Cleveland, OH

ng-sportingnews.com

Yankees vs. Guardians weather update: Forecast in Bronx favorable for ALDS Game 2 start time

October weather rarely if ever cooperates with the MLB postseason, and that's once again shaping up to be the case in 2022. After a lengthy rain delay held up Game 2 of the NLDS in Atlanta for nearly three hours Wednesday, Game 2 of the Yankees vs. Guardians ALDS has been postponed from Thursday evening to Friday afternoon with a first pitch of 1:07 ET.
BRONX, NY
MassLive.com

Yankees vs. Guardians, ALDS Game 3: How to watch the MLB postseason

The Cleveland Guardians will host the New York Yankees in Game 3 of the ALDS on TBS at 7:37 p.m. Saturday. The best-of-five series is tied 1-1 after Cleveland beat New York 4-2 in 10 innings at Yankee Stadium on Friday. José Ramírez led off the 10th with a double and advanced to third on an error. Oscar Gonzalez followed with an RBI single. Josh Naylor then ripped an RBI double.
CLEVELAND, OH

