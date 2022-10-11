ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Tulsi Gabbard says she is leaving the Democratic Party

By Dylan Stableford, Yahoo News
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bl9N4_0iUWS90j00

Tulsi Gabbard says she is leaving the Democratic Party.

In , the former U.S. congresswoman from Hawaii — who mounted an unsuccessful campaign for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination — said she can "no longer stomach" the direction that "woke Democratic Party ideologues are taking our country."

“I can no longer remain in today's Democratic Party that's under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers,” Gabbard said, “who are driven by cowardly wokeness who divide us by racializing every issue and stoking anti-white racism, who actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms that are enshrined in our Constitution, who are hostile to people of faith and spirituality, who demonize the police but protect criminals at the expense of law-abiding Americans who believe in open borders, who weaponize the national security state to go after their political opponents and above all, who are dragging us ever closer to nuclear war.

“Now I believe in a government that's of the people, by the people and for the people,” Gabbard continued. “Unfortunately, today's Democratic Party does not. Instead it stands for a government that is of, by and for the powerful elite.”

The 41-year-old U.S. Army Reserve officer, who served as represented Hawaii's 2nd congressional district from 2013 to 2021, said she is calling on “fellow common sense, independent-minded Democrats” to join her in leaving the party.

During the 2020 Democratic primary, Gabbard participated in several debates, .

She also sued Hillary Clinton for seeming to suggest that . Clinton, who did not mention Gabbard by name, further suggested that she was "the favorite of the Russians." (Gabbard eventually dropped her lawsuit.)

Gabbard won just two delegates during the primary, both from American Samoa.

She dropped out of the race in March 2020, and endorsed Joe Biden.

Since leaving Congress, Gabbard has been a regular on Fox News, even serving as a fill-in host for Tucker Carlson.

The reaction to Gabbard’s announcement was swift, at least on Twitter.

Shortly after the video was posted, the phrase "" was trending.

Comments / 10

Related
Fox News

Jorge Ramos’ daughter sounds alarm that Latinos are 'walking away’ from Democratic Party

MSNBC contributor Paola Ramos warned that Latinos are "walking away" from the Democratic Party. During MSNBC’s "Morning Joe" on Friday, Ramos, the daughter of famous liberal Latino journalist Jorge Ramos, said that former President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign and that recent elections of several Hispanic Republican lawmakers indicate that "Latinas" are "walking away from the Democratic Party."
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Government
State
Hawaii State
POLITICO

Nancy Pelosi told reporters on camera that she wouldn't address Joe Biden2024. Her spokesman clarifies: She's "enthusiastically" supporting him.

"I'm not going into politics about whether the president should run or not," she had said earlier Thursday. What's happening: It sounded earlier Thursday like Speaker Nancy Pelosi was hedging on her support for President Joe Biden if he decides to run again in 2024, after dodging the question during a press conference.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Lauren Boebert's Democratic opponent forgot he was previously registered as a Democrat

Former Vice President Adlai Stevenson once said, “The hardest thing about any political campaign is how to win without proving that you are unworthy of winning.” Given today’s political climate, and the Democratic focus on what they deem as “misinformation,” one would presume that not telling the truth about one’s previous political party registration would be proof that someone is unworthy of winning. Yet, that is what Adam Frisch, the Democratic nominee for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, allegedly has done. Frisch will face Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert in the midterm elections.
COLORADO STATE
Daily Mail

Bill Clinton claims Republicans win elections by 'finding some new way to scare the living daylights out of swing voters' and insists if Democrats 'say the right things' they could hold onto power

Bill Clinton, 76, said that Republicans are only able to 'close' in midterm elections because 'they scare people' into thinking they need to vote in right-leaning politicians. The former Democratic president said that his party could hold onto the House and Senate in November's election if they 'say the right things' – suggesting that Republicans are better at embellishing to make their cause seem more dire.
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tulsi Gabbard
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hillary Clinton
Salon

Republican allies break with Trump after he claims he can declassify documents just by "thinking"

Top Republican senators pushed back on former President Donald Trump's claim that he could declassify secret national security documents just by "thinking about it." "If you're the president of the United States, you can declassify just by saying it's declassified, even by thinking about it," Trump said in an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Wednesday. "Because you're sending it to Mar-a-Lago or wherever you're sending it. There doesn't have to be a process. There can be a process, but there doesn't have to be. You're the president — you make that decision."
POTUS
Daily Montanan

U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse is expected to announce resignation from Senate

OMAHA – U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, a Nebraska Republican who made his name nationally by disagreeing publicly with former President Donald Trump and voting with his party, plans to resign his post, the Nebraska Examiner has confirmed. Four people familiar with Sasse’s decision making told the Examiner on Thursday that Sasse informed Senate staffers this […] The post U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse is expected to announce resignation from Senate appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#The Democratic Party#Americans
TheWrap

‘The View': Whoopi Goldberg Says People Are Getting ‘Boned Over’ by GOP Politicians Blocking Biden’s Legislation (Video)

Whoopi Goldberg got blunt on Tuesday’s episode of “The View,” saying that, because of diligent Republican efforts to block legislation that the Biden administration proposes, the people of the United States are getting “boned over.”. Whoopi’s comments came as the women were discussing Vice President Kamala...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AOL Corp

2022 poll: Less than half of Trump voters say losing candidates should concede elections

Nearly two years after Donald Trump launched his relentless and baseless assault on the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election — a scheme that culminated in his supporters’ Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol — a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that less than half of Americans (46%) now believe that candidates "should commit in advance to accepting the results" of this year's midterm elections.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Democrats face a green energy fiasco

Trust in the federal government is low for many reasons: Incompetence, allegations of insider trading, destruction of scarce capital, and blatant overpromising and underdelivering all help to explain why voters are disillusioned. Still, the big promises of the Inflation Reduction Act are just one more example of the Democratic Party's...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
102.5 The Bone

Dramatic new Jan. 6 footage shows Pelosi and others calling for help during Capitol riot

The investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection on Thursday presented remarkable never-before-seen video of congressional leaders from both parties — including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and then-Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer — sheltering inside the U.S. Capitol as a violent mob of then-President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the building.
CONGRESS & COURTS
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
14K+
Followers
26K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy