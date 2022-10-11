ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Raiders star shoves man to the ground after loss to Chiefs

By Christopher Brito
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nqJML_0iUWWf7S00

Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams is apologizing after he pushed a man on his way to the locker room following the team's 30-29 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night.

Frustrated by the game's end, Adams said postgame that he pushed the person who was carrying equipment after he darted in front of the Raiders wide receiver. But after realizing what happened, he apologized.

"I want to apologize to the guy, there was some guy running off the field, and he ran, like jumped in front of me coming off the field and I bumped into him, kind of pushed him, and he ended up on the ground," Adams said. "So I wanted to say sorry to him for that because that was just frustration mixed with him literally just running in front of me. That was – I shouldn't have responded that way, but that's how I initially responded. So, I want to apologize to him for that."

Adams, who was traded from the Green Bay Packers to the Raiders last offseason, tried to reach out on social media to make peace with the man.

"Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game," Adams later tweeted . "Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran infront of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. Thats not me..MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this."

The man, who was a photographer at the game, filed a police report, according to Kansas City police, but was not identified. Authorities said he made arrangements for private transport to the hospital for treatment and his injuries were considered "non-life threatening."

ESPN reported Adams is facing discipline from the NFL.

The incident overshadowed an otherwise productive night for the five-time Pro Bowl receiver, who had three catches for 124 yards and two touchdowns. The Raiders are now 1-4.

San Francisco, CA
