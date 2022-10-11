ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV (yes, not QLED) is $1,000 off at Best Buy

It’s a great time to upgrade your home entertainment experience, thanks to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, which has all the big-name retailers offering seriously deep discounts on the best OLED TVs. This week’s Samsung S95B OLED TV deal is one of the top offers, with Best Buy selling this flagship set for $2,000 — that’s $1,000 off the normal price for one of this year’s highest-rated TVs.
xda-developers

Grab these Samsung Galaxy S22 series deals on Amazon before they’re gone

Google’s new Pixel 7 series and Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro models are getting all the attention right now. But if you’re not interested in any of those phones and you’d rather buy a Samsung flagship then you might want to grab your credit card. For its Prime Early Access sale, Amazon is offering huge discounts on both Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy S22 Ultra that you shouldn’t miss. You can save up to $310 on these phones right now, which is simply amazing if you’re in the market to buy a new flagship phone for the holidays.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: what we want to see

Over the last few years, Samsung has almost perfected the foldable phone, and 2023’s Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to be even better than the current models. We’re not expecting to see this phone until quite late in 2023, so there aren’t many rumors about it just yet – but we have heard a few things, and you’ll find all of those below, along with information on the possible release date and price.
65-inch LG C1 OLED TV is $1,000 off for Amazon’s October Prime Day

Amazon brought back its Prime Day deals for the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, which people are calling the October Prime Day. One of the best offers that you can avail from the shopping event is a 40% discount for the 65-inch LG C1 OLED TV, which pulls its price down by $1,003 to $1,497, from its original price of $2,500. That’s a steal price for one of the top TVs in the market, so if you’ve got the budget for it, it’s highly recommended that you take advantage of this offer while it’s still online.
The Rings of Power's Sauron reveal was nearly spoiled in episode 2

Full spoilers follow for The Rings of Power episode 8, aka Alloyed. The Rings of Power's showrunners have revealed that Sauron's big reveal was nearly spoiled by a specific creative decision taken during episode 2's development. Speaking at a preview screening for The Rings of Power episode 8, which TechRadar...
Google's password-killer tool is now available on Chrome and Android

Google Chrome and Android are getting support for passkeys, a new security feature designed to replace traditional passwords, the company has revealed. In a blog post (opens in new tab), Google said users will now be able to create and use passkeys on Android devices, which will be securely synchronized through the Google Password Manager (opens in new tab).
Incognito Mode's name is wrong, and even Google employees know it

Even Google employees know that Chrome’s Incognito Mode isn’t as private as the name implies. The Google Chrome feature allows users to hide their browsing history from other people using the same device, however, it doesn’t hide their data from the websites they visit or Google itself. You’d be forgiven for thinking that Incognito Mode is more private than it really is though; the company is facing a $5bn lawsuit over the confusion, and even its own Marketing Chief knew the flaws of the name it has been revealed.
PlayStation Stars vs Microsoft Rewards vs My Nintendo: which reward scheme is the best?

PlayStation Stars is now available globally, meaning all of the big three console makers have reward schemes for you to potentially benefit from. If you’re on PS5, you have the newly launched PlayStation Stars. Xbox Series X|S owners get Microsoft Rewards. And over on Nintendo Switch, there’s the My Nintendo rewards program. Each scheme lets you earn reward points for buying and playing games, but all three differ significantly.
Want a cheap fitness tracker? Get the Fitbit Inspire 2 before it’s gone

This is not the first time you hear this sentiment from me about the Fitbit Inspire 2, but it might well be the last. Now the Fitbit Inspire 3 is out and on shelves (and currently in our testing lab at the moment, as our writer puts it through its paces), the old Inspire 2, which currently tops our best cheap fitness tracker list, is being put out to pasture. It's been quietly removed from Fitbit’s website, and prices are lowering elsewhere to sell off remaining units.
Why cheap drones are a false economy – and how to land a bargain

The old adage ‘buy cheap, buy twice’ is always worth bearing in mind when buying new tech. While plumping for the cheapest option is tempting in the current financial climate, it can be a false economy if it leaves you upgrading prematurely or having to buy a replacement. And in my experience of testing cheap drones, this is particularly true for flying cameras.
