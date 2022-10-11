ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shasta Lake, CA

World War II "ghost boat" emerges in drought-stricken lake

By Stephen Smith
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EPP5V_0iUWWeEj00

Low water levels in California's drought-stricken Shasta Lake have revealed the long-lost wreckage of a ship that served in World War II.  The U.S. Forest Service says the amphibious Higgins landing craft — referred to as the "ghost boat" — appeared last fall in the drought-stricken reservoir.

Markings on the boat's side confirmed it was used on the USS Monrovia , the battleship that served as Gen. George Patton's headquarters during the invasion of Sicily. Dwight D, Eisenhower, who planned and oversaw the invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944, was also on board the ship at one point.

The ship went on to serve in several missions, which reportedly included the invasion of Tarawa , where more than 1,200 Marines died in just 76 hours.

The USS Monrovia eventually sank in shallow waters off an island in the Pacific Ocean.

The "ghost boat" was salvaged and somehow ended up at the bottom of California's largest reservoir.

"There is more to discover of its history and obviously its time on Shasta Lake, and still the circumstance of its sinking remains a mystery," the Forest Service wrote.

The boat will be restored and will eventually be displayed at a museum in Nebraska.

Higgins Industries in New Orleans built several thousand landing craft between 1942 and 1945. Around 1,500 "Higgins boats" were deployed at Normandy.

California is enduring a drought that scientists are calling the worst in 1,200 years. In July, another sunken boat dating back to World War II emerged from a shrinking reservoir that straddles Nevada and Arizona.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
historynet.com

When Will Lake Mead Give Up Its B-29?

At half past noon on July 21, 1948, a Boeing B-29 descended onto the surface of Lake Mead, the Nevada reservoir behind Hoover Dam. In a gentle descent at just above its 220-mph cruise speed, the Superfortress skipped once for about 200 yards, hit again, tore off three of its four engines, and began its slow descent to the lake bottom. The five-man crew boarded two life rafts and was soon rescued, the sole injury a crewman’s broken arm.
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
City
Monrovia, CA
City
Shasta Lake, CA
State
Arizona State
Shasta Lake, CA
Government
Local
California Government
State
Nebraska State
maritime-executive.com

Receding Waters Reveal a Long-Lost Higgins Boat in Northern California

Severe droughts and low water levels have revealed unseen pieces of maritime history in Europe and the United States this season, including scuttled Nazi riverboats on the Danube and a sunken 19th-century cargo vessel in New Orleans. The U.S. Forest Service has just added a lost Higgins boat to the list, and at an unexpected location: Lake Shasta, an impoundment in Northern California's Shasta-Trinity National Forest.
ENVIRONMENT
Vox

How a 100-year-old miscalculation drained the Colorado River

The river’s flow is down by about 20 percent, compared to the 1900s, and the two largest reservoirs it feeds are less than a third full. The water in Lake Mead, the nation’s biggest reservoir, has dropped more than 150 feet in the last two decades, leaving little water for the more than 40 million people who depend on the river.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Patton
TheDailyBeast

Rescue Crews in Florida Find Fully Submerged House With Human Remains Inside

Rescue crews going house to house in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian have encountered harrowing scenes, including scores of stranded people and at least one house that was completely submerged with human remains inside.Kevin Guthrie, Florida’s emergency management director, said during a Friday morning press briefing that authorities are reviewing 21 fatalities to see if they’re related to the catastrophic hurricane. The death toll is expected to rise as many parts of Lee County—including the barrier islands of Sanibel and Captiva—remain inaccessible by road, slowing the rescue process. Guthrie said that crews spotted an undisclosed number of drowning...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War#Normandy#The U S Forest Service#Marines#The Forest Service#Higgins Industries
AccuWeather

Major hurricane threat looms for the US next week as Tropical Depression 9 takes shape

Tropical Depression Nine developed in the central Caribbean on Friday morning, and it could become the next named tropical storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season later on Friday or Saturday morning. It is likely to become the first threat from a major hurricane to the United States this season after it makes the trek from the Caribbean into the eastern Gulf of Mexico, putting Florida in harm’s way, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Teenage fisherman solves 78-year-old mystery over fate of missing US fighter pilots by dredging up wreckage from WWII planes that collided over North Sea on way back from bombing mission over Nazi Germany

A teenage fisherman has helped solve a 78-year-old mystery about the fate of three American pilots whose fighter planes disappeared over the North Sea in the Second World War. Alex Wightman, 16, was fishing for Dover sole when his nets trawled up part of the cockpit of an aircraft and a section of its instrument panel.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IFLScience

New Lakes Are Springing Up In Alaska, Bubbling With A Nasty Suprise

Newly formed lakes created by thawing ice in Alaska are teeming with methane-belching bacteria, as shown by a recent expedition by NASA scientists. Since methane is a potent greenhouse gas, the creation of these bubbling lakes is further fuelling the climate crisis and leaving the local environment in disarray,. They’re...
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
CBS Sacramento

Preliminary 7.6-magnitude earthquake hits west coast of Mexico; tsunami alert issued

A massive earthquake struck along the west coast of Mexico Monday morning. The preliminary magnitude 7.6 earthquake was centered near La Placita de Morelos, about 300 miles northwest of Acapulco in the relatively sparsely populated western central Pacific Coast of Mexico, according to the US Geological Survey. People as far away as Mexico City, which is over 300 miles away from the epicenter, reported light shaking. Originally, USGS registered the quake as a 7.5-magnitude just off the coast in the Pacific Ocean. However, USGS has since updated their alert and upgraded the preliminary magnitude to 7.6 as well.The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has issued an alert for Mexico near the coast of Michoacan after the earthquake. According to the tsunami warning center, waves of up to three meters are possible. Communities like Manzanillo and Acapulco, along with Puerto Vallarta, may see the tsunami waves. A little further down the coast, officials say the Pacific coasts of Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama and Peru could also see tsunami waves of less than .3 meters. Notably, Monday's earthquake came on the fifth anniversary of a 2017 quake that left 216 people dead in Mexico City. 
ENVIRONMENT
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
93K+
Followers
26K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy