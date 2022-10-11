Read full article on original website
Related
Herald & Review
Jan. 6 panel shows previously unseen footage of Pelosi, other leaders phoning for help during Capitol siege
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jan. 6 panel shows previously unseen footage of Pelosi, other leaders phoning for help during Capitol siege. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Herald & Review
AP sources: House Jan. 6 committee plans to vote during hearing to subpoena Donald Trump for testimony
WASHINGTON (AP) — AP sources: House Jan. 6 committee plans to vote during hearing to subpoena Donald Trump for testimony. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Comments / 0