Two Chances to Help Clean Up Rice Lake State Park
The Friends of Rice Lake State Park are looking for your help during two 'clean-up' events this month at the park. The first opportunity for you and your family to pitch in is this Saturday, October 15th at 1:30 pm. This will be a general fall clean-up at the park before the snow flies. You're asked to meet at the picnic pavilion, where you will sign-in and be given instructions. The weather should be beautiful Saturday with a ton of sunshine and a high of 52.
