Los Angeles area was identified Saturday. Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Teobaldo Santiago as the victim of the crash. It was reported about 6:15 a.m. Friday at Alameda...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
183K+
Followers
25K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy