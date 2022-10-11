ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

The Associated Press

Arizona woman gets 30 days in jail for collecting 4 ballots

PHOENIX (AP) — A southwestern Arizona woman who pleaded guilty to collecting four early ballots in the 2020 primary was sentenced Thursday to 30 days in jail and two years’ probation, with the judge saying he did not think she had accepted responsibility for her crime. The sentence for Guillermina Fuentes, a 66-year-old school board member and former mayor of the small border city of San Luis, caps a lengthy case that caught the eye of investigators the day of the August 2020 primary and eventually led to charges against Fuentes and another San Luis woman. Republicans who question former President Donald Trump’s loss in Arizona and other battleground states seized on the case as evidence of widespread voter fraud, even though it came in the primary and is the sole case of “ballot harvesting” ever prosecuted in the state. Yuma County Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson told Fuentes that despite a parade of character witnesses and her lawyer’s plea that she be spared from jail, she had not accepted responsibility.
SAN LUIS, AZ
kvrr.com

Empting among 37 Minnesota sheriffs endorsing Schultz for attorney general

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting is among a growing number of Minnesota sheriffs who are endorsing Republican state attorney general candidate Jim Schultz. Schultz is challenging Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison, who is wrapping up his first term. Schultz recently announced that the number of...
MINNESOTA STATE
etxview.com

Minnesota Gov. Walz receives $6.3 million, with $8,000 donations topping list

In Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz is the number one fundraiser in state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to the most recent campaign finance reports made to the Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board, the governor received $6,310,606 in total contributions and spent $2,642,137 between Jan. 1, 2021 and July 18, 2022. Walz is running for re-election in 2022.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

What happened in the Minnesota attorney general debate?

Republican nominee Jim Schultz (left, courtesy of Jim Schultz for Attorney General) and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (right, courtesy of Keith Ellison for Attorney General). Stark differences between DFL Attorney General Keith Ellison and Republican nominee Jim Schultz were on display Friday during the candidates’ first live debate.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Authorities looking for murder suspect in central Minnesota

(Minneapolis, MN)--Authorities in Minneapolis are looking for a woman charged in a fatal shooting in March. Minneapolis police say 36-year-old Erica Shameka Roberts is wanted on an arrest warrant for the shooting death of Tanasha Austin. Roberts is reportedly Black, about five-foot tall and weighs around 125 pounds. She is...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
q957.com

Iowa Governor ranked country's best Governor

DES MOINES, IA (KELO.com) — According to a major think-tank, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is number one. The Cato Institute, a nonpartisan association, named Reynolds the top governor in the nation for fiscal responsibility in the 2022 Fiscal Policy Report Card on America’s Governors. The biennial report card...
IOWA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Northern Minnesota border patrol agents stop smuggling attempt

WARROAD, Minn. -- Border patrol agents in northern Minnesota stopped a smuggling attempt in late September, officials said. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, an agent learned on Sept. 25 that two cars had made unlawful entry near Roseau. The agent found one car at a gas station in Grygla, while the other car had already left the scene. The officer learned that one of the migrants was a citizen of Great Britain and the other three were from Ireland. The CBP says they were all unlawfully in the U.S. and were taken into custody.The next day, another border patrol agent found the other car at a restaurant in Bemidji. The agent found eight migrants - seven from Great Britain and one Irish citizen - and determined they had unlawfully entered the U.S. The migrants and cars were taken to the Warroad Port of Entry for processing.
WARROAD, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Minnesota man is a record holder for largest pumplin

(Anoka, MN)--A man from Minnesota is the new North American record holder for largest pumpkin. Travis Gienger of Anoka won the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California on Monday with a pumpkin that weighed in at a whopping 2560 pounds to break the United States record.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota DNR asks state to conserve water at home

MINNEAPOLIS – Parts of the state, including Twin Cities and southwestern Minnesota, are experiencing extreme drought. To help combat this, the Department of Natural Resources is asking residents to conserve water at home. "Whether it's the height of the summer, or dead of winter, we can have drought conditions here in Minnesota," DNR Climatologist Luigi Romolo said. Right now, parts of southern Minnesota need to see 11 to 15 inches of precipitation before the end of the year. "Everybody thinks that water availability here in Minnesota is a bottomless pit, but we soon realize that it's not the case when we are faced these...
MINNESOTA STATE

