ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, OH

Honda ups EV ante with $4.2 billion Ohio battery and plant investment

By By David Barkholz / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Na9Xt_0iUWYucB00

COLUMBUS — Honda is staying home in Ohio with a new $4.2 billion investment for EV production and a giant, joint venture battery plant in Fayette County, 40 miles southwest of Columbus, the company announced today.

The announcement in Columbus comes 45 years after Honda said it would plant roots in Marysville to build motorcycles, then cars, for the American market.

The planned investment is for $700 million to convert part of Honda’s Ohio car-making plants for EV production and $3.5 billion to build a lithium-ion battery plant outside of Columbus with the world’s leading EV battery maker, LG Energy Solution.

The investment in the battery plant could eventually reach $4.4 billion, said Bob Nelson, executive vice president of American Honda Motor Co.

The battery plant is expected to employ about 2,200 workers, Mr. Nelson said. Another 300 jobs will be created from modifications for EV production to Honda’s Marysville Auto Plant, East Liberty Auto Plant, and Anna Engine Plant.

Mr. Nelson said Honda is in discussions with the State of Ohio for an incentive package for the project but declined to comment further.

The commitment signifies that Ohio will remain the carmaker’s manufacturing hub decades into the future, Mr. Nelson said.

“Honda has built hybrid-electric vehicles in Ohio for a number of years, and the experience and expertise of our associates in manufacturing, product development, and purchasing will serve as an important foundation as we transition to the electrified future,” he said.

Honda investigated thoroughly Fayette County for the new battery plant, particularly its proximity to its Ohio manufacturing hub and the quality and scope of the local workforce, Mr. Nelson said.

Honda’s Ohio plants currently are non-union despite past efforts by the UAW to organize them.

Like other automakers, Honda is planning an aggressive transition to EVs from traditional gasoline-powered vehicles over the next two decades.

Honda has set its sights on producing a 100-percent emission-free U.S. fleet of vehicles by 2040, with 40 percent EV by 2030 and 80 percent by 2035, Mr. Nelson said.

Gov. Mike DeWine formally announced the joint venture battery plant at a ceremony in Columbus that included remarks from several dignitaries, including U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D., Ohio), U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted.

In a video message, Honda’s Global CEO Toshihiro Mibe thanked Mr. DeWine and Ohio leaders for partnering with Honda again to promote the next generation of mobility through electric vehicles.

“Today we take an important step for the next 40 years in Ohio,” he said.

That sentiment was echoed by LG’s Sukwon Choi, senior vice president and group leader of North American production, who said Honda and LG “expect to grow together” to help make Ohio a hub for North American EV production.

Mr. DeWine, who is seeking a second term as governor this year, said one of the first things he did after being sworn in as governor in 2019 was visit Honda executives in Tokyo to meet decision-makers and understand what their needs were in Ohio.

He said the bond between Ohio and Honda will only grow stronger as the automaker invests in the state for a fast-developing EV future.

For many years to come, Honda’s EVs will be built alongside the carmaker’s gasoline-powered and hybrid fleet in Marysville and the other Ohio plants.

Honda expects to use all of the batteries produced at the new plant for its own Honda and Acura-branded vehicles, he said.

Construction of the battery plant will begin in early 2023, with completion by the end of 2024. Production of advanced battery modules would begin by the end of 2025.

Honda said it will be located near I-71 and U.S. Route 35.

In LG Energy Solution, Honda has chosen to partner with the same battery maker as General Motors in the former Lordstown Assembly Plant in Warren, Ohio.

That $2.3 billion joint venture, producing Ultium Cells, has started production for GM-brand EVs.

Of the nearly 1.5 million vehicles that Honda sold in the United States last year, about 100,000 were hybrid electrics that allow drivers to switch between electric power and a gasoline-powered engine.

The 100,000 sold was a record for Honda. The models using hybrid electric included the Accord, CR-V, and Insight sedan.

On the horizon is the all-electric Prologue electrified SUV, expected to come to the North American market in 2024.

The Prologue was co-developed with GM and will use a GM battery.

Honda said last week that it will begin rolling out Honda models using its own electric architecture in 2026.

Today’s Honda news follows GM’s big announcement less than three weeks ago that it was investing $760 million in its Toledo Propulsion Systems plant, formerly Toledo Transmission, for EV production.

The plant is being gradually converted from making transmissions for gasoline-powered vehicles to the production of EV drives to power the vehicles.

Like at the Honda plants, that transition will mean traditional transmissions will be made under the same roof as EV drives for several years. The new product is expected to preserve about 1,500 jobs at the plant located at 1455 Alexis.

As part of Honda’s planned $700 million re-tooling of its Ohio plants for EVs, the Anna Engine Plant is slated to produce the battery case for the battery modules that will ultimately be installed in EVs at Honda’s two Ohio assembly plants.

Senator Brown said those investments, combined with a planned $20 billion investment by Intel to build two computer chip factories outside of Columbus, are changing Ohio’s national image to that of a technology center.

“This year we have finally buried the term Rust Belt,” he said.

Comments / 1

Related
WHIO Dayton

Fayette County residents react to Honda’s EV battery plant announcement

FAYTETTE COUNTY — Hundreds of people from across the world were in Columbus Tuesday to hear about a $4.2 billion investment in electric vehicles in Ohio. Officials from Honda and the state of Ohio announced that the automotive company would be not only investing $700 million into three existing Ohio facilities to assemble electric vehicles (EV), but also $3.5 billion for a new EV battery facility in Fayette County.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Intel reportedly laying off thousands of workers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (WCMH) — Intel plans to lay off employees across a number of divisions, potentially around the time it reports its quarterly earnings in October, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday. The computer chip-making company — which is in the early construction stages of a $20 billion semiconductor fabrication plant in New Albany — has […]
NEW ALBANY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Cars
Columbus, OH
Cars
Fayette County, OH
Business
City
Columbus, OH
City
Marysville, OH
County
Fayette County, OH
Local
Ohio Business
State
Ohio State
Marysville, OH
Business
Columbus, OH
Business
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers from time to time, I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OHIO STATE
10TV

New hotel coming to Hollywood Casino Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new hotel is coming to Hollywood Casino Columbus. PENN Entertainment, Inc. announced Wednesday that the company is building the hotel as part of four new growth projects in Ohio, Illinois and Nevada. The hotel is expected to include 180 rooms and new options for food...
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio among worst states for enabling billionaires and making inequality worse, think tank reports

By loosening trust laws for more than 20 years, Ohio has established itself as an “emerging enabler” of billionaires and wealth inequality, a new report from Washington think tank The Institute for Policy Studies says. The report ranks Ohio as tied for 7th worst in the nation for enabling billionaires and exacerbating inequality. “Billionaire wealth […] The post Ohio among worst states for enabling billionaires and making inequality worse, think tank reports appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Granholm
Person
Sherrod Brown
Person
Mike Dewine
NBC4 Columbus

Two multifamily developments totaling nearly 550 units proposed in Gahanna

GAHANNA, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A pair of multifamily housing developments totaling nearly 550 units have been proposed in Gahanna. Two separate projects, one by Columbus developer Casto and the other by Gahanna developer The Stonehenge Company, would bring new residential developments to the city. The Stonehedge development, dubbed Project Morse Road 14, is […]
GAHANNA, OH
93.1 WZAK

Here’s Where The First Bojangles Will Be in Ohio

Bojangles Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits will be opening the doors to its first restaurant in the Columbus metro soon. Documents were recently filed with the City of Columbus for a location at 891 Hilliard Rome Road just south of Interstate 70. According to the Franchisee and owner Jeff Rigsby the restaurant is expected to open in the spring of 2023. Rigsby is a Columbus native and announced in 2021 that he will be opening 15 locations area the metro.
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

DeWine can’t compensate for ripping away women’s bodily freedom with handouts

And lo, there was great rejoicing among the subjugated sex in Ohio. He who would control their bodies, and thus their liberties, was talking diaper discounts! What a game changer. In exchange for ripping away their reproductive freedom, Mike DeWine was dishing deals to pregnant women and girls (and rape and incest victims) to mitigate […] The post DeWine can’t compensate for ripping away women’s bodily freedom with handouts appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honda Motor#Gm#Cars Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Ev#Lg Energy Solution#American Honda Motor Co#Marysville Auto Plant#State
sciotovalleyguardian.com

23 charged in large-scale drug trafficking operation

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The United States Justice Department indicted 12 new defendants today in federal court as part of the D.O.J’s work to dismantle a large-scale drug trafficking operation. The announcement came earlier today. Federal officials released a statement saying, “A multi-agency law enforcement task force initially announced...
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you absolutely love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving truly delicious food made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, all while also providing a nicely designed space with amazing atmosphere.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Instagram
Lima News

As Intel builds in Ohio, ‘wave’ of plans keeps coming

As Intel takes advantage of the CHIPS Act to raise massive new semiconductor production sites in Ohio, other companies are making similar moves in other states. Micron Technology Inc. announced plans this week to invest as much as $100 billion to build a semiconductor-manufacturing campus in New York state, the latest in what is being called “a wave” of chip production investments in the U.S. announced in the wake of CHIPS passage.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this local favorite has been offering delicious fried chicken for over 50 years. You can't go wrong with their classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy yet crispy breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing plus a tomato rice mixture called hot sauce, vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh cut fries. If you're really hungry, go for the rooster meal, which includes eight pieces of chicken and 4 side dishes of your choice. In addition to hot sauce, coleslaw, and fries, they offer sides like mashed potatoes, apple sauce, green beans, and cottage cheese.
OHIO STATE
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy