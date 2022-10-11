Florida vs. LSU: Tuesday betting odds for Week 7 matchup

Florida football’s game against the LSU Tigers in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium is one day closer as the two schools prepare to battle it out on the gridiron Saturday. Both teams enter with matching 4-2 records, though the visitors hold a better mark in Southeastern Conference play at 2-1 while the home team sports a 1-2 record entering the weekend.

The Gators finally got their first SEC win last weekend against the Missouri Tigers for homecoming, eking out a 24-17 victory in the Swamp. The Tigers’ two wins came against the Mississippi State Bulldogs and Auburn Tigers while dropping their game to the Tennessee Volunteers last week.

Florida holds the all-time edge in the series with a 33-32-3 mark, though LSU has won the last three meetings as well as nine of the last 12 matchups since 2010.

Place your bets at BetMGM

Bet on college sports legally online in AZ, IL, KS, LA, MI, MS, NV, NY, OR, PA, TN, VA, WV, D.C., Ontario and elsewhere at BetMGM Sportsbook. 21+, see BetMGM.com for Terms and conditions apply. Bet now!

The lines

The Gators remained favored by 2.5 points over the Tigers according to BetMGM while the over/under jumped a few points and the money lines were posted. Here are the full odds as of 9:30 a.m. EDT Tuesday.

Team

Total – O/U Money Line

LSU

+2.5

-110

O 51

-110

+115

Florida

-2.5

-110

U 51

-110

-140

You can access odds at BetMGM.

Click here to place your bets at BetMGM.

Prediction

It is difficult to be certain about anything when it comes to the 2022 version of the Florida Gators but there is a gut feeling that they will come out to play in Week 7 against a heated rival. LSU appears to be improved over last year’s squad but not by as much as many would like to think. With the home-field advantage on their side, the Orange and Blue will find a way to prevail in yet another close game to break the losing streak and give Napier his first big SEC win.

Florida 23, LSU 20

How to Watch

Here’s when and how you can tune into the game:

Date: Oct. 15, 2022

Oct. 15, 2022 Time: 7 p.m. EDT

7 p.m. EDT TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

fuboTV (watch here) Radio: Gators IMG Sports Network

Disclaimer

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

List

List

List

List

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!