FARGO, N.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota State dominated the second half, outscoring North Dakota State, 16-0, to pull out a 23-21 victory Saturday afternoon at the Fargodome in a battle between the top-two ranked teams in the Football Championship Subdivision. The Jackrabbits, ranked second in the Stats Perform media...

BROOKINGS, SD ・ 6 HOURS AGO