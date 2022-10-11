Read full article on original website
Florida woman pleads guilty to $86M magazine scam that targeted Minnesota elderly
A Florida woman who is one of 60 people charged in a $300 million nationwide magazine fraud scheme has pleaded guilty to her role, accepting responsibility from defrauding thousands of Americans of $86 million of the total. Rhonda Jean Moulder, 62, of Cape Coral, was among those involved in a...
How one Minnesota county has been rapidly housing the homeless since the pandemic
On a breezy morning in July, Fabian Jones rode his new bike to the homeless shelter where he lived earlier this year. “Here’s one of our success stories,” said Michael Goze, head of the nonprofit that runs the emergency shelter, known as Homeward Bound, located in the heart of Minneapolis’ large Native American community.
CBP targets five human smugglers operating near Rio Grande Valley as part of ‘Se Busca Información’ campaign
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas — The United States and Mexico have announced five criminal targets operating near Rio Grande for their “Se Busca Información” initiative. Launched in 2016 as a joint effort between the U.S. Border Patrol and the Government of Mexico, “Se Busca Información”
Guilty plea in massive $86 million elder-fraud scheme affecting Minnesotans
MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 in May 2021. When then-U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota Erica MacDonald announced charges in a massive telemarketing scheme in October 2020, she called it "the largest elder fraud scheme in the nation." On Friday, in...
Arizona woman gets 30 days in jail for collecting 4 ballots
PHOENIX (AP) — A southwestern Arizona woman who pleaded guilty to collecting four early ballots in the 2020 primary was sentenced Thursday to 30 days in jail and two years’ probation, with the judge saying he did not think she had accepted responsibility for her crime. The sentence for Guillermina Fuentes, a 66-year-old school board member and former mayor of the small border city of San Luis, caps a lengthy case that caught the eye of investigators the day of the August 2020 primary and eventually led to charges against Fuentes and another San Luis woman. Republicans who question former President Donald Trump’s loss in Arizona and other battleground states seized on the case as evidence of widespread voter fraud, even though it came in the primary and is the sole case of “ballot harvesting” ever prosecuted in the state. Yuma County Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson told Fuentes that despite a parade of character witnesses and her lawyer’s plea that she be spared from jail, she had not accepted responsibility.
Unsolved Lake Superior Mystery – Decade Old Plane Disappearance from Minnesota’s North Shore
A pilot and his two-engine plane went missing on June 8, 2012 north of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Michael Bratlie was flying his Piper plane from St. Paul, Minnesota to Minnesota's North Shore. Records show that the plane went off the radar just a few miles north of Two Harbors. Ten years later and there are still no clues as to what happened.
Empting among 37 Minnesota sheriffs endorsing Schultz for attorney general
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting is among a growing number of Minnesota sheriffs who are endorsing Republican state attorney general candidate Jim Schultz. Schultz is challenging Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison, who is wrapping up his first term. Schultz recently announced that the number of...
Minnesota Gov. Walz receives $6.3 million, with $8,000 donations topping list
In Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz is the number one fundraiser in state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to the most recent campaign finance reports made to the Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board, the governor received $6,310,606 in total contributions and spent $2,642,137 between Jan. 1, 2021 and July 18, 2022. Walz is running for re-election in 2022.
What happened in the Minnesota attorney general debate?
Republican nominee Jim Schultz (left, courtesy of Jim Schultz for Attorney General) and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (right, courtesy of Keith Ellison for Attorney General). Stark differences between DFL Attorney General Keith Ellison and Republican nominee Jim Schultz were on display Friday during the candidates’ first live debate.
Authorities looking for murder suspect in central Minnesota
(Minneapolis, MN)--Authorities in Minneapolis are looking for a woman charged in a fatal shooting in March. Minneapolis police say 36-year-old Erica Shameka Roberts is wanted on an arrest warrant for the shooting death of Tanasha Austin. Roberts is reportedly Black, about five-foot tall and weighs around 125 pounds. She is...
Minnesota Trump supporter who falsely accused left-wing vandals of setting fire he staged pleads guilty to fraud
A Minnesota supporter of former President Donald Trump who officials say staged a fire that he blamed on left-wing radicals pleaded guilty Tuesday to wire fraud, prosecutors said. Denis Molla, 30, had claimed that his camper was targeted because of his Trump flag. He filed fraudulent insurance claims worth hundreds...
Caught on camera: Texas DPS Troopers discover over a dozen migrants in gravel hauler
MAVERICK COUNTY, Texas — MAVERICK COUNTY, Texas—Caught on camera: Body camera footage from the Texas Dept. of Public shows the moment Troopers discover over a dozen migrants hiding in the back of a gravel hauler. DPS says human smuggling continues to be an issue in Southwest Texas where...
Iowa Governor ranked country’s best Governor
DES MOINES, IA (KELO.com) — According to a major think-tank, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is number one. The Cato Institute, a nonpartisan association, named Reynolds the top governor in the nation for fiscal responsibility in the 2022 Fiscal Policy Report Card on America’s Governors. The biennial report card...
Northern Minnesota border patrol agents stop smuggling attempt
WARROAD, Minn. -- Border patrol agents in northern Minnesota stopped a smuggling attempt in late September, officials said. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, an agent learned on Sept. 25 that two cars had made unlawful entry near Roseau. The agent found one car at a gas station in Grygla, while the other car had already left the scene. The officer learned that one of the migrants was a citizen of Great Britain and the other three were from Ireland. The CBP says they were all unlawfully in the U.S. and were taken into custody.The next day, another border patrol agent found the other car at a restaurant in Bemidji. The agent found eight migrants - seven from Great Britain and one Irish citizen - and determined they had unlawfully entered the U.S. The migrants and cars were taken to the Warroad Port of Entry for processing.
Red Lake County journalist Christopher Ingraham reveals cancer diagnosis
Christopher Ingraham. Courtesy of the Minnesota Reformer. Christopher Ingraham, the former Washington Post writer who is now working for the Minnesota Reformer, has revealed he has been diagnosed with cancer. Ingraham – who became known in Minnesota after insulting Red Lake County in a data article for the WaPo, and...
Oldest Restaurants That Still Exist In Minnesota, South Dakota, Iowa
As witnessed over the last few years it's been difficult for some businesses to keep their doors open and continue operations. Around the region, you will find some smaller establishments that know what it takes to keep that OPEN sign on. Generation after generation when people want to eat out,...
Minnesota man is a record holder for largest pumplin
(Anoka, MN)--A man from Minnesota is the new North American record holder for largest pumpkin. Travis Gienger of Anoka won the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California on Monday with a pumpkin that weighed in at a whopping 2560 pounds to break the United States record.
Minnesota DNR asks state to conserve water at home
MINNEAPOLIS – Parts of the state, including Twin Cities and southwestern Minnesota, are experiencing extreme drought. To help combat this, the Department of Natural Resources is asking residents to conserve water at home. "Whether it's the height of the summer, or dead of winter, we can have drought conditions here in Minnesota," DNR Climatologist Luigi Romolo said. Right now, parts of southern Minnesota need to see 11 to 15 inches of precipitation before the end of the year. "Everybody thinks that water availability here in Minnesota is a bottomless pit, but we soon realize that it's not the case when we are faced these...
First measurable snow recorded in Minnesota as chilly air settles across Upper Midwest
A series of cold fronts in the Upper Midwest have ushered in below-average temperatures and widely scattered snow showers, allowing some cities to see their first measurable snowfall of the season.
