WKYC
Social media, fans react to Cleveland Guardians' ALDS Game 2 win over New York Yankees
CLEVELAND — How do you feel now, Guardians fans?. Thanks to an extra-inning victory on Friday afternoon in the Bronx, Cleveland is coming back home with the American League Division Series against the Yankees all tied at one. Games 3 and 4 will take place at Progressive Field on Saturday and Sunday. Game 5, if necessary, will take place in New York on Monday.
Yankees drop slumping Judge to No. 2 spot vs Cleve in ALDS
CLEVELAND — (AP) — Aaron Boone woke up with an idea: Drop Aaron Judge. New York's manager moved the AL home run king out of the leadoff spot and into the No. 2 hole for Game 3 of the AL Division Series on Saturday as the Yankees try to break Judge out of his postseason slump.
FOX Sports
2022 MLB Playoffs: Guardians battle back to take Game 2, even ALDS with Yankees
NEW YORK — The Yankees waited an extra day for the rain clouds to clear, and once they finally did, Game 2 of the ALDS ended in a disappointing extra-inning loss to the Guardians. Jameson Taillon entered for the 10th inning and promptly allowed two bloop hits to break...
MLB・
Yankees vs. Guardians ALDS Game 3 lineups | Slumping Aaron Judge out of leadoff spot; Kyle Higashioka in (10/15/22)
CLEVELAND — The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians will play Game 3 of their best-of-five American League Division Series on Saturday night at Progressive Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:37 p.m. TBS will televise the game. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The pitching matchup...
MLB playoffs: How to watch the Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees Friday afternoon (10-14-22)
Game 2 of the American League Division Series (ALDS) between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees was postponed from Thursday night to Friday afternoon (Oct. 14, 2022) because of rain. The game will be played today at 1:07 p.m. and will be broadcast by TBS. For cord cutters, you...
Yankees vs. Guardians Game 2 postponed Thursday night, will be played Friday afternoon
The Yankees and Cleveland Guardians are going to have to wait another day. Thursday night's Game 2 of the ALDS has been postponed due to weather.
Will Yankees, Guardians play ALDS Game 2 Friday? Latest forecast for Yankee Stadium
If at first, you don’t succeed ... The New York Yankees take a 1-0 series lead into Friday’s Game 2 of their best-of-five American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians. Game 2 had been scheduled for Thursday night but MLB postponed the game with rain and heavy...
Yankees’ 3 burning questions going into ALDS Game 2: Nestor Cortes, more
Convincing would be one way to describe the Yankees’ Game 1 win over the Guardians in the American League Division Series. They had timely hitting, clutch starting pitching from Gerrit Cole, and the bullpen locked it down. They’re going to hope to follow a similar formula Friday in Game...
ng-sportingnews.com
Yankees vs. Guardians weather update: Forecast in Bronx favorable for ALDS Game 2 start time
October weather rarely if ever cooperates with the MLB postseason, and that's once again shaping up to be the case in 2022. After a lengthy rain delay held up Game 2 of the NLDS in Atlanta for nearly three hours Wednesday, Game 2 of the Yankees vs. Guardians ALDS has been postponed from Thursday evening to Friday afternoon with a first pitch of 1:07 ET.
Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees: Live updates from AL Division Series Game 2
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Steven Kwan and the American League Central Division Champion Guardians face the Yankees in Game 2 of the AL Division Series at Yankee Stadium. Get live updates during the game below, including cleveland.com beat writers Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga. Click here if you have trouble seeing the updates.
Yankees vs. Guardians, ALDS Game 3: How to watch the MLB postseason
The Cleveland Guardians will host the New York Yankees in Game 3 of the ALDS on TBS at 7:37 p.m. Saturday. The best-of-five series is tied 1-1 after Cleveland beat New York 4-2 in 10 innings at Yankee Stadium on Friday. José Ramírez led off the 10th with a double and advanced to third on an error. Oscar Gonzalez followed with an RBI single. Josh Naylor then ripped an RBI double.
