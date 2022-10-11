ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

shiftedmag.com

What does Delta-10-THC do? A Guide to use

1 What is Delta-10? 2 What is Delta-10-THC made of? What does it mean to isomerize Delta-10? THC has the ability to get you high because it interacts with your body’s Endocannabinoid System, which controls diverse health functions. Buy delta 10 THC cartridge, also known as natural cannabinoid (natural...
nrn.com

6 tips for building a strong company culture, according to strategist Jill Raff

Live in the Washington D.C. area? Join us for a free networking reception on October 17. It’s common knowledge today that companies need a strong company culture and dedicated core values. But there’s a distinct difference between talking the talk and walking the walk. How can brands practically build a culture that has proven and measurable results — specifically better employee retention?
nrn.com

Domino’s same-store sales turn positive with staffing improvements in Q3

Against the backdrop of continued inflation and industry-wide staffing shortages, Domino’s Pizza delivered positive domestic Q3 results Thursday morning, including a same-store sales increase of 2%. This is compared to a negative 2.9% in Q2. In fact, three of the past four quarters have been negative for the brand...
nrn.com

New traffic data suggests McDonald’s Cactus Plant Flea Market collaboration is the chain’s most successful to date

McDonald’s this week admitted it was experiencing a shortage of its Cactus Plant Flea Market Box just days after the promotion launched. New data from Placer.ai may suggest why. According to the traffic analytics company, visits to the chain were up by over 37% for the week of Oct. 3, when the promotion was introduced, compared to the same period from 2021. Compared to 2019, traffic spiked by nearly 29% during the week.
nrn.com

Here’s why Chick-fil-A is extending its retail presence with salad dressing

Chick-fil-A jumped into retail in 2020, initially bringing its signature sauces to shelves at nearly 1,800 locations in Florida. The test went so well, the sauces rolled out nationally just months later. Now, the brand is trying to duplicate that success with its salad dressings, announcing today it will begin...
nrn.com

Menu Tracker: New items from Burger King, Taco Bell, and IHOP

Truff, the company that makes hot sauce flavored with truffles, is on a roll at chain restaurants, currently landing a place atop Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries. Burger King also has a new spicy item: The Ghost Pepper Whopper, all dressed up in Halloween colors. Krispy Kreme also has some...
nrn.com

The 14 restaurant brands with the highest-quality takeout food

More than two and a half years into the pandemic, off-premises options remain vital to restaurant chains’ success. Chefs have had to get creative to come up with menu items that can easily be transported to a customer’s home without losing quality. The quality of takeout food is...
nrn.com

Capital Tacos takes on Florida

Josh Luger and James Marcus had big ambitions to find a restaurant concept and do something “truly special” with it. Rather than start their own business, the two decided to buy an existing concept and expand it. That concept was a hole-in-the-wall taco shop in Tampa, Fla. that didn’t even have a sign on the front yet was ranked by Foursquare as the second-best place to eat in Tampa and one of the country’s three best spots to eat at, according to the company.
restaurantclicks.com

The Top-Selling Beers in America

While seasonal changes bring about different beer selections in grocery stores and restaurants, most people living in America have probably noticed the same core beers offered everywhere year round. While I enjoy craft beer as much as anyone, there is a reason these top-selling beers dominate the market—they have a...
