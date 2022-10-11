October weather rarely if ever cooperates with the MLB postseason, and that's once again shaping up to be the case in 2022. After a lengthy rain delay held up Game 2 of the NLDS in Atlanta for nearly three hours Wednesday, Game 2 of the Yankees vs. Guardians ALDS has been postponed from Thursday evening to Friday afternoon with a first pitch of 1:07 ET.

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO