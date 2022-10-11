Flood Watch issued starting noon Tuesday for parts of LA County

Tuesday weather forecast (Oct. 11) 01:55

A flood watch has been issued for parts of Los Angeles County starting at noon Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Los Angeles County mountain areas and deserts are under the flood watch until Tuesday evening. Flooding caused by heavy rain is possible in Lancaster, Palmdale, Mount Wilson, Lockwood Valley, San Rafael Mountain, Big Pine Mountain, Mount Pinos, Figeurora Mountain, and Acton.

Excessive rain can result in flooding in rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Mud and debris flows are also possible in and around recent burn areas.