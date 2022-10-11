Read full article on original website
LeanDNA Customer HNI Wins 2022 NextGen End User Award for Analytics
HNI achieved fast ROI with LeanDNA inventory optimization platform. LeanDNA, a leading inventory optimization and execution platform, congratulates HNI for their 2022 NextGen End User Award for Analytics. This year’s award winners were announced in Supply Chain Management Review on Sept. 16. HNI will be recognized at the NextGen Supply Chain Conference in Chicago on Tuesday, Oct. 18 along with three other end-user companies and four solution providers. Jay A. Senatra, Director of Supply Chain for HNI Corporation, will be speaking at the event and sharing the company’s success story.
Dyrect launches 1-Click Registration & Post-Sales Experience Platform to help retail brands grow eCommerce revenue
Increase eCommerce revenue by leveraging the 1-Click Product Registration & Post-Sales Experience platform, which engages buyers and sells more. Backed by Upekkha, a Value SaaS accelerator, Dyrect, announced the launch of their unique 1-click registration & most engaging post-sales experience platform built for high-growth, fast-changing retail businesses around the globe. The platform uses product packaging QR code technology to connect buyers directly with brands, allowing brands to use first-party data to deliver targeted communication and sell more on eCommerce channels. Marketing teams gain real-time visibility into their buyers across offline retail and marketplace sales channels.
Munro Footwear Group Selects NewStore to Innovate Customer Experience in Australian Retail
The footwear retailer will roll out the NewStore mobile POS to modernize the retail experience across its family of brands. NewStore, a modular, mobile-first omnichannel cloud platform for retail brands worldwide, announced Munro Footwear Group (MFG) will deploy its mobile POS across its five retail banners. The rollout will span more than 260 store locations, replacing the retailer’s legacy POS. By enabling team members to assist and check out customers from anywhere on the store floor with just an iPhone, MFG will completely reimagine its brands’ physical shopping experiences.
Algo Appoints Chris Nagelson To Global Advisory Board
Algo, a leading supply chain intelligence SaaS solutions provider, announced that Chris Nagelson has joined its Global Advisory Board. Nagelson joins a group of eight other industry executives that have been identified to support Algo’s continued growth through strategic guidance, thought leadership, and industry domain knowledge. Earlier this year,...
Körber unveils EVOLVE partner program
Catered to advisory, implementation, and sales partners, the program is a further step towards customer excellence worldwide. Körber expands the global reach of its supply chain software solutions through exemplary partnership opportunities with EVOLVE. Uniquely tailored to empower players throughout the supply chain market, Körber is committed to recruiting and supporting the most respected partners in the industry.
MotionPoint Unveils Rebranding Effort Reflecting Company’s Continued Focus on Customer Success and Future Growth
MotionPoint Corporation, the trusted translation leader to thousands of multilingual websites for global companies announces the start of a major rebranding project. At the heart of MotionPoint’s rebranding is a new tagline and logo that better illustrates the concierge-level of managed translation service it provides its customers. MotionPoint’s focus...
Kastle joins Microsoft’s Partnership Ecosystem to drive the Future of the Connected Workplace
At the annual Ignite Conference, Microsoft announced an ecosystem of partners – including Kastle – building on top of Microsoft’s new Connected Workplace platform, Microsoft Places. “Addressing the unique challenges brought on by new ways of work requires collaboration across the Connected Workplace category,” said Lars Johnson,...
EasyPicky and Customertimes Team Up to Offer Advanced Digital Services for Retail Execution
Montpellier (France) – based start-up EasyPicky, which pioneered artiﬁcial intelligence based on instant video recognition, and Customertimes, a global systems integrator and enterprise software vendor, have joined forces to offer the most comprehensive digital image recognition solution on the market. Following two years of combined effort, EasyPicky and Customertimes ofﬁcially announced their partnership at Dreamforce with a shared goal: going global.
DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. Completes Re-Brand of ExtenData Solutions
DecisionPoint Systems, Inc., a mobility-first enterprise services and solutions company, announced the completion of its re-branding ExtenData Solutions into DecisionPoint Systems. DecisionPoint acquired ExtenData to serve its customers better and deepen its expertise in the manufacturing, transportation, logistics, and hospitality verticals. Prior to its acquisition by DecisionPoint in 2020, ExtenData was a privately held company headquartered in Centennial, CO.
Anblicks achieves AWS Advanced Consulting Partner Accreditation
Anblicks achieved advanced tier partnership and enhanced its capabilities to help customers with cloud-strategy, application migration and modernizing cloud data platforms on AWS platform. Anblicks, the cloud data analytics provider to the global market leaders, announced that it had strengthened its expertise in the AWS partner network platform by achieving...
Kinaxis Partners with Google Cloud to Scale Global Supply Chain Management and Concurrent Planning
Kinaxis Inc. the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, announced a partnership with Google Cloud to make the market’s leading supply chain management solution, Kinaxis RapidResponse, available on Google Cloud. RapidResponse is the only platform capable of delivering true concurrent planning, which enables...
Nexign Wins the MEA Business Technology Award for Nexign Revenue Management
Nexign, a leading provider of BSS and digitalization solutions, has received the MEA Business Technology Award in the Ground-breaking Products/Services category. The prize was given for Nexign Revenue Management, a new Nexign’s solution presented during the Digital Transformation World in Copenhagen. Nexign Revenue Management is a cloud-native, flexible, and...
BDev Ventures Announces Strategic Investment to Nickelytics
BDev Ventures to implement WinDifferent Growth Platform model to enhance sales and revenue growth at Nickelytics. BDev Ventures, the venture capital investment firm launched by the founders of BairesDev, announced a partnership with Nickelytics, a Techstars ‘20-backed B2B adtech startup that allows brands to launch hyperlocal out-of-home advertising campaigns Through the partnership, BDev Ventures will implement the WinDifferent Growth Platform, a proprietary and game-changing sales framework that helps companies significantly accelerate equity value creation.
SalesIntel Launches Innovative Technographic Data with Intuitive Taxonomy for Modern B2B Revenue Leaders
SalesIntel’s modern classification, robust 225M data point coverage, and intuitive taxonomy set a new standard for B2B technographic data. SalesIntel announced the launch of technographic data with an innovative, intuitive taxonomy built to best service modern go-to-market practices in the B2B world. For technographic data to be most useful to revenue teams, technographic data providers must create ways for technologies to be classified and organized to reflect today’s market, as well as offer actionable insights on who purchases them, and how they are implemented. With accurate technographic segmentation sellers can better understand the need for deployment of technologies within potential buyer segments, and be more granular in targeting customer segments based on their current technology needs.
Productiv Launches in AWS Marketplace to Help Teams Align on SaaS Management
The company’s SaaS Intelligence Platform provides businesses with greater spend visibility and cost optimization opportunities. Productiv announced its SaaS Intelligence platform is now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). The Productiv SaaS Intelligence™ platform’s AWS Marketplace availability makes it easier for businesses to unlock the most value from their software as a service (SaaS) portfolios at scale. Today’s news comes at an opportune time, as companies are looking more critically at reducing spend and optimizing costs in an uncertain economic climate. In particular, business leaders are looking for solutions to help information technology (IT), finance and procurement teams align on spend visibility, spend rationalization and renewal management – especially for SaaS applications, which have exploded in use.
Brikl Appoints Foot Locker’s Tiffany Kirksey as its Director of Operations
Brikl, an online store technology that helps distributors, dealers, promotional businesses, and suppliers set up branded web stores, is proud to announce that Tiffany Kirksey has joined Brikl as its Director of Operations. Prior to joining Brikl, Tiffany worked for Foot Locker for almost 24 years. During her Foot Locker...
SirionLabs Expands Customer Success Team to Scale Global Growth in the CLM Market
Key executive hires to deliver on customer support and service; pre-sales and marketing teams also gain strength. SirionLabs, the global leader in AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced the expansion of its customer success team as it positions itself to scale operations for its accelerated growth plans following its recent infusion of $85 million in funding.
HotWax Commerce Launches New Omnichannel Retail Sales Audit Software to Simplify Retailer’s Month-End Closing
HotWax Commerce announced the launch of its latest software, the Omnichannel Retail Sales Audit aka OReSA. Month-end financial reconciliation poses a growing challenge for modern retailers who fulfill orders across online and in-store channels. To counteract the rising number of complex integrations between disparate systems in the retail tech stack, HotWax Commerce developed this software to automate the daily sales reconciliation process, reduce auditing errors, and save valuable time.
Groundbreaking Translation Industry Study from Smartcat Reveals Major Gaps in Linguistic Supply Chain Efficiency
Smartcat, the Language Delivery Platform™ and founder of LocTalk the global localization conference, released its first comprehensive translation industry research study on key benchmarks across the linguistic supply chain. While the company recognizes prominent industry studies from the recent past, which clearly document major gaps and inefficiencies in the...
Conversational AI Across Customer Facing Segments
Have you ever heard of automation? In order to assure impenetrable front-end functionality, firms have used automation to close process gaps. When talking about frontline automation, conversational AI should be brought up. Conversational AI has gained a lot of traction over the past few years, and because of how widely...
