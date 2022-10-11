Best VR headsets 2022: Oculus Quest 2, Valve Index, PSVR, and more...

Here's our round-up of the best VR headsets available today, so take a look around and experience the top models on the market. It doesn't matter whether you're looking for games, VR experiences or apps, there's a device for everyone in the world of virtual reality.

VR headsets have been around for years, despite their futuristic feel and design and in that time since their conception, they've moved away from their big, bulky design for a far more comfortable and fun experience. More good news is that there are models out there that allow people to get into the world of VR for a relatively low entry price. Models like the Meta Quest 2 (formally the Oculus Quest 2) do just this, and you can also pick up some brilliant VR headset deals right now.

Having said that, there are still high-end VR headsets out there and some require a good gaming PC to run them. But, you really do reap the rewards with the investment and you can enjoy some of the best VR headsets like the Valve Index with games including Alyx and Beatsaber.

Virtual reality is an amazing, immersive experience and the best VR headsets can really wow you. But, it's important for you to consider what you want out of your VR headset before grabbing one. If you want to watch movies and play a few games then the Meta Quest 2 is ideal, and not too pricey. If you're wanting the very best cutting-edge technology and high-end specs then you might want to look for something from HTC, Valve or HP.

Something to consider is with Amazon's Prime Day Early Access sales event now live, there are VR headset deals to be had, so you can bag a bargain on an immersive experience that nothing else truly rivals. The event is running from October 11-12 and rival retailers are also offering discounts, so this could be the ideal time to grab your next headset.

This guide for the best VR headsets will walk you through everything you need. We'll help you understand what each device is best suited for, its specs, comfort, design and price so you can make the right decision. So, without ado, read our round-up below for the best VR headsets on the market.

Best VR headsets of 2022

1. Oculus Quest 2

(Image credit: Future)

The best VR headset

Platforms: Platforms: Oculus Store (standalone, and via PC) | Price: From $299 / £299 | Resolution: 1832 x 1920 per eye | Field of view: 90 degrees | Refresh rate: 120 Hz | Controllers: Oculus Touch / Xbox One and Series S/X controllers

Affordable Wireless and portable Excellent games library with PC support Not the final word in clarity

Wirefree and self-contained, the Oculus Quest 2 is the perfect introduction to the delights of virtual reality. Relatively affordable, this wireless headset has everything you need to get into VR gaming right out of the box. It’s powerful enough to run some of the most enticing VR experiences without breaking the bank, and taps into Oculus’s ever-growing library of exclusive virtual reality titles.

Its screen isn’t the sharpest, but its wireless nature makes it one of the simplest to use and most comfortable to wear. And, for those really invested in the virtual reality scene, it will even work with titles originally designed exclusively for PC VR players. This is thanks to the Oculus Quest 2’s flexible support for additional wired gameplay through a PC, and wireless PC streaming connectivity for those with Wi-Fi connections powerful enough to support them.

Read our full Oculus Quest 2 review .

2. Valve Index

(Image credit: Valve)

Best powerhouse VR headset

Platforms: Steam VR (PC) | Price: $999 / £919 | Resolution: 1440 × 1600 per eye | Field of view: 130 degrees | Refresh rate: 144 Hz | Controllers: Valve Index Controllers, HTC Vive, and Vive Pro Controllers

Incredibly immersive screens The best VR controllers out there Great over-ear speakers No wireless functionality

If you’re after the most luxurious of virtual reality experiences, you’re going to want to invest in a Valve Index headset. It’s one of the pricier devices on this list – not just because of its high specifications, which include a super-sharp screen and additional tracking stations that need to be dotted around the room, but also because there’s the expectation that you’ll be hooking this headset up to a relatively high-spec PC. There’s no wireless option with the Valve Index kit.

What you get instead is arguably the most immersive VR experience to date, thanks to the Valve Index’s wider field of view, high-resolution display, and ‘knuckle’ style controllers which allow you to use each of your fingers and thumbs individually in a VR environment. It’s the model for VR devices to come, and the perfect companion to the best VR experience yet – sci-fi horror adventure Half-Life: Alyx, which was made in conjunction with the Valve Index headset. It can be hard to come by, selling out regularly, and we’re expecting a refreshed model to turn up before long. But, if you can afford its price tag and accommodate its PC and room requirements, it’s the best VR experience money can currently buy.

Read our full Valve Index review .

3. PlayStation VR

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC)

The best VR headset for consoles

Platforms: PS4 / PS5 | Price: $399 / £349 | Resolution: 960 x 1080 per eye | Field of view: 100 degrees | Refresh rate: 90 Hz | Controllers: DualShock 4, DualShock 5, PlayStation Move, PlayStation Aim

Runs on a games console you (probably) have Superb exclusive games Move controllers aren’t great Low resolution screen compared to competition

Considering the relatively low-powered PS4 console it’s tied to, the wired PlayStation VR (PSVR) headset still offers a damn good time for gamers. Leaning on its first party development studios and publishing pals, Sony amassed a great library of exclusive titles to play, including the delightful Astro Bot Rescue Mission, terrifying Resident Evil 7 (with PSVR-exclusive virtual reality mode), and James Bond-baiting Blood & Truth.

However, the PlayStation VR gear is now starting to look a little long in the tooth. Though regularly bundled with games well below RRP, its screen resolution is low, its controllers (based on an old PS3 motion controller design) are behind the pack, and its cable-laden breakout box is a faff to set up.

And while its hardware and software are compatible with the new PS5 console, a PSVR 2 has already been confirmed to be in the works at Sony HQ. If you’ve not already bought into the idea of VR on your PlayStation, it may be worth holding out for the sequel at this point, which promises much-improved controller ergonomics and far more detailed displays. There’s no release date for it yet, but we’re expecting to find out more later this year.

Read our full PlayStation VR review .

4. HTC Vive Pro 2

(Image credit: HTC Vive)

The best high resolution VR headset

Platforms: Steam VR (PC) | Price: $1,399 / £1,299 | Resolution: 2448 × 2448 per eye | Field of view: 120 degrees | Refresh rate: 120 Hz | Controlleres: HTC Vive and Vive Pro Controllers

Superlative resolution Wide field of view Does get hot Expensive

If you’re after sheer fidelity from your PC VR gaming experiences, you’ll struggle to find a better headset than the HTC Vive Pro 2. With a stonking 5K resolution, it’s about as sharp as VR headsets get before entering truly niche enthusiast territory. With a fast refresh rate and wide field of view, you’ll really be able to see every detail from your time in VR, to the point where you begin to approach photo-real quality in some high-end apps.

Alas, clarity like this comes at a high price, and we’re not just talking the expense of the HTC Vive Pro 2 kit itself. To be able to power this headset at any sort of stable framerate, you’re going to need a very high-specification PC and graphics card, which may make the whole endeavor prohibitively expensive.

And, considering the future-gazing spec sheet of the actual display technology in here, other elements of the package feel a little bit dated. A tethered unit, HTC hasn’t updated its wireless control sticks in a long time, and the power-socket-hungry base stations which track your movement (though accurate) can be frustrating to set up. That screen can run hot too – unsurprising, given the power needed to run it. It’s an incredibly premium experience from a visual perspective, but be aware of its limitations elsewhere.

5. HTC Cosmos Elite

(Image credit: Future)

The most customizable VR headset

Platforms: Steam VR (PC) | Price: $899 / £899 | Resolution: 1440 x 1700 per eye | Field of view: 110 degrees | Refresh rate: 90 Hz | Controllers: HTC Vive and Vive Pro Controllers

Solid tracking Great screens Dated controllers Expensive compared to similar competition

A bit older than the HTC Vive Pro 2, think of the HTC Cosmos Elite as its cheaper, less flashy sibling.

Though it doesn’t have the showstopping specs of the newer Vive Pro 2 model, it still has a lot going for it. Its base stations track movement well, its field of view is relatively wide, and its library of games (through both the Steam VR marketplace and HTC VIVEPORT subscription service) is deep and entertaining.

However, the failings of the Vive Pro 2 are apparent here also – it’s the same unwieldy controllers, and you’re still going to need to find places to pop its motion-tracking base stations around a room, too. All things considered, it’s still a solid VR choice though, especially if its advancing age means you can pick it up at a bargain price.

6. HP Reverb G2

(Image credit: Future)

The best mid-range VR headset

Platforms: Steam VR (PC) | Price: $549 / £530.80 | Resolution: 2160 x 2160 per eye | Field of view: 114 degrees | Refresh rate: 90 Hz | Controllers: HP Reverb G2 Controllers

Reasonably priced High resolution display Inconsistent tracking Higher refresh rate would be appreciated

The HP Reverb G2 occupies an unusual place on this list. On the one hand, its high-resolution screens make it strong competition for the Valve Index and HTC Vive Pro 2, but then its lowly refresh rate means it can’t match the natural-feeling smoothness of the Index.

Then there’s its price – at $549 / £530.80, it’s in the same ballpark of affordability as the Oculus Quest 2 and PSVR. But it doesn’t come with controllers in the box, and its wired nature means you’re still going to need a rather powerful (read: expensive) PC to pair it with. And yet, it has a physical IPD slider (letting its lenses more accurately match the distance between your pupils), whereas the Oculus Quest 2 does not.

Throw some tracking issues into the mix, and a relatively tight field of view, and the whole package doesn’t quite come together. If you really must have a high-resolution display in your PC VR headset, and don’t want to totally break the bank, it’s a good option. With that said, there are more complete and satisfying set ups elsewhere on this list.

7. HTC Vive Flow

(Image credit: Future)

HTC Vive Flow

Truly mobile VR that's great for movies and experiences

Platforms: Android | Price: $499 / £499 | Resolution: 1600 x 1600 per eye | Field of view: 100 degrees | Refresh rate: 75 Hz | Controllers: Android phone

Lightweight and portable Ideal for mindfulness exercises Requires Android phone to use Lacking in gaming potential

The Vive Flow may look like something a supervillain would wear, but these clever VR glasses make virtual reality much more lightweight.

Vive Flow connects to your smartphone to use it as a controller, while offering mindfulness content like nature treks and yoga classes through the goggles themselves. An active cooling system prevents the glasses from getting too steamy, too.

It’s also ideal for creating a distraction-free workspace, complete with cosy coffee shop vibes and relaxing music, or you can go the opposite way and enjoy immersive VR live concerts from the comfort of your own home. You can also use the Flow as a virtual cinema of sorts, so you can watch Netflix on a huge virtual screen no matter where you are.

If you’re looking for gaming potential, though, you won’t find it here – the Vive Flow is very much for business and relaxation, as opposed to experiences you’re playing an active role in. For Beat Saber or Pistol Whip on the go, we’d recommend the Meta Quest 2 instead.